Uganda has Confirmed its Interest in Cooperation with Kazakhstan

The delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan headed by Barlybay Sadykov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia and to Kenya, Permanent Representative to the African Union, Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Nairobi, takes part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the 19th Summit of the Heads of State of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in the capital of Uganda, January 17-20, 2024, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





On the eve of the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers, Barlybay Sadykov met with Abubaker Jeje Odongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, the country hosting the Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement from the Republic of Azerbaijan for the next three years.





During the negotiations, the head of the Kazakh delegation familiarized the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda with the main political and economic reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, the conceptual foreign policy approaches of the country, international initiatives, including the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety (hereinafter - IABS).





Abubaker Jeje Odongo from his part thanked the Kazakh side for participating in the NAM Summit and expressed hope for expanding cooperation in a bilateral and multilateral format. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda highly appreciated the initiative to create the IABS, noting the relevance of this proposal in order to ensure the safety of all mankind and assured that, as the new Chairman of NAM, Uganda would promote this initiative among the members of the organization.





In general, both sides noted the importance of taking practical steps to expand bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.





The Kazakh delegation is taking part in the NAM Summit as an observer country.





The Non-Aligned Movement is the second largest international organization after the United Nations, uniting 120 countries of the world. Observers in NAM are a number of States and international organizations, such as the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States, and etc.