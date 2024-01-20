17.01.2024, 13:15 7711
Uganda has Confirmed its Interest in Cooperation with Kazakhstan
The delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan headed by Barlybay Sadykov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia and to Kenya, Permanent Representative to the African Union, Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Nairobi, takes part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the 19th Summit of the Heads of State of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in the capital of Uganda, January 17-20, 2024, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
On the eve of the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers, Barlybay Sadykov met with Abubaker Jeje Odongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, the country hosting the Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement from the Republic of Azerbaijan for the next three years.
During the negotiations, the head of the Kazakh delegation familiarized the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda with the main political and economic reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, the conceptual foreign policy approaches of the country, international initiatives, including the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety (hereinafter - IABS).
Abubaker Jeje Odongo from his part thanked the Kazakh side for participating in the NAM Summit and expressed hope for expanding cooperation in a bilateral and multilateral format. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda highly appreciated the initiative to create the IABS, noting the relevance of this proposal in order to ensure the safety of all mankind and assured that, as the new Chairman of NAM, Uganda would promote this initiative among the members of the organization.
In general, both sides noted the importance of taking practical steps to expand bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The Kazakh delegation is taking part in the NAM Summit as an observer country.
The Non-Aligned Movement is the second largest international organization after the United Nations, uniting 120 countries of the world. Observers in NAM are a number of States and international organizations, such as the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States, and etc.
19.01.2024, 08:49 976
The Interview of the President of Kazakhstan was Covered in the South African Foreign Ministry
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to South Africa, Yerkin Akhinzhanov, engaged in a dynamic discussion with Sindiswa Mququ, Chief Director for Central, South & South East Asia at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation. This vibrant exchange, held at the DIRCO office in Pretoria, delved into President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent interview in the national newspaper "Egemen Qazaqstan", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ambassador Yerkin Akhinzhanov highlighted President Tokayev’s vision, emphasizing key steps towards reforming Kazakhstan, bolstering the rule of law, fortifying the economy, and ensuring robust social development. Special attention was paid to political reforms aimed at improving the well-being of the citizens of our country.
The Ambassador also spoke about the key events that took place in Kazakhstan in 2023, the key tasks facing the country in 2024, reflected in the interview with the Head of State.
In a forward-looking spirit, both parties expressed confidence in the future, envisioning a deeper collaboration across various domains and discussing possibilities for joint projects. The meeting concluded with a shared optimism, underscoring the commitment to fortify the amicable ties between Kazakhstan and South Africa.
16.01.2024, 18:17 7556
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Stressed the Special Importance of Developing Cooperation with Pakistan in the Field of Culture
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin had a meeting with Pakistan's Federal Minister of National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In the context of the tasks set by the President of Kazakhstan to develop constructive and good neighbourly relations with the countries of South Asia, the Ambassador emphasized the importance of fostering cultural collaboration particularly with Pakistan.
Ambassador Kistafin also commended the recent success of the 12th Kazakh-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission meeting on December 20-21, 2023, and congratulated Minister Shah on the signed Memorandum of Understanding in the cultural domain. Minister Jamal Shah expressed a keen interest in fortifying cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, spanning institutions like museums, libraries, theatres, and the film industry. During the negotiations, both sides agreed to jointly organize various events throughout the year.
Minister Shah invited Kazakh cultural figures and artists to participate in Pakistan's cultural festivals in 2024.
Ambassador Kistafin presented Minister Jamal Shah with poetry of Abai translated into Punjabi, Balochi, Sindi, and Pashto language. Additionally, he gifted the first Kazakh-English-Urdu phrasebook, underscoring plans for further cooperation in this linguistic domain.
11.01.2024, 19:42 37161
Kazakh Diplomat Elected as Director General of IOFC
By the decision of the 6th General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFC), held in Doha on 3 October 2023, Kazakh diplomat Askar Mussinov was elected as Director General of IOFS, as of 1 January 2024, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Askar Mussinov, a career diplomat, who has held various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. He served as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and South Africa.
In addition, he held the positions of Deputy Minister and Executive Secretary of Kazakh Foreign Ministry. Prior to his appointment as Director General of the IOFC, he was an Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technology at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation from 2018 to 2022.
11.01.2024, 15:21 23491
Kazakhstan took part in Gujarat Summit
Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev spoke at the country session of the 10th Global Summit "Vibrant Gujarat", which is being held in India from January 10 to 12, 2024. The theme of the summit is "Industry 4.0 - the Industrial Revolution, Technology and Innovation: Fostering Inclusive Growth and Moving Towards Sustainable Development", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Gujarat Summit has been held in Gandhinagar since 2003 on the initiative of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. On its platform, the participating countries discuss issues of socio-economic development and promising projects for foreign investment.
In February, Kazakhstan and India will celebrate the 32nd anniversary of cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations. Our countries interact within the framework of such major international organizations as the UN, SCO, CICA, and the Central Asia - India Dialogue. Trade relations between Kazakhstan and India continue to develop. In 2022, the mutual trade turnover reached 2.5 billion dollars. At the same time, for 10 months of 2023, the volume of trade between our countries decreased to $ 811.2 mln, which corresponds to the level of the pandemic in 2020-21.
Kazakhstan is the main trade partner of India among the Central Asian countries and is ready to further increase the trade turnover in the amount of $148.1 mln. Having significant natural resources in the energy sector, our country is a reliable partner for India in ensuring the supply of oil, gas and other energy resources. In turn, the capacious Indian market is interesting for Kazakhstan's exporters of goods and services", - Kairat Torebayev said in his speech.
In particular, Kazakh enterprises can increase the supply of products from the metallurgical, chemical, food, construction and machine-building industries.
During the plenary session, the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan expressed the need to deepen cooperation between our countries, as well as increase mutual investments and implement joint projects in areas with great potential for growth. Projects in the areas of digitalization, innovation, healthcare, education, and tourism may be the most promising areas for expanding cooperation.
Today, about 400 legal entities with Indian capital are registered in Kazakhstan. The inflow of foreign direct investment from India to Kazakhstan over the past 25 years amounted to $ 414 mln.
For its part, our country creates all conditions for attracting Indian investors and developing mutually beneficial business ties. Kazakhstan lifted entry restrictions, resumed visa-free travel for citizens of 91 countries, and launched a service for issuing electronic visas through the Visa-Migration Portal of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Starting from 2022, a visa-free 14-day regime has been opened for Indian citizens.
On the sidelines of the Gujarat summit, Kairat Torebayev discussed with representatives of the Indian side the holding of the 15th meeting of the Kazakh-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, Industrial and Cultural Cooperation in Astana. The previous IGC meeting was held in June 2022 in New Delhi.
For reference:
In January-October 2023, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and India amounted to $ 811.2 mln, exports - $ 312.7 mln, imports - $ 498.5 mln. The decline in Kazakhstan's exports is due to a decrease in oil supplies to India.
Kazakhstan exports crude oil, hydrogen, inert gases and other non-metals, asbestos, and ferroalloys to India. The main goods of Indian imports are medicines, aircraft, equipment for sorting and grinding soil, telephone sets, tea.
11.01.2024, 09:44 36986
Interview of the Head of State was Discussed in Belgrade
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov met with the management of the Institute of International Politics and Economics, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat made a synopsis of the interview of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the newspaper "Egemen Kazakhstan", discussing the course of political and economic reforms in our country.
According to the Director of the Institute Branislav Djordjevic, the transformation path of Kazakhstan is of interest to the expert community of Serbia, in this regard, the Serbian side hopes for the development of partnership with academic and think tanks of Kazakhstan.
At the outcomes of the meeting, an agreement was reached to implement a number of practical projects aimed at familiarizing Serbian observers with the internal political processes taking place in Kazakhstan, as well as foreign policy priorities of the country.
The Institute of International Politics and Economics was founded in 1947 and is one of the oldest research institutes in Southeast Europe engaged in the study of international relations.
10.01.2024, 09:18 43121
International Union of Muslim Scouts is interested in Cooperation with Kazakh Youth
The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah - Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ruslan Kospanov visited the headquarters of the International Union of Muslim Scouts (IUMS), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the visit, the Consul General held conversation with the IUMS Secretary General Dr. Zuhair Ghoneim, who informed about the activities carried out by the Union in 2023 and the initiatives that are planned to be implemented this year as part of achieving the goals and vision of the OIC.
The Kazakh diplomat welcomed the efforts of the Union in promoting Islamic values, developing mutual dialogue among the Muslim youth of the OIC Member States, and also praised the contribution of the Union in strengthening cooperation between youth representatives from different countries.
The Consul General informed the interlocutor about the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, as well as about the increasing role of youth in the implementation of the tasks set.
In his turn, the IUMS Secretary General, noting the leading role of Kazakhstan in the region, expressed interest in organizing joint events with the involvement of Kazakh youth aimed at promoting and strengthening cultural, Islamic and universal values.
In this regard, Dr. Zuhair Ghoneim confirmed his readiness to submit specific proposals in this direction for further consideration by the Kazakh side.
Reference: The International Union of Muslim Scouts (IUMS) was founded in 1992 in Pakistan and is an autonomous organization uniting scout organizations and associations representing Muslim Scouts all over the world.
10.01.2024, 08:14 43256
World Islamic League Highly Appreciates the Reforms in Kazakhstan
The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah - Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ruslan Kospanov visited the headquarters of the World Islamic League in Mecca, where he held a meeting with the Deputy Secretary General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed Al-Majdouie, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed ways of interaction between Kazakhstan and the Muslim World League, including strengthening interreligious and interfaith dialogue, as well as promoting initiatives adopted within the framework of Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
Dr. M. Al-Majdouie noted the leading role of Kazakhstan in establishing dialogue between representatives of different religions, promoting a culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and confirmed the League's interest in further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan.
During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat also familiarized the Deputy Secretary General of the MWL with the main provisions for the further development of Kazakhstan, outlined by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an interview for Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper.
In his turn, Deputy Secretary General of the MWL highly appreciated the key directions of the course of the leadership of Kazakhstan on building a legal society and implementing comprehensive socio-political reforms aimed at improving the well-being of Kazakhstanis.
08.01.2024, 21:57 47646
Interview of the President of Kazakhstan was Discussed at a Round Table in Ethiopia
Tell a friend
The event was attended by Ethiopian experts, political scientists, representatives of public circles and members of the friends club.
During the round table, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Permanent Representative to the African Union Barlybay Sadykov spoke about the systemic democratic and economic transformations in our country.
Barlybay Sadykov elaborated on the tasks of the government to transition to a new economic model and increase the country's GDP to 450 billion dollars by 2029. The issues of implementing the new economic course of a Fair Kazakhstan, and in particular, new approaches to managing the national economy, which President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about aroused great interest among local experts. The Ambassador familiarised the participants with two priority areas of the government's work, consisting of creating new points of economic growth and attracting investments, as well as carrying out systemic economic reforms. He informed about the creation of an Investment Office in Kazakhstan to improve the investment climate, plans to adopt new tax and budget codes aimed at protecting entrepreneurship, competition, private property, transparency and legality.
The experts were informed about the intention of our Government to continue a constructive and balanced foreign policy, taking into account the national interests of the state. The Ambassador said that in 2024 Kazakhstan will host a number of high-level summits and forums, including the second Astana International Forum. Kazakhstan will chair the SCO, CSTO, CICA, OTS, IFAS, and IFSO.
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat drew attention to our country's commitment to the basic principles of non-interference in internal affairs, territorial integrity and the rule of law, enshrined in the UN Charter. He underlined the words of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the relevance of a mutually beneficial and pragmatic foreign policy, especially with neighboring countries in the current geopolitical conditions.
In addition, during the discussion, Barlybay Sadykov summed up the results of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia in 2023 and outlined the main prospects for its further development.
In general, Ethiopian experts highly assessed the prospects for economic development of Kazakhstan and the priorities for building a progressive nation outlined by the President of our country. They noted the similarity of the tasks on the economic development agenda of the two largest landlocked countries in the world, as well as the importance of continuing mutual support in the international arena.
