This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
UN Highly Appreciated Kazakhstan’s Contribution to the Organization’s Peacekeeping Activities
relevant news
Kazakh-German Cooperation in Science and Innovations Discussed at the Berlin Eurasian Club meeting
The positive dynamics of trade turnover clearly shows the mutual attraction of our economies. Kazakhstan has three factors of attraction: diversified energy sources, significant natural resources, transit and transportation potential, not to mention many other advantages. We have good opportunities to increase the supply of traditional energy resources to Germany, production and subsequent export of "green" energy and "green" steel," he stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
First Deputy Foreign Minister held meetings with heads of international organizations in Geneva
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Outcomes of Kazakh-Finnish Cooperation in 2023 Discussed and Plans for Future Outlined at Political Consultations in Helsinki
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kenya to abolish visa requirement for all foreign visitors beginning January
Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country. It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya," Ruto said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Astana Hosted a Meeting of the CICA Senior Officials Committee
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
First Official Visit of Kazakh Foreign Minister to Romania Opens New Chapter in Bilateral Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Held Meetings with Romanian Leadership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan supports Turkmenistan’s Efforts to Strengthen Peace and Stability
Today, the positive neutrality of Turkmenistan significantly contributes to stability in our region and developing interstate dialogue," - said Alibek Bakayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
12.12.2023, 13:04Kazakhstan to build 1,300 km of railways next 3 years 13.12.2023, 08:5735026Government of Kazakhstan supported second block of legislative amendments on judicial reforms 13.12.2023, 13:00Modernized main water pipeline "Astrakhan-Mangyshlak" to provide additional 60 thousand cubic meters of water to Atyrau and Mangystau regions34891Modernized main water pipeline "Astrakhan-Mangyshlak" to provide additional 60 thousand cubic meters of water to Atyrau and Mangystau regions 13.12.2023, 13:4433511N Kazakhstan governor reports to President on region's socio-economic development in 2023 12.12.2023, 19:1329991Senators discussed issues of efficient use of water resources 24.11.2023, 18:49152561Tokayev: Kazakhstan strives to make considerable contribution to ensuring food security 24.11.2023, 12:15145651Arman Shakkaliev held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Kapujiu 17.11.2023, 20:35131261Foreign companies sign $1.6bn worth contracts in Kazakhstan 21.11.2023, 13:2212701652% of locomotives worn out in Kazakhstan 27.11.2023, 15:27126426Head of State receives Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and CEO of AD Ports Group