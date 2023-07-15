23.06.2023, 19:32 56391
UN Regional SDGs Center to be set up in Almaty
Work is ongoing to establish the UN Regional Sustainable Development Goals Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, National Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov said at the meeting of the Parliamentary Commission for SDGs monitoring, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan presented its second National Voluntary Review at the high-level Political Forum held in July 2022 in New York. It reflected the main achievements, challenges, and emerging issues, as well as lessons learnt. As part of the review, an in-depth analysis on the five priority goals for the country: no poverty, good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, and decent work and economic growth," said Kuantyrov.
According to the minister, the mentioned goals were defined during the survey conducted in all regions of the country, involving government officials, reps of the civil society, and international organizations.
Kuantyrov noted that the international community representatives and participants of the Astana International Forum commended the process of the implementation of the SDGs in Kazakhstan.
12.07.2023, 07:35 10116
On Meeting of Kazakh Foreign Minister with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu has received Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal Al-Kahtani, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the interlocutors have discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda of political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction as well as a schedule of the upcoming events at the highest and high levels.
In conclusion, the parties have expressed interest in further development of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Saudi Arabia.
11.07.2023, 06:50 13701
Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu meets Turkic Investment Fund President Baghdad Amreyev
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu has met with President of the Turkic Investment Fund Baghdad Amreyev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The sides discussed trade and economic cooperation of the Turkic world and the ways of boosting investment interaction among the Turkic-speaking countries.
10.07.2023, 14:39 13891
Consulate General of Kazakhstan opened in Yekaterinburg
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived on a working trip to Yekaterinburg (Russia) to participate in INNOPROM, the XIII International Industrial Exhibition. In the city, the Head of Government first attended the official opening ceremony of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Consulate General is designed to expand trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian cooperation of regions and enterprises of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the regions of the Russian Federation, as well as to increase the availability of relevant consular services.
The scope of the new diplomatic mission will extend throughout the Urals Federal District, including the Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Kurgan, and Tyumen regions and the Perm region. There are over 90,000 Kazakhs living in the Consular District, including over 7,000 students from the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Ural Federal District, the administrative center and largest city of which is Yekaterinburg, is one of the rapidly developing industrial, scientific, educational, logistical and financial centers of the Russian Federation. Large scientific and industrial associations are located here. Basic types of economic activity in industrial production are mechanical engineering and metal-working industry with high scientific and technical potential.
In a solemn atmosphere Head of the Government Alikhan Smailov and Governor of the Sverdlovsk region Yevgeniy Kuivashev cut the red ribbon, and then toured the building of the Consulate General.
As Prime Minister noted, the opening of the Consulate General in the heart of the Urals will give an additional impetus to the development of friendly relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Russia.
He also reminded that 10 years ago in Yekaterinburg the Presidents of two countries signed the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Alliance in the XXI century, on the solid foundation of which bilateral strategic partnership continues to expand.
Kazakhstan's regions and cities have built up a steady dialogue with virtually all of Russia's constituent entities. In this regard, the Urals region is important both in terms of geographical proximity and in terms of established trade and economic relations with the industrially developed Sverdlovsk, Kurgan, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk regions and the Perm Territory," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
In conclusion, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan will open new opportunities for the development of interstate cooperation, and wished his staff success in their work.
05.07.2023, 19:10 35336
Kazakhstan and Switzerland Confirmed Course for Further Strengthening Cooperation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Federal Councilor, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis, who arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan on an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the dynamic development of Kazakh-Swiss relations, the parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian, scientific, technical and tourism fields, interaction in a multilateral format, including issues on the international and regional agenda.
Foreign Minister Nurtleu noted that Switzerland is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in Europe. "Over the three decades of diplomatic relations, a trusting political dialogue has been established, bilateral trade is successfully developing, investment cooperation is expanding, cultural, humanitarian and interregional ties are growing. There are no political disagreements between our countries," the Kazakh Minister said.
In his turn, Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis expressed support for political and socio-economic reforms aimed at building a just state, a strong economy and a prosperous society in Kazakhstan. He also noted the high level of relations between the two countries, emphasizing the presence of new promising areas.
The interlocutors stressed mutual interest in strengthening cooperation between the two countries, including by maintaining a regular political dialogue and increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation. They noted with satisfaction the increase in mutual trade, which reached 1.4 billion US dollars at the end of last year.
Switzerland is one of the three largest foreign investors in the economy of Kazakhstan with an accumulated volume of capital investments in the form of direct investments of more than 31 billion US dollars. More than 300 companies with Swiss capital are registered in Kazakhstan, and some of them are industry flagships. In particular, the parties noted with satisfaction the successful implementation of the long-term investment agreement signed last year between Stadler and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National company.
Particular attention was paid to the issues of expanding and modernizing the bilateral legal framework, including in the consular legal sphere, as well as interaction on the issues of confiscation and return of assets obtained by criminal means.
The heads of the foreign ministries noted the effective interaction within the framework of the UN and OSCE institutions and the similarity of positions on international security issues.
The Kazakh side highly appreciated the interaction within the Bretton Woods institutions and the significant contribution of the Swiss Confederation in the establishment of the IMF Regional Center for Capacity Development in the Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia in Almaty.
04.07.2023, 19:41 38636
Astana Hosted Second Round of Political Consultations between Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia
The 2nd round of Kazakh-Ethiopian political consultations took place under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Mesganu Arga, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event, the parties discussed in detail the status and prospects for further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the international and regional agenda.
Particular attention was paid to the establishment and expansion of cooperation in trade and investment, transport and logistic, tourism, agriculture, education and science.
The parties appreciated the positive dynamics and successful development of Kazakh-Ethiopian relations based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership, and in order to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation, confirmed the intention to organize official visits between the two countries, expand the legal framework and continue close cooperation at the level of foreign ministries.
04.07.2023, 18:42 38516
Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Hosted Briefing on CARICC for Diplomatic Corps and International Organizations
Kairat Umarov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Atageldy Yazlyev, Director of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors (CARICC), chaired the briefing on CARICC activities for the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event, statements were made by the First Deputy Minister Umarov, Director of CARICC Yazlyev, Regional Representative of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime in Central Asia (UNODC) Ashita Mittal, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.
During the statement, Umarov noted that no country can solve the drug problem alone, so the fight against the drug threat requires a unified and coordinated effort on the part of the international community. He called on the participants of the event to cooperate with CARICC on its project activities and rendering financial support.
Yazlyev noted the important role of CARICC in combating illicit drug trafficking, and Mittal expressed gratitude the Republic of Kazakhstan for providing constant support to the Center and also called on donor countries to allocate voluntary contributions.
In addition, CARICC held a presentation of the results of its work at the regional and global levels, as well as its capabilities in countering the international drug business.
For reference: CARICC was established in 2009 in Almaty with the support of the UNODC, and is the only interstate structure specializing in combating illicit drug trafficking in Central Asia. CARICC member states are Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, observers are Austria, Afghanistan, Belarus, Great Britain, Germany, Iran, Italy, Canada, China, Pakistan, Romania, USA, Turkiye, Ukraine, Finland , France, Mongolia, Sweden, and Interpol.
04.07.2023, 10:04 40771
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulations to President Joe Biden on the U.S. Independence Day
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of the United States of America Joe Biden and the American people on the U.S. Independence Day, Presidential press service reports.
The Head of State noted the progressive development of the Kazakh-American enhanced strategic partnership in the areas of security, energy, investment, climate change and people-to-people ties.
The telegram of the leader of Kazakhstan conveyed gratitude for the support in strengthening the security and connectivity of the Central Asian region.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed confidence in the further successful development of cooperation in all areas.
01.07.2023, 18:37 48276
Astana Hosts Fifth Round of Political Consultations between Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Brazil
The fifth round of Kazakh-Brazilian political consultations was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan co-chaired by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Eduardo Saboia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The bilateral talks included discussion of a political dialogue as well as trade and economic relations.
Umarov highlighted the symbolism of this event, taking into account the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Brazil.
Saboia, highly appreciating the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan, noted that Brazil is also pursuing a policy aimed at consolidation of society and accountability of the government. Diplomats noted the convergence of foreign policy interests and priorities of the two countries. The positive dynamics of cooperation within the framework of multilateral organizations was emphasized.
In the light of consideration of topical issues on the international agenda, including the importance of achieving sustainable development goals, the Brazilian side expressed interest in the initiatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan to establish the International Agency for Biological Safety and the UN Regional Center in Almaty.
As a result of political consultations, the parties agreed to further expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation through the exchange of mutual visits and joint activities.
For reference: On September 22, 1993 diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Brazil were established.
