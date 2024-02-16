15.02.2024, 13:36 4896
Water Security Issues were Discussed at the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov visited one of the oldest universities in Uzbekistan, the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers (TIIАMЕ), where he met with Rector Bahodir Mirzayev, faculty and students, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, Atamkulov made a report on topical areas of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, in which he noted the importance of economic and political reforms carried out in both countries, emphasizing the similarity of the ongoing transformations.
In his speech, Beibut Atamkulov also reported on the importance of the Treaty on Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, signed in December 2022, taking into account increased cooperation in the field of rational water use.
Touching upon the topic of water resources use, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan focused on the importance of water security issues in the region and the joint development of necessary measures based on the relevant instructions of the Heads of State.
15.02.2024, 16:41 5321
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has Outlined plans on the Eve of 15th Anniversary of Strategic Cooperation with Spain
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Kazakhstan Jorge Urbiola, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral agenda, expansion of the legal framework, as well as planned high-level contacts, and cultural and humanitarian events in the year of the 15th anniversary of strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Spain.
The diplomats highlighted the importance of boosting trade and economic ties, which are the driving force of bilateral relations. In particular, in the near future it is planned to launch a number of investment projects in Kazakhstan with the participation of large Spanish companies.
Vasilenko emphasized that the Intergovernmental Agreement on Air Services planned for signing this year will give a significant impetus to the entire spectrum of Kazakh-Spanish relations.
In turn, Urbiola shared plans for the implementation of sports and image projects aimed at strengthening humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Spain.
In addition, the parties expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics in the field of education and science. Thus, this year a delegation of rectors of a number of Spanish universities is planning a visit to Astana, as well as the opening of a center for studying the Spanish language on the basis of one of the leading universities in Kazakhstan.
At the same time, the Kazakh diplomat raised the issue of easing the EU visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan. As Roman Vasilenko noted, promoting dialogue and achieving specific measures in this area will help create favorable conditions for enhancing mutually beneficial interaction across the entire spectrum of cooperation.
For reference: Spain is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan in the EU. According to Kazakh statistics, in 2023 bilateral trade turnover amounted to 2 billion US dollars (exports - 1.5 billion, imports - 500 million). Since 2005, the gross inflow of direct investment from Spain to Kazakhstan has exceeded 300 million US dollars.
15.02.2024, 12:43 5106
Kazakhstan and Malaysia Intensify Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev met with the Deputy President of the Senate of the Parliament of Malaysia Nur Jazlan Mohamed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the deepening of bilateral trade, investment, cultural, and humanitarian interaction.
Ambassador briefed his counterpart on the political and socio-economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan and extended an invitation to take part in the Astana International Forum.
As a result of the meeting the parties reached an agreement to continue the dynamic interaction within the framework of the "Friendship Group" between the Parliaments of the two countries.
14.02.2024, 20:38 5521
Topical Issues of strengthening political and economic cooperation discussed with EU’s Ambassador
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with the Head of the EU Mission in Kazakhstan Ambassador Kęstutis Jankauskas, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on topical issues of the bilateral and regional agenda, as well as priority areas of interaction for the near, medium and long term.
Both diplomats outlined further steps to fully realize the potential of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union (EPCA). In this context, the parties discussed plans for the annual meetings of the dialogue platforms provided for by the EPCA.
They paid particular attention to deepening cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, infrastructure, rare earth metals mining, energy, ecology and security.
In terms of interregional cooperation, Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized the successful holding of the EU - CA Investors Forum on Transport Connectivity in Brussels on January 29th - 30th. "Active work is underway to implement the Joint Roadmap for enhancing cooperation between Central Asia and the EU," he added.
In his turn, the EU Ambassador noted with satisfaction the dynamically developing dialogue at all levels of interaction. He expressed the readiness to provide assistance and support for the further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in all areas of mutual interest.
The two diplomats agreed to continue close cooperation aimed at further deepening strategic cooperation.
For reference: The European Union is the main trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan. The EU accounts more than 30% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade and foreign investment.
Trade turnover in January-November 2023 amounted to 37.7 billion US dollars (+ 3.2%), exports - 28.1 billion US dollars (-6.4%), imports - 9.6 billion US dollars (+ 32.3%). Trade turnover for 2022 amounted to 40 billion US dollars, which is 38% higher than in 2021 (28.9 billion US dollars). Exports amounted to 32.4 billion US dollars, imports - 7.6 billion US dollars.
According to the results of the 1 half of 2023, the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) from the EU amounted to 5.2 billion US dollars.
13.02.2024, 20:02 15191
Kazakhstan Intends to Continue Democratic Transformations
Comprehensive presentation on democratic reforms was delivered to the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan on the eve of the regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During a briefing on the topic "Promotion of human rights: a comprehensive dialogue on transformational reforms in Kazakhstan", First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Umarov, provided updates on the progress of political and human rights reforms in 2023, as well as the priorities and plans of Kazakhstan in its final year of HRC membership. Notably, one of the key outcomes of Kazakhstan's HRC membership last year was the adoption of the resolution "Ensuring quality education for peace and tolerance for every child", developed by Kazakhstan. Umarov expressed gratitude to the countries that co-sponsored and supported the resolution, with a total of 126 states acting as co-authors.
Simultaneously, the First Deputy Minister informed that in 2024, initiatives on gender equality and the elimination of domestic violence will be Kazakhstan's priorities at HRC sessions.
Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Botagoz Zhakselekova, presented the results of implementing reforms by the Head of State in the field of human rights, including decentralization of the political system, simplification of party registration, and protection of citizens' rights. Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alua Nadirkulova, highlighted the role of the consultative and advisory body, the "Dialogue Platform on the Human Dimension", at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Additionally, representatives of the diplomatic corps had the opportunity to pose questions to the speakers.
During the briefing, the renowned Kazakh diplomat, Jarbussynova, presented her program, goals, and visions as a candidate for membership in the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women for 2025-2028.
13.02.2024, 19:08 15016
Astana and Jakarta Strengthen Comprehensive Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Serzhan Abdykarimov held a meeting with the Director-General for Asia-Pacific and African Affairs of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abdul Kadir Jailani, during which diplomats discussed the state and prospects of political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian relations between the two countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties coordinated plans and timelines for inter-ministerial political consultations, substantive issues for the upcoming session of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, specific areas of interaction between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry and business circles, as well as strengthening the contractual and legal framework between Kazakhstan and Indonesia.
During the conversation, the parties also discussed the development of multilateral ties and planned activities in the cultural-humanitarian sphere.
13.02.2024, 14:01 15376
New Ambassador of Serbia to Kazakhstan Presented Copies of Credentials
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Kazakhstan Vladimir Jovičić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The diplomats discussed the prospects for the development of the entire spectrum of partnership between Kazakhstan and Serbia, with particular emphasis on expanding trade and economic cooperation within the framework of implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu to Belgrade in November 2023.
The parties exchanged views on the events scheduled for this year, including the 3rd meeting of the Kazakh-Serbian Intergovernmental Commission, the visit of Serbian parliamentarians from the friendship group to Kazakhstan, as well as political consultations between the two ministries.
At the end of the conversation, the Serbian Ambassador thanked for the warm welcome and noted he is ready to make every effort to further strengthen the broad cooperation between the two countries.
13.02.2024, 13:59 15536
Prospects of Kazakh-Austrian Cooperation Discussed at MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Republic of Kazakhstan Willy Kempel, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The talks focused on relevant bilateral and multilateral issues.
The diplomats expressed mutual aspiration to further strengthen Kazakh-Austrian political, economic and people-to-people ties.
The parties noted the important role the Bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation plays in facilitating business contacts and investment partnership (co-chaired by Roman Vassilenko and Director General of the Federal Ministry for Labour and Economics of Austria Florian Frauscher).
The Deputy Minister stressed Kazakh side’s interest in broadening the legal framework of the bilateral cooperation and, specifically, in concluding new cooperation agreements in the legal sphere.
Moreover, Vassilenko raised the issue of simplifying the visa regime for the citizens of Kazakhstan by the European Union, noting that advancing dialogue and concrete measures in this area will promote favourable conditions for mutually beneficial cooperation across the whole spectrum of relationship.
For reference: Kazakhstan and Austria are important economic partners.
In 2023, according to Kazakhstan’s statistics bilateral trade turnover amounted to 332.6 million US dollars (exports -9.7 million, imports - 322.9 million). Since 2005, the volume of Austrian investments to Kazakhstan has exceeded 3 billion US dollars.
12.02.2024, 12:40 17636
Regions of Kazakhstan and the Ferghana Region of Uzbekistan are Expanding Industrial and Cultural Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov arrived in the Ferghana region on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The first day of the trip was focused on the industrial component of the region. Beibut Atamkulov visited large industrial facilities in Ferghana, including: Ferghana Chemical Plant, Ferghana Oil Refinery, "Feraganaazot" plant.
The Embassy delegation was shown the production facilities of the enterprises and a wide catalog of manufactured goods.
The technological process of chemical production was demonstrated at the Ferghana Chemical Plant, and representatives of the plant informed Beibut Atamkulov about their needs in purchasing the necessary raw materials.
At the refinery, the head of the diplomatic mission got acquainted with the activities of the enterprise, as well as with the progress of deep modernization carried out at the plant.
Extensive negotiations were held at the "Ferganaazot" plant with the plant’s staff and with representatives of the plant's investor, the international petrochemical group Indorama Corporation.
During the conversation with the management of the enterprises, the prospects of their export potential, import needs and the possibility of supplying Kazakhstani raw materials and products were also discussed.
The second day of the trip to the Ferghana region, on February 9, turned out to be no less eventful and interesting.
The large industrial complexes and petrochemical plants inspected on the first day were replaced by the light industry sector.
The delegation of the Embassy of Kazakhstan was shown the textile enterprise "Global Textile", one of the leading Uzbek companies for the production of yarn and knitted fabric.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov got acquainted with the production shop, and representatives of the enterprise told about the technologies used, including the drip irrigation system of fields and satellite monitoring Crop Monitoring. It is noteworthy that the Global Textile complex includes a full production cycle from cotton cultivation to the production of a wide range of clothing, thereby forming a full-fledged cotton and textile cluster.
Upon completion of the inspection, the Embassy delegation went to the city of Kokand to visit companies located in the special economic zone of the same name. In the Kokand FEZ, special attention was paid to the Quantity Class flour mill and the enterprise for the production of building materials with the participation of Chinese investors BNBM.
Following a visit to all major enterprises in the region and a study of production facilities, Ambassador Beibut Atamkulov met with Khokim of the Fergana region Khairullo Bozarov. The meeting, held in a friendly atmosphere, was filled with constructive proposals from both sides on the development of interregional dialogue and the establishment of direct contacts between the business circles of the regions of Kazakhstan and the Ferghana region.
Beibut Atamkulov informed the head of the region about the holding of an Interregional Cooperation Forum in the near future, which should give impetus to the deepening of close trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the regions of the two countries.
Speaking about the cultural and humanitarian component of the relations between the two countries, it should be emphasized that the Ferghana Valley is famous for its rich history of architectural monuments. Special attention is drawn to the skilled craftsmen in the manufacture of ceramic products, whose experience has been passed on for many centuries.
On the way to the city of Kokand, the Embassy delegation visited the International Ceramics Center and Rishtan pottery workshops, including the country-famous house museum of master Rustam Usmanov. In the ancient city of Margilan, a tour of the Yedgorilik silk weaving factory, the largest manufactory for the production of handmade silk products in Uzbekistan, was held.
On February 10, the working trip of diplomats of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the Ferghana region ended. Ambassador Beibut Atamkulov thanked the deputy governor of the region Nuriddin Mamazhonov and the staff of the khokimiyat for the high level of organization of the visit.
