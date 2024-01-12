10.01.2024, 08:14 4571
World Islamic League Highly Appreciates the Reforms in Kazakhstan
The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah - Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ruslan Kospanov visited the headquarters of the World Islamic League in Mecca, where he held a meeting with the Deputy Secretary General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed Al-Majdouie, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed ways of interaction between Kazakhstan and the Muslim World League, including strengthening interreligious and interfaith dialogue, as well as promoting initiatives adopted within the framework of Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
Dr. M. Al-Majdouie noted the leading role of Kazakhstan in establishing dialogue between representatives of different religions, promoting a culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and confirmed the League's interest in further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan.
During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat also familiarized the Deputy Secretary General of the MWL with the main provisions for the further development of Kazakhstan, outlined by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an interview for Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper.
In his turn, Deputy Secretary General of the MWL highly appreciated the key directions of the course of the leadership of Kazakhstan on building a legal society and implementing comprehensive socio-political reforms aimed at improving the well-being of Kazakhstanis.
International Union of Muslim Scouts is interested in Cooperation with Kazakh Youth
The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah - Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ruslan Kospanov visited the headquarters of the International Union of Muslim Scouts (IUMS), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the visit, the Consul General held conversation with the IUMS Secretary General Dr. Zuhair Ghoneim, who informed about the activities carried out by the Union in 2023 and the initiatives that are planned to be implemented this year as part of achieving the goals and vision of the OIC.
The Kazakh diplomat welcomed the efforts of the Union in promoting Islamic values, developing mutual dialogue among the Muslim youth of the OIC Member States, and also praised the contribution of the Union in strengthening cooperation between youth representatives from different countries.
The Consul General informed the interlocutor about the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, as well as about the increasing role of youth in the implementation of the tasks set.
In his turn, the IUMS Secretary General, noting the leading role of Kazakhstan in the region, expressed interest in organizing joint events with the involvement of Kazakh youth aimed at promoting and strengthening cultural, Islamic and universal values.
In this regard, Dr. Zuhair Ghoneim confirmed his readiness to submit specific proposals in this direction for further consideration by the Kazakh side.
Reference: The International Union of Muslim Scouts (IUMS) was founded in 1992 in Pakistan and is an autonomous organization uniting scout organizations and associations representing Muslim Scouts all over the world.
Interview of the President of Kazakhstan was Discussed at a Round Table in Ethiopia
The vision of the Head of State for further political and socio-economic development of Kazakhstan and ways to achieve economic progress in our country were presented during a round table organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by Ethiopian experts, political scientists, representatives of public circles and members of the friends club.
During the round table, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Permanent Representative to the African Union Barlybay Sadykov spoke about the systemic democratic and economic transformations in our country.
Barlybay Sadykov elaborated on the tasks of the government to transition to a new economic model and increase the country's GDP to 450 billion dollars by 2029. The issues of implementing the new economic course of a Fair Kazakhstan, and in particular, new approaches to managing the national economy, which President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about aroused great interest among local experts. The Ambassador familiarised the participants with two priority areas of the government's work, consisting of creating new points of economic growth and attracting investments, as well as carrying out systemic economic reforms. He informed about the creation of an Investment Office in Kazakhstan to improve the investment climate, plans to adopt new tax and budget codes aimed at protecting entrepreneurship, competition, private property, transparency and legality.
The experts were informed about the intention of our Government to continue a constructive and balanced foreign policy, taking into account the national interests of the state. The Ambassador said that in 2024 Kazakhstan will host a number of high-level summits and forums, including the second Astana International Forum. Kazakhstan will chair the SCO, CSTO, CICA, OTS, IFAS, and IFSO.
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat drew attention to our country's commitment to the basic principles of non-interference in internal affairs, territorial integrity and the rule of law, enshrined in the UN Charter. He underlined the words of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the relevance of a mutually beneficial and pragmatic foreign policy, especially with neighboring countries in the current geopolitical conditions.
In addition, during the discussion, Barlybay Sadykov summed up the results of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia in 2023 and outlined the main prospects for its further development.
In general, Ethiopian experts highly assessed the prospects for economic development of Kazakhstan and the priorities for building a progressive nation outlined by the President of our country. They noted the similarity of the tasks on the economic development agenda of the two largest landlocked countries in the world, as well as the importance of continuing mutual support in the international arena.
Kazakhstan and Latvia Discussed Issues of Co-operation in the Field of "Green" Energy
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Dauren Karipov met with Latvia’s Minister of Climate and Energy Kaspars Melnis, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the expansion of co-operation on topical items on the international climate agenda. They agreed that the establishment of bilateral cooperation in the field of renewable energy, will be a significant addition to the Kazakh-Latvian multifaceted co-operation.
The Kazakh diplomat informed the interlocutor in detail about Kazakhstan’s environmental policy. He stressed that the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address "Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan" announced concrete steps to transition the country to carbon neutrality. including through the implementation of large facilities for the production of "green" hydrogen.
In turn, the Minister, speaking about the potential of "clean" energy in Latvia, expressed readiness to share experience in creating appropriate infrastructure for renewable energy and mechanisms for its export.
Egypt Expressed Interest in Participating in the Astana International Forum 2024
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif held negotiations with the President of the General Authority for Investments and Free Economic Zones of Egypt (GAFI) Hossam Heiba and discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral trade and economic issues, including the items for the further implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between NC JSC "Kazakh Invest" and GAFI, signed on February 7, 2021, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Along with this, the Kazakh diplomat invited Hossam Heiba to participate in the Astana International Forum, which will held on June 13-14, 2024 in Kazakhstan. Hossam Heiba also expressed his readiness to assist in inviting other huge Egyptian companies to this Kazakhstan gathering.
GAFI is a state government organization created to attract foreign direct investment to Egypt and carry out work to promote foreign and domestic investment, and maintain simplified, standardized, and improved services within a business-friendly environment and investment policy.
Kazakhstan and Oman Interested in Developing Interparliamentary Dialogue
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate of Oman Najmedin Muhametali met with Chairman of the State Council of the Sultanate of Oman Sheikh AbdulMalik Al Khalili, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and topical issues of the Kazakh-Omani interparliamentary dialogue, as well as assessed the prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation.
Discussing the topic of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, the letter with an invitation to visit Kazakhstan from Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan presented to Sheikh AbdulMalik Al Khalili. The Chairman of the State Council of the Sultanate of Oman accepted this letter with gratitude.
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue working contacts and further develop inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two friendly countries.
Parliamentary Friendship Groups of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Establish Cooperation
Issues of developing inter-parliamentary ties were discussed at the first meeting of deputies of the friendship groups of the Parliaments of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia, organized with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
On the Kazakh side, the friendship group was headed by Zharkynbek Amantay, member of the Committee on Legislation and Judicial Reforms of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, while Ethiopian delegation was headed by Dr. Bethelhem Lakew Sisay, Deputy chairperson of the Standing committee for Human Resoruce, Development and Technology affairs of the House of People's Representatives of the Parliament of Ethiopia.
Welcoming Ethiopian delegation Zharkynbek Amantay noted that Kazakhstan considers Ethiopia as one of its important partners in Africa and attaches great importance to the development of bilateral and multilateral relations based on friendship and mutual support. According to him, Kazakhstan intends to intensify cooperation with Ethiopia. The Kazakh deputy also informed the Ethiopian parliamentarians in detail about the current state reforms in our country, as well as the priorities of the Mazhilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan.
The Head of Ethiopian parliamentary group, from her part, expressed interest in exchanging experience and technologies in the fields of agriculture, food, infrastructure development, tourism and cultural and educational exchange. According to Bethelhem Lakew, being the largest landlocked countries rich in raw materials and minerals, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia should work closely on the development of mutual trade, strengthening cooperation on international and regional platforms, including on the implementation of the global climate agenda.
During the conversation, the sides noted the great potential of the two countries and the intention of parliamentary friendship groups to actively encourage bilateral political dialogue and develop trade and economic ties. The parties agreed to contribute at their level to the development of the legal framework, to the deepening of promising areas of cooperation of mutual interest.
Exports to Qatar are Growing Following an Increase in the Number of Flights
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar, Arman Issagaliyev met with the Group Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways, Badr Mohammed Al Meer, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh diplomat noted with satisfaction the strengthening political, trade and economic ties between the two countries, as well as the expanding flow of tourists in both directions.
For his part, the CEO of Qatar Airways said that this month the Qatari air carrier increased the number of direct flights on the Almaty-Doha route to 14 flights per week and shared plans to open direct flights on the Astana-Doha route in 2024.
Special attention was paid to the increase in the number of cargo flights. In this context, Ambassador Arman Issagaliyev noted that since the beginning of the year there has been a noticeable increase in the volume of mutual trade by 2.8 times. Kazakh exports to Qatar increased by 59.3% and amounted to $5.0, of which 15.5% are Kazakh meat and meat products, which became available in large retail chains in Qatar.
The parties also noted the growing interest in visiting Kazakhstan and Qatar from tourists, due to the availability of direct flights and a visa-free regime.
In addition, Arman Issagaliyev expressed hope that the launching of direct flights from Doha to Astana next year will give an additional impetus to the development of the entire range of Kazakh-Qatari relations, including by intensifying business contacts between the two countries.
Issues of Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia were Discussed in the Parliament of Georgia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin met with the Chairman of the Committee on Culture of the Parliament of Georgia Eliso Bolkvadze. During this diplomatic event, a wide range of issues related to the prospects for cooperation between the two countries were discussed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
One of the key topics of the conversation was the prospects for the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, which are an effective tool for strengthening mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Georgia, including interaction between the legislative bodies of both countries and the creation of new opportunities for the implementation of joint initiatives.
Eliso Bolkvadze informedabout the results of the meeting held on December 7-8, 2023.visit to the city of Astana and expressed readiness to contribute to the implementation of joint initiatives in the field of culture. In particular, the MP expressed a desire to organize joint music festivals, which could be held both in Georgia and Kazakhstan, within the framework of the annual "Batumi Black Sea Music and Art Festival".
In addition, Eliso Bolkvadze noted the possibility of mutual invitations of talented musicians, including representatives of the younger generation, to hold concerts in both countries.
