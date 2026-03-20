Donald Trump invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend G20 Summit

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Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents discuss bilateral ties in telephone call
The Head of State expressed his gratitude to Sadyr Japarov for his support and the active engagement of observers from Kyrgyzstan. He emphasized that the constitutional reforms are designed to enhance the efficiency of public administration and ensure the raising of citizens' well-being," the Akorda statement reads.
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