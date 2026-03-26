Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and UAE Discuss Regional Situation

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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the call, the parties discussed the current situation in the Middle East and exchanged views amid ongoing tensions in the region.





Y.Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s position, previously voiced by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and expressed concern over the ongoing escalation in the region, including strikes targeting the territory of the United Arab Emirates. It was noted that Kazakhstan opposes the involvement of neutral states in military actions and considers violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region unacceptable.





The importance of prompt de-escalation and a transition to a political and diplomatic settlement of the crisis based on the principles of international law was emphasized.





While discussing bilateral cooperation, Y.Kosherbayev noted that the UAE is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the region and that the two countries are linked by traditionally brotherly relations.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to his Emirati counterpart for assistance in the evacuation of Kazakh citizens who had been in the UAE. It was noted that ensuring the safety and return of compatriots to their homeland was a priority task for the country.





The foreign ministers also highlighted the high level of political dialogue and mutual support between the two states in the international arena.





For his part, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the Kazakh side for its support and emphasized the importance of international efforts aimed at ensuring regional stability and security.





Following the conversation, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and continue coordination within international and regional organizations.