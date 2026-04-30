Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Received Lithuanian Ambassador

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A Kazakh-Danish Business Roundtable was held in Copenhagen, organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan accredited to Denmark in cooperation with the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov. The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as senior officials of a number of quasi-governmental entities, such as Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC, Samruk-Kazyna Invest, Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund, and Kazakh Invest.





The Danish side was represented by Lars Thuesen, Denmark’s Special Representative for Central Asia (to assume office in August 2026), as well as executives from leading Danish companies, including Carlsberg Group, ALPI Danmark, Blue Water Shipping, Topsoe, Welltec, Caspian Advisory, Citibank, ByteAll and others. The session was moderated by Jens Holst-Nielsen, Director for Global Markets Development at DI.





"Kazakhstan is committed to building long-term partnerships in which Danish technologies, capital and expertise combine naturally with Kazakhstan's market scale, resource base and regional potential. We invite Danish companies to consider Kazakhstan as a strategic destination for investment and business expansion", - emphasized Deputy Minister Kuantyrov.





The Deputy Minister also briefed participants on ongoing political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at enhancing transparency in public administration, strengthening institutional frameworks and further improving the investment climate.





During the discussion, participants highlighted the growing interest of Danish businesses in Kazakhstan and the broader Central Asian region. Particular emphasis was placed on the fact that a number of leading Danish companies have been successfully operating in Kazakhstan for many years, building compelling success stories that serve as a reference point for prospective investors.





As part of the visit, A. Kuantyrov held a series of bilateral meetings with the leadership of leading Danish companies and institutions.





At a meeting with senior management of the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), the parties discussed prospects for expanding the use of the fund’s financial instruments in Kazakhstan, as well as opportunities to deepen cooperation with Baiterek National Managing Holding in support of investment projects.





With Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen, discussions focused on the company's plans to expand its production capacity in Kazakhstan, including the development of a new non-alcoholic beverages plant in the Almaty Region representing an investment of USD 344 million.





At a meeting with Tony Laaksonen, CEO of FLSmidth, the parties reviewed the expansion of the company's service infrastructure in the mining sector, including the forthcoming inauguration of the expanded service centre in Karaganda.





Bilateral meetings were also held with the leadership of Aller Aqua, Welltec and Blue Water Shipping, during which ongoing projects and prospects for expanding their activities in Kazakhstan were discussed.





The Kazakh-Danish Business Roundtable served as an important platform for promoting Kazakhstan’s investment potential, fostering direct business contacts between companies of both countries, and identifying practical steps to further deepen bilateral trade and economic cooperation.