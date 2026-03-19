Meeting with Ambassador of Egypt was Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

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Azamat Yeskarayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India held a working meeting with Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs of India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat briefed the Indian side on the key directions of the political and institutional reforms currently underway in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was given to the constitutional changes in the context of the nationwide referendum held on 15 March 2026. It was noted that these reforms represent an important step in the further modernization of Kazakhstan’s political system and the development of a more effective and balanced model of governance.





It was emphasized that the implementation of these reforms will help consolidate political stability, broaden opportunities for civic participation in public governance, and support Kazakhstan’s sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development. At the same time, the reforms further strengthen Kazakhstan’s international reputation as a reliable and predictable partner and create additional opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation with India, particularly in the trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.





Sibi George highly appreciated the political modernization initiatives undertaken by the leadership of Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that the positive outcomes of these reforms would further promote dialogue and cooperation across a wide range of areas.





The interlocutors also discussed the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-India cooperation, noting the positive dynamics in political, trade-economic, cultural and educational fields. In the context of preparations for the upcoming political consultations, both sides emphasized the importance of enriching the bilateral agenda with practical and forward-looking initiatives.





Ambassador A. Yeskarayev also congratulated his Indian counterpart on the occasion of Nauryz, highlighting that within the broader concept of Nauryznama the celebration symbolizes renewal, harmony and friendship among nations, serving as a meaningful platform for strengthening intercultural dialogue.





Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and continue advancing joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.