Opportunities for Exporting Ethiopian Coffee to Kazakhstan were Discussed in Addis Ababa

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The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia, Zhalgas Adilbayev, held a meeting with the leadership of Hadid Trading, one of Ethiopia's leading companies exporting coffee to global markets, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for developing coffee exports to Kazakhstan.





The Kazakh diplomat drew the interlocutors' attention to the fact that the coffee business industry has been actively developing in Kazakhstan in recent years. In this regard, there is a growing need for new suppliers of high-quality coffee, including from Ethiopia.





Furthermore, the Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan could become not only a consumer of coffee but also a hub for exporting Ethiopian coffee to neighboring Central Asian countries, as well as to Russia and Western China.





The Kazakh diplomat noted that all the prerequisites for the development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia are in place. Foremost among these are the stable political situation in the country and peaceful, good-neighborly relations with all adjacent nations. Moreover, he noted that Kazakhstan is undergoing a new stage of internal political transformation and economic development, with a primary focus on digital transformation and the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies across all spheres of activity for the citizens of Kazakhstan.





In the course of the negotiations, the Deputy General Director of the company, A. Khalifa, briefed the Ambassador on the company's activities and expressed interest in developing coffee exports to Kazakhstan.





Following the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan was briefed on the company's products and the infrastructure of its laboratory expertise for selecting high-quality coffee for export to international markets.