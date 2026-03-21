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Opportunities for Exporting Ethiopian Coffee to Kazakhstan were Discussed in Addis Ababa
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The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava
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Russia’s Putin congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on new Constitution over phone
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Parliament to hold joint session of chambers on March 27
In accordance with subparagraph 2) paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall be convened on March 27, 2026, at 10:00 am in Astana," the document reads.
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Kazakhstan and India Strengthen Strategic Partnership
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A meeting of the Regional Investment Headquarters was held in the Akmola Region
By the end of 2025, fixed capital investment in Akmola Oblast amounted to 926.9 billion tenge, 1.5 times higher than the same period last year. Akmola Oblast ranks first among regions in terms of investment growth, which forms the foundation for the region's further socioeconomic development," noted Alibek Kuantyrov.
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Donald Trump invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend G20 Summit
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President of Israel congratulates Kazakhstan on adoption of new Constitution
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Meeting with Ambassador of Egypt was Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
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