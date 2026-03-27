26.03.2026, 10:18 5416
President Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of Bangladesh
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Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Mohammed Shahabuddin and the people of Bangladesh on the national holiday - Independence Day of Bangladesh, akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State expressed confidence that relations between Kazakhstan and Bangladesh, founded on bonds of friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to develop for the benefit of both nations.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Mohammed Shahabuddin success in his responsible state duties, and extended wishes of well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Bangladesh.
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26.03.2026, 22:30 5816
Kazakhstan’s Development Vision Following the Referendum was Presented In Slovenia
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On the eve of Nauryz Meiramy, the ancient holiday of the peoples of Eurasia symbolizing renewal, harmony, and solidarity, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia, Altay Abibullayev, delivered remarks at the gathering of 74 Honorary Consuls of Slovenia and Croatia, as well as representatives of the business community of the Balkan region. The event was held at the Slovenian state residence, the Brdo Congress Centre, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh diplomat provided a detailed overview of the results of the national referendum on the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution and presented the modern image of the country as a dynamically developing state and a key participant in Eurasian transport logistics. He placed particular emphasis on the development of the Trans‑Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which connects Asia and Europe. He also highlighted the economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan aimed at diversifying the economy, advancing industrial development and digital technologies, and creating a favorable and predictable investment climate.
In his address, the Ambassador underscored the important mission of Honorary Consuls in advancing modern diplomacy, strengthening international contacts, and expanding trade, economic cooperation, and tourism. He noted that their work contributes significantly to building sustainable ties between states and business communities. The Honorary Consuls reaffirmed their intention to take an active part in the next meeting of the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC), scheduled to be held in Almaty in the second half of 2028.A special focus of the event was the strengthening of Kazakhstan-Slovenia cooperation, which has intensified since the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ljubljana in 2024.
The Ambassador emphasized the particular importance of the official visit of President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar to Kazakhstan in 2025 for bilateral relations. Participants of the gathering were invited to the AI & Digital Bridge business forum, which is expected to open new opportunities for expanding business contacts in light of the President of Kazakhstan’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.Participants expressed genuine interest in further developing cooperation with Kazakhstan and highlighted the significance of such events for promoting the country’s economic and investment potential. In 2027, Kazakhstan and Slovenia will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which will provide additional momentum for strengthening the partnership.
The event was beautifully complemented by a performance of Kazakh cellists, whose music created a special atmosphere and highlighted the rich cultural diversity of Kazakhstan.
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26.03.2026, 22:03 4961
A Telephone Conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Iran
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ministers discussed the current situation in the Middle East and exchanged views on main issues of the bilateral cooperation.
During the conversation, Minister Kosherbayev expressed concern over the situation around Iran and confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide a venue for holding peace negotiations in the city of Turkistan, as previously stated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In addition, it was agreed to continue the dialogue on relevant issues of the bilateral relations.
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25.03.2026, 21:12 41826
Ambassador of Moldova was Received at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry upon Completion of His Diplomatic Mission
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Yermukhambet Konuspayev, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Kazakhstan, Mr. Stefan Gorda, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation and mutual interest of the two countries in further deepening and expanding Kazakh-Moldovan relations were reaffirmed.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Deputy Minister expressed his appreciation to the Ambassador for the constructive cooperation and his personal contribution to strengthening friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Moldova, and wished him success in his future professional endeavors.
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25.03.2026, 16:56 42126
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and UAE Discuss Regional Situation
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the call, the parties discussed the current situation in the Middle East and exchanged views amid ongoing tensions in the region.
Y.Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s position, previously voiced by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and expressed concern over the ongoing escalation in the region, including strikes targeting the territory of the United Arab Emirates. It was noted that Kazakhstan opposes the involvement of neutral states in military actions and considers violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region unacceptable.
The importance of prompt de-escalation and a transition to a political and diplomatic settlement of the crisis based on the principles of international law was emphasized.
While discussing bilateral cooperation, Y.Kosherbayev noted that the UAE is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the region and that the two countries are linked by traditionally brotherly relations.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to his Emirati counterpart for assistance in the evacuation of Kazakh citizens who had been in the UAE. It was noted that ensuring the safety and return of compatriots to their homeland was a priority task for the country.
The foreign ministers also highlighted the high level of political dialogue and mutual support between the two states in the international arena.
For his part, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the Kazakh side for its support and emphasized the importance of international efforts aimed at ensuring regional stability and security.
Following the conversation, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and continue coordination within international and regional organizations.
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24.03.2026, 15:00 80946
Kazakh Foreign Minister Receives UAE Ambassador
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev receives the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Kazakhstan Mohammed Al-Ariqi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation in the Middle East and exchanged views on regional security issues. The parties also noted the high level of political dialogue between the two countries, as well as the dynamic development of trade, economic and investment cooperation.
Y.Kosherbayev expressed concern over the growing tensions in the region and emphasized Kazakhstan’s consistent position in favor of resolving all disputes exclusively through political and diplomatic means based on the principles of international law.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordinating efforts within international and regional organizations.
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23.03.2026, 17:42 113631
Kazakhstan opposes the involvement of neutral states in military actions in the Middle East - Tokayev
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During the meeting, President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s consistent commitment to developing traditionally close and brotherly relations and to further strengthening cooperation with the United Arab Emirates across a wide range of areas of mutual interest. He also noted the alignment of the two countries’ positions on key international issues, Akorda reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East, including the ongoing bombardments by Iran targeting the UAE. He recalled that Kazakhstan was among the first countries to condemn armed attacks on the country’s civilian infrastructure, a position that was also conveyed during his telephone conversation with President of the UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Kazakhstan opposes the involvement of neutral states in military actions in the Middle East, calls for an end to escalation and violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE and other Gulf states not involved in the conflict, and advocates for a transition to a diplomatic resolution of the crisis. The President also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness, in a spirit of goodwill, to provide a platform for peace negotiations, should the need arise.
Ambassador Mohamed Saeed Mohamed Alariqi expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, as well as respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the UAE and all member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
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22.03.2026, 06:15 146616
World leaders congratulate President Tokayev and all Kazakhstanis on Nauryz
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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received congratulatory telegrams from heads of states and international organizations, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
In his message, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the high level of cooperation between the two countries.
Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are characterized by a comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations. I am confident that these relations will continue to develop fruitfully for the benefit of our friendly peoples and in the interests of strengthening security and stability in the Eurasian region," the telegram reads.
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated the Head of State and all Kazakhstani citizens on the holiday of Nauryz, wishing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev splendid health and success in his work.
Last year, I met with you twice, and we reached significant agreements on the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, which has propelled the China-Kazakhstan comprehensive strategic partnership into a new phase of accelerated development. I am ready to join forces with you to deepen mutual political trust, strengthen comprehensive cooperation, and advance the building of the China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future toward further deepening and practical implementation," wrote the Chinese leader.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev believes that this ancient holiday serves to strengthen relations between the two countries and rightfully holds a special place in the hearts of the Uzbek and Kazakh peoples.
I am convinced that thanks to the intensification of our highest-level dialogue and joint efforts, the strategic partnership and allied relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, based on mutual respect and support, will continue to steadily reach a qualitatively new level," the telegram states.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev success in his state duties and peace and development to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.
May this spring holiday, which embodies the greatness of our culture and embodies the best traditions, continue to strengthen the friendship between our peoples and bring prosperity," the telegram noted.
President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan also sent his warm wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.
I am confident that Tajik-Kazakh relations of friendship, strategic partnership, and allied cooperation, in the spirit of the finest traditions of this ancient holiday, will continue to develop and strengthen, further enriched with new practical content for the benefit of our peoples," wrote the Head of State of Tajikistan.
President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov extended his best wishes on the occasion of Nauryz.
This radiant holiday, recognized as an integral part of the rich cultural heritage of all humanity and embodying lofty humanistic ideals, holds special significance in strengthening friendship and unity among nations. May this wonderful holiday be marked by happiness, joy, and new successes for you and the people of your country," noted Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
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21.03.2026, 22:33 173356
The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia, Zhanna Saginova met with the Advisor to the President of the Slovak Republic for Foreign Affairs and International Policy, Jan Kubiš, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key issues on the regional and international agenda.
During the meeting, the Ambassador briefed on the results of the referendum and emphasized that the adoption of the Basic Law will set a course for the country’s sustainable long-term development and establish a new institutional framework for Kazakhstan, capable of responding effectively to both external and internal challenges in an era of turbulence.
The transition to a unicameral Parliament (Kurultai), the introduction of the position of Vice President, the establishment of a multi-level system of public dialogue, including the Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council), as well as the strengthening of mechanisms for the protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms, all highlight the scale and significance of the constitutional reforms.
Particular attention was paid to the assessments of international observers, who gave a positive evaluation of the voting process, noting that it was conducted in accordance with international standards.
Ján Kubiš highly praised the ongoing constitutional reform. In his view, the results of the referendum clearly demonstrate broad public support in Kazakhstan for the course of large-scale political transformation and socio-economic reforms pursued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
He also highlighted the effectiveness of Kazakhstan’s proactive foreign policy, which is contributing to the country’s growing authority on the international stage.
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