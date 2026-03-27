President Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of Bangladesh

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On the eve of Nauryz Meiramy, the ancient holiday of the peoples of Eurasia symbolizing renewal, harmony, and solidarity, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia, Altay Abibullayev, delivered remarks at the gathering of 74 Honorary Consuls of Slovenia and Croatia, as well as representatives of the business community of the Balkan region. The event was held at the Slovenian state residence, the Brdo Congress Centre, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Kazakh diplomat provided a detailed overview of the results of the national referendum on the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution and presented the modern image of the country as a dynamically developing state and a key participant in Eurasian transport logistics. He placed particular emphasis on the development of the Trans‑Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which connects Asia and Europe. He also highlighted the economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan aimed at diversifying the economy, advancing industrial development and digital technologies, and creating a favorable and predictable investment climate.





In his address, the Ambassador underscored the important mission of Honorary Consuls in advancing modern diplomacy, strengthening international contacts, and expanding trade, economic cooperation, and tourism. He noted that their work contributes significantly to building sustainable ties between states and business communities. The Honorary Consuls reaffirmed their intention to take an active part in the next meeting of the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC), scheduled to be held in Almaty in the second half of 2028.A special focus of the event was the strengthening of Kazakhstan-Slovenia cooperation, which has intensified since the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ljubljana in 2024.





The Ambassador emphasized the particular importance of the official visit of President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar to Kazakhstan in 2025 for bilateral relations. Participants of the gathering were invited to the AI & Digital Bridge business forum, which is expected to open new opportunities for expanding business contacts in light of the President of Kazakhstan’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.Participants expressed genuine interest in further developing cooperation with Kazakhstan and highlighted the significance of such events for promoting the country’s economic and investment potential. In 2027, Kazakhstan and Slovenia will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which will provide additional momentum for strengthening the partnership.





The event was beautifully complemented by a performance of Kazakh cellists, whose music created a special atmosphere and highlighted the rich cultural diversity of Kazakhstan.