Prospects for Kazakh-Slovak Cooperation in Agriculture Were Discussed in Bratislava

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The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Slovak Republic, Zhanna Saginova, held a meeting with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Slovak Republic, Vladimír Vnuk, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, including livestock breeding, seed production, and forestry. Particular attention was given to the procurement of breeding livestock from Slovakia, as well as to expanding the range of agricultural products exported from Kazakhstan to the Slovak market.





The importance of implementing the joint Memorandum of Understanding in the field of forestry was emphasized, along with the work of the relevant working group operating within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation. In follow-up to the agreements reached during the working group’s online meeting in February 2025, the Ambassador proposed considering the organization of training internships for Kazakh forestry specialists at specialized educational institutions in the Slovak Republic, as well as strengthening cooperation between the Forestry Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the National Forestry Centre of Slovakia.





Special attention was also paid to the prospects for joint projects in the fields of biotechnology, soil science, plant breeding and genetics, livestock production, and veterinary science. The Ambassador introduced the activities of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center of Kazakhstan and expressed support for establishing cooperation between the Center and the National Agricultural and Food Centre of Slovakia, as well as the Central Control and Testing Institute of Agriculture in Bratislava.





The recognition of falconry by UNESCO as an element of the intangible cultural heritage of both Kazakhstan and Slovakia opens new opportunities for bilateral cooperation. According to the Ambassador, the existence in Slovakia of a network of forestry schools specializing in professional training of falconers creates new opportunities for training Kazakh "qusbegi".





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing cooperation and agreed to continue a constructive dialogue across all discussed areas.