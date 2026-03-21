Russia’s Putin congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on new Constitution over phone

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Azamat Yeskarayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India held a meeting with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for further development of relations between two countries.





At the beginning of the meeting, Ambassador A.Yeskarayev conveyed warm greetings to the Indian side on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and the Hindu New Year, emphasizing the symbolic significance of this period of renewal for further strengthening Kazakhstan-India cooperation.





The Kazakh diplomat noted that Kazakhstan and India have celebrated more than three decades of diplomatic relations, stressing that the ties between the peoples of the two countries go far beyond formal diplomacy and are rooted in deep historical, cultural, and civilizational foundations. He also emphasized that India is a time-tested key strategic partner for Kazakhstan in South Asia and a highly influential global actor.





During the meeting, the Ambassador expressed gratitude for the organization of the first visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India within the framework of the "India AI Impact Summit 2026" on February 19-20, 2026, noting the high level of Indian side’s work.





The Kazakh side congratulated the Government of India on its chairmanship of BRICS in 2026 and discussed the possibility of organizing a state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to New Delhi within the framework of the BRICS Summit in September 2026.





In turn, the Indian Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, congratulated the Kazakh side on Ait and Nauryz celebrations, expressed appreciation for the uranium agreement, and highlighted India’s interest in long-term and reliable contracts in the oil and gas sector in the context of the Middle East situation. He also confirmed that India is ready to explore the organization of a state visit of the President of Kazakhstan either before or after the BRICS Summit, and expressed willingness to intensify cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres.





The sides also discussed further strengthening cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres, including establishing contacts with leading Indian conglomerates such as Tata Group and Reliance Industries.





In conclusion, the parties emphasized their mutual commitment to further deepening the strategic partnership and expanding cooperation in areas of shared interest.





An understanding was reached to continue regular exchange of information on key areas of interaction, including the economy, investments, and new technological projects.