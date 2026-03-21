20.03.2026, 18:20 7486
Russia’s Putin congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on new Constitution over phone
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
On the phone call, Vladimir Putin congratulated the Kazakh leader on the success of the nationwide referendum and the adoption of the new Constitution. Both presidents discussed bilateral ties as well.
In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of the upcoming state visit from the Russian president to Kazakhstan in late May for boosting the strategic partnership and strategic allied relations between the two countries.
Putin agreed more with such an outlook on the upcoming talks in Astana, while noting the steady bilateral cooperation across all strategic areas.
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20.03.2026, 21:24 7371
The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia, Zhanna Saginova met with the Advisor to the President of the Slovak Republic for Foreign Affairs and International Policy, Jan Kubiš, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key issues on the regional and international agenda.
During the meeting, the Ambassador briefed on the results of the referendum and emphasized that the adoption of the Basic Law will set a course for the country’s sustainable long-term development and establish a new institutional framework for Kazakhstan, capable of responding effectively to both external and internal challenges in an era of turbulence.
The transition to a unicameral Parliament (Kurultai), the introduction of the position of Vice President, the establishment of a multi-level system of public dialogue, including the Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council), as well as the strengthening of mechanisms for the protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms, all highlight the scale and significance of the constitutional reforms.
Particular attention was paid to the assessments of international observers, who gave a positive evaluation of the voting process, noting that it was conducted in accordance with international standards.
Ján Kubiš highly praised the ongoing constitutional reform. In his view, the results of the referendum clearly demonstrate broad public support in Kazakhstan for the course of large-scale political transformation and socio-economic reforms pursued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
He also highlighted the effectiveness of Kazakhstan’s proactive foreign policy, which is contributing to the country’s growing authority on the international stage.
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20.03.2026, 19:50 7626
Opportunities for Exporting Ethiopian Coffee to Kazakhstan were Discussed in Addis Ababa
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The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia, Zhalgas Adilbayev, held a meeting with the leadership of Hadid Trading, one of Ethiopia's leading companies exporting coffee to global markets, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for developing coffee exports to Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh diplomat drew the interlocutors' attention to the fact that the coffee business industry has been actively developing in Kazakhstan in recent years. In this regard, there is a growing need for new suppliers of high-quality coffee, including from Ethiopia.
Furthermore, the Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan could become not only a consumer of coffee but also a hub for exporting Ethiopian coffee to neighboring Central Asian countries, as well as to Russia and Western China.
The Kazakh diplomat noted that all the prerequisites for the development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia are in place. Foremost among these are the stable political situation in the country and peaceful, good-neighborly relations with all adjacent nations. Moreover, he noted that Kazakhstan is undergoing a new stage of internal political transformation and economic development, with a primary focus on digital transformation and the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies across all spheres of activity for the citizens of Kazakhstan.
In the course of the negotiations, the Deputy General Director of the company, A. Khalifa, briefed the Ambassador on the company's activities and expressed interest in developing coffee exports to Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan was briefed on the company's products and the infrastructure of its laboratory expertise for selecting high-quality coffee for export to international markets.
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20.03.2026, 16:00 6786
Parliament to hold joint session of chambers on March 27
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Speaker of the Majilis Erlan Koshanov has signed an order to convene a joint session of the Parliament chambers, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In accordance with subparagraph 2) paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall be convened on March 27, 2026, at 10:00 am in Astana," the document reads.
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20.03.2026, 14:55 7876
Kazakhstan and India Strengthen Strategic Partnership
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Azamat Yeskarayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India held a meeting with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for further development of relations between two countries.
At the beginning of the meeting, Ambassador A.Yeskarayev conveyed warm greetings to the Indian side on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and the Hindu New Year, emphasizing the symbolic significance of this period of renewal for further strengthening Kazakhstan-India cooperation.
The Kazakh diplomat noted that Kazakhstan and India have celebrated more than three decades of diplomatic relations, stressing that the ties between the peoples of the two countries go far beyond formal diplomacy and are rooted in deep historical, cultural, and civilizational foundations. He also emphasized that India is a time-tested key strategic partner for Kazakhstan in South Asia and a highly influential global actor.
During the meeting, the Ambassador expressed gratitude for the organization of the first visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India within the framework of the "India AI Impact Summit 2026" on February 19-20, 2026, noting the high level of Indian side’s work.
The Kazakh side congratulated the Government of India on its chairmanship of BRICS in 2026 and discussed the possibility of organizing a state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to New Delhi within the framework of the BRICS Summit in September 2026.
In turn, the Indian Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, congratulated the Kazakh side on Ait and Nauryz celebrations, expressed appreciation for the uranium agreement, and highlighted India’s interest in long-term and reliable contracts in the oil and gas sector in the context of the Middle East situation. He also confirmed that India is ready to explore the organization of a state visit of the President of Kazakhstan either before or after the BRICS Summit, and expressed willingness to intensify cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres.
The sides also discussed further strengthening cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres, including establishing contacts with leading Indian conglomerates such as Tata Group and Reliance Industries.
In conclusion, the parties emphasized their mutual commitment to further deepening the strategic partnership and expanding cooperation in areas of shared interest.
An understanding was reached to continue regular exchange of information on key areas of interaction, including the economy, investments, and new technological projects.
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20.03.2026, 09:01 8151
A meeting of the Regional Investment Headquarters was held in the Akmola Region
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov attended a meeting of the Regional Investment Headquarters of the Akmola Region. The meeting was organized by the regional Akimat with the participation of Marat Akhmetzhanov, Akim of Akmola Region, government agencies and the business community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Regional Investment Headquarters serves as a platform for effective interaction between the government and business, where investor confidence is built and projects are implemented.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov spoke at the meeting and emphasized the region's solid economic foundation, which can be used to build new investment proposals.
By the end of 2025, fixed capital investment in Akmola Oblast amounted to 926.9 billion tenge, 1.5 times higher than the same period last year. Akmola Oblast ranks first among regions in terms of investment growth, which forms the foundation for the region's further socioeconomic development," noted Alibek Kuantyrov.
Following the meeting, opportunities for implementing investment projects in the region were discussed, with a focus on agricultural processing, food production development, logistics, and the construction industry. Particular attention was paid to developing the region's tourism potential, which will create new investment magnets.
During the visit, Deputy Minister met with Marat Akhmetzhanov, Akim of Akmola Region.
During the conversation, participants discussed the region's investment potential, as well as the benefits of implementing and supporting projects to ensure economic growth and development in the region.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs also visited industrial enterprises in the Akmola region as Kazrost Engineering, Qazaq Kaolin and KirZavod.
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19.03.2026, 12:40 27326
Donald Trump invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend G20 Summit
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a letter from President of the United States Donald Trump, Qazinform News Agency quotes President’s Advisor - Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov as saying.
In the letter, Donald Trump expressed appreciation for his meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace held in Washington in February.
The U.S. leader emphasized that he looks forward to welcoming the Kazakh President again at the next Board of Peace session and at the upcoming G20 Summit in Miami at the end of 2026.
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18.03.2026, 15:00 49491
President of Israel congratulates Kazakhstan on adoption of new Constitution
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The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Israel talked over phone, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
President of Israel Isaac Herzog congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful nationwide referendum and the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan.
During the talks, the sides also debated the current state and prospects for deepening cooperation between the two states, focusing on further widening of trade, economic, and investment cooperation.
President Isaac Herzog agreed with the view of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that all nations need peace to realize long-term economic development plans.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuously seeking political solutions to international disputes.
Besides, the President of Israel praised Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords that sets an example of a strategic approach to achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.
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18.03.2026, 11:45 47481
Meeting with Ambassador of Egypt was Held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met with the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Ibtissam Rakha Hassan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Egypt cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment fields, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached, aimed at comprehensively strengthening the enhanced partnership between the two countries, as well as to the preparation of upcoming visits at high and the highest levels.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the diplomats noted the importance of further expanding cooperation between Astana and Cairo in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
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