The Results of Referendum on Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Were Discussed in Helsinki

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Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Petr Macinka, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Czech Republic Kairat Abdrakhmanov. During the meeting, held in a friendly and trusting atmosphere, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral relations, including preparations for upcoming visits, and exchanged views on key aspects of the regional and international agenda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The head of the diplomatic mission briefed the Czech Minister on the current priorities of Kazakhstan’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as on the progress of the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Particular attention was given to the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, adopted at the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026.





It was emphasized that the constitutional amendments are aimed at further democratizing the political system, strengthening the balance among branches of power, and expanding guarantees of the rights and freedoms of citizens in the context of the country’s ethnocultural and religious diversity.





For his part, Minister Macinka noted that Kazakhstan is among the Czech Republic’s priority partners in Central Asia. The head of Czech diplomacy highlighted the stability that distinguishes the country amid the current geopolitical turbulence. The Minister also expressed keen interest in Kazakhstan’s political reforms, noting the boldness of the parliamentary transformations reflected in the new Constitution, which was supported by the people of Kazakhstan in the referendum.





The interlocutors also noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation and the significant potential for its further development across various sectors, including industry, agriculture, science, and education. The importance of implementing joint projects with high added value, as well as advancing industrial cooperation and technology transfer, was underscored.





Particular attention was paid to cooperation within multilateral platforms, including dialogue within the United Nations, the OSCE, and other international frameworks. In this context, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan informed the Czech side about recent initiatives undertaken by Kazakhstan’s leadership on the international stage. The parties confirmed their interest in coordinating approaches on key issues of the global agenda.





At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to maintain an active political dialogue between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic at the highest and high levels.