17.04.2026, 16:45 3376
Diplomats Laid Wreaths at the Soviet War Memorial in Vienna
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The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Austria took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Soviet War Memorial on Schwarzenbergplatz in Vienna, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was dedicated to commemorating Soviet soldiers who fell during the liberation of the Austrian capital from Nazism in the course of the Second World War.
Participants of the ceremony unanimously emphasized the importance of preserving the historical memory of the Great Patriotic War.
Kazakhstan consistently advocates for the strengthening of peace, mutual understanding, and solidarity among nations, based on respect for the shared past and the heroic deeds of generations who defended freedom and independence.
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14.04.2026, 21:05 42781
Concert of Kazakh Musicians Held in Amsterdam
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A concert by the Kazakh Quartet named after Gaziza Zhubanova, featuring distinguished pianist Ludmila Berlinskaya, was held at one of Europe’s most prestigious concert venues - the Concertgebouw, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The concert programme included works of world classical music and Kazakh musical heritage, featuring compositions by Robert Schumann, Gaziza Zhubanova and Dmitri Shostakovich. The performance became a vivid example of the synthesis of European and Kazakh musical traditions.
The Kazakh Quartet named after Gaziza Zhubanova, one of Kazakhstan’s leading chamber ensembles, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this season and активно promotes national musical art on the international stage. The ensemble performs at the world’s most renowned venues, including Carnegie Hall in New York, and collaborates with leading international musicians.
Pianist Ludmila Berlinskaya, an internationally acclaimed performer, is well known for her appearances at major concert halls across Europe, North America and Asia, as well as for her collaborations with prominent contemporary musicians.
The event was organized with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and was aimed at promoting Kazakh culture and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.
The concert attracted significant interest from members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of cultural and business circles, as well as the general public, confirming the growing international interest in Kazakh art.
Following the concert, an informal gathering took place between the guests and the artists.
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14.04.2026, 19:36 43046
Kazakh Culture in the Spotlight in Brussels: Traditions, Music and National Rituals Bring Together Over 500 Guests
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The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium hosted a large-scale cultural event in Brussels, bringing together over 500 guests, including compatriots and students, as well as representatives of the Belgian authorities, the diplomatic corps, European institutions and business circles, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Welcoming remarks were delivered by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, who highlighted the importance of such cultural initiatives as an effective tool for strengthening international dialogue and fostering mutual understanding.
The centerpiece of the event was a traditional Kazakh yurt installed on the Embassy premises with the support of the Akimat of the Karaganda Region. Now a permanent feature of the Embassy, the yurt symbolizes openness and hospitality while serving as a living space that introduces visitors to the history and lifestyle of the nomadic civilization.
Particular attention was drawn to the rich cultural program presented by the "Zhoshy" folk music ensemble and renowned Kazakh performers, with the support of the Akimat of Astana. The program enabled guests not only to observe but also to experience Kazakh traditions firsthand. Traditional games showcasing the spirit of competition and folk customs were featured, alongside a ceremonial performance of betashar, one of the most recognizable Kazakh rituals symbolizing respect for family and tradition.
A memorable highlight of the event was a large-scale flash mob involving more than 200 participants, serving as a vivid symbol of unity and the growing interest in Kazakh culture across Europe.
The event received enthusiastic feedback from the international audience, confirming strong interest in Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and underscoring the potential of cultural diplomacy as a powerful tool for fostering mutual understanding and trust.
The event was held as part of the inaugural Shanyraq Fest Brussels, laying the foundation for a new annual cultural platform of Kazakhstan in Brussels.
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13.04.2026, 12:10 54381
World Bank greenlights Caspian Sea biodiversity initiative
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The World Bank has approved financing for a major regional environmental project titled "Blueing the Caspian Sea: Building Capacities for Pollution Management and Biodiversity Conservation," Trend reports citing the institution.
The initiative brings together Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, aiming to strengthen regional cooperation in addressing pollution and safeguarding the biodiversity of the Caspian Sea.
The financing package was approved on April 8, 2026. The Global Environment Facility will allocate $11.74 million in grant funding to the World Bank and the United Nations Environment Programme, which will act as implementing agencies.
Of the total amount, the World Bank will seek Board approval for a project valued at $8.24 million, to be executed by the United Nations Office for Project Services as the GEF implementing partner.
Additionally, a Project Preparation Grant (PPG) of $183,489 will be provided to UNOPS to support preparatory work, including the development of environmental and social safeguards, as well as coordination among the participating countries.
While the World Bank will serve as an implementing agency responsible for submitting the consolidated project for GEF CEO endorsement, it will not assume fiduciary or supervisory oversight of the component executed by UNEP.
The project is expected to enhance national capacities in pollution control and biodiversity conservation, while supporting participating countries in meeting their obligations under the Tehran Convention and its associated protocols.
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12.04.2026, 10:00 66776
Tokayev congratulates Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on Easter
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on Easter, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his message, the Head of State emphasized that Easter holds a special place in the Christian calendar, symbolizing love, hope, and spiritual renewal. He noted that the holiday and the preceding fast instill values of compassion, mercy, good neighborliness, and mutual support.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the significant contribution of Orthodoxy to strengthening principles of justice, peace, tolerance, and trust in society. He stressed that Easter traditions passed down through generations help preserve family values, reinforce morality, and teach respect for elders and care for others.
The President underlined that Kazakhstan’s progress is based on national unity and interfaith harmony, combining traditional values with modernization. He also pointed to the adoption of the People’s Constitution as a reflection of the nation’s aspiration to live and work in a progressive country marked by peace, stability, rule of law, knowledge, innovation, and environmental responsibility.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that shared responsibility for the future of the country will help overcome any challenges and achieve common goals.
He wished all citizens health, happiness, and success in their endeavors.
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12.04.2026, 08:10 67121
Kazakhstan to brace for fog, rain, and strong winds
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Several regions of Kazakhstan will brace for fog, rain with thunderstorms, and strong winds, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Fog is expected to blanket Astana in the morning and at night.
Abai region will face fog in the north and west; winds up to 15-20 m/s and high fire danger in the south.
Short rain and thunderstorms are expected in the mountain areas of Almaty region. Fire danger persists in northern and central zones.
Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Akmola with fog predicted at night and morning, winds up to 20 m/s.
Rain and thunderstorms, fog and high wind are to batter Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Mangistau regions.
East Kazakhstan is reported to brace for fog at night and morning, winds up to 20 m/s in the south.
Fog is set to blanket Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions today.
High fire danger persist in Turkistan region locally.
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11.04.2026, 17:37 84186
The Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
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The Holy Fire descended on April 11 in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, iz.ru reports.
The Holy flame is called the holy flame, which appears annually on Holy Saturday on the eve of Easter in the Church of the Resurrection of the Lord in Jerusalem, which is considered the burial place of Jesus Christ.
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09.04.2026, 12:15 115576
Almaty Zoo welcomes three kangaroo joeys
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A joyful event has taken place at Almaty Zoo, where three kangaroo joeys have been born to different pairs of animals, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Almaty akimat.
Two joeys were born to grey kangaroos - to the pairs Lord and Lara, and Tik and Linda. For Lara, this is already her sixth offspring, while Linda has become a mother for the first time. Another joey, a male, was born to red kangaroos Martin and Marta.
Continuing its tradition, Almaty Zoo is inviting the public to take part in naming the newborns. As the sex of two joeys has not yet been determined, suggestions for gender-neutral names are welcome.
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08.04.2026, 20:15 137316
The 30th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Algeria celebrated with joint concerts
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The 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two states was celebrated in the cities of Algiers and Oran. The main highlight of the celebrations was a joint concert featuring the kazakh musical group "Forte Trio" and the National Symphony Orchestra of Algeria. The events were attended by government officials, cultural figures, representatives of the business community and the diplomatic corps, friends of Kazakhstan, and leading local media, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the opening of the event Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Anuarbek Akhmetov highlighted the significant progress made by Kazakhstan and Algeria over the past three decades, emphasizing the strengthening of friendly ties as well as the high level of trust and cooperation across all key areas. The strong political will of the leaders of both countries to enhance bilateral cooperation was noted. The opening of embassies in both capitals became an important milestone that gave new impetus to the expansion of political dialogue. It was also emphasized that an exchange of letters between the heads of the foreign affairs ministries of the two countries took place to mark the anniversary. Ministers confirmed a mutual interest to deepen partnership in all spheres.
State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Algeria Sofiane Chaib noted a steady development of Kazakhstan-Algeria relations and reaffirmed a political will to expand cooperation in priority areas.
Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Culture and Arts of Algeria Nacera Ayaichia highlighted a special role of cultural exchanges in bringing peoples closer, emphasizing that such events contribute to deepening mutual respect and understanding.
Director of both operas of Algiers and Oran Mourad Senouci, noted that music and art serve as a reliable bridge of friendship between peoples and play an important role in strengthening cultural ties.
As part of the celebratory program, the gallery of the Algerian Opera hosted an exhibition featuring paintings, photographs, handicrafts, and national costumes showcasing the artistic and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan. Videos highlighting contemporary life, achievements, culture, and traditions of the country were also presented. The exhibition attracted great interest from visitors and became an additional element of cultural dialogue. The display will remain open for one month, continuing to present Kazakhstan at the main theater in Algiers.
The concerts in Algeria’s two largest cities generated widespread public resonance and received coverage in Algerian leading media outlets as well as among popular bloggers.
Overall, the events showcased the broad potential of cultural diplomacy and highlighted the significant opportunities for Kazakh-Algerian partnership.
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