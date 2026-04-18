Diplomats Laid Wreaths at the Soviet War Memorial in Vienna

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A concert by the Kazakh Quartet named after Gaziza Zhubanova, featuring distinguished pianist Ludmila Berlinskaya, was held at one of Europe’s most prestigious concert venues - the Concertgebouw, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The concert programme included works of world classical music and Kazakh musical heritage, featuring compositions by Robert Schumann, Gaziza Zhubanova and Dmitri Shostakovich. The performance became a vivid example of the synthesis of European and Kazakh musical traditions.





The Kazakh Quartet named after Gaziza Zhubanova, one of Kazakhstan’s leading chamber ensembles, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this season and активно promotes national musical art on the international stage. The ensemble performs at the world’s most renowned venues, including Carnegie Hall in New York, and collaborates with leading international musicians.





Pianist Ludmila Berlinskaya, an internationally acclaimed performer, is well known for her appearances at major concert halls across Europe, North America and Asia, as well as for her collaborations with prominent contemporary musicians.





The event was organized with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and was aimed at promoting Kazakh culture and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.





The concert attracted significant interest from members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of cultural and business circles, as well as the general public, confirming the growing international interest in Kazakh art.





Following the concert, an informal gathering took place between the guests and the artists.