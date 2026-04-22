Foreign Friends Experience China Spa: A New Taste of Chinese  

Tell a friend

Ambassador of the Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev met with Hirofumi Nakasone, President of the Nakasone Peace Institute and member of the Japanese Parliament, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev briefed his counterpart on Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s vision of the key global trends and challenges facing the international community, and outlined the proposals for UN reform presented at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.





Special attention was given to the agenda of the Regional Environmental Summit, scheduled to take place on April 23, 2026 in Astana, as well as to initiatives aimed at establishing an International Water Organization and an International Agency for Biological Security.





For his part, Hirofumi Nakasone highlighted Kazakhstan’s role and the significance of the international initiatives it has advanced to strengthen regional and global security, particularly in light of the country’s experience as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.





Given that Hirofumi Nakasone serves as head of the Constitutional Reform Committee of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, the parties exchanged views on key aspects of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, scheduled to enter into force on July 1, 2026.





Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation between the research and analytical centers of the two countries.





Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation between the two countries’ research and analytical centers through joint studies and collaborative initiative