Growing Role of Middle Powers Discussed at the Nakasone Peace Institute

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A strategic partnership is being established between the Academy of Civil Aviation and the leading foreign university Kent State University (USA), which provides for the development of academic cooperation, the creation of dual-degree programs, and the elaboration of the project for an International Aviation University in Astana," said Olzhas Bektenov.
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