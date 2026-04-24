Kazakhstan–Dubai flights remain suspended through May 31

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Air Astana has extended the suspension of its regular flights to Dubai through May 31 inclusive due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency reports.





Passengers impacted by the cancellations may opt for a full refund with no penalties or free rebooking in the same class on flights departing by July 31. They also have the option to change their route to other airline flights at no additional cost, aside from any fare difference and airport fees, for departures by the same date.





If a ticket was previously rebooked with a penalty, that fee cannot be refunded.





The airline said it continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates to passengers if there are any changes.