Kazakhstan establishes new holiday

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The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium hosted a large-scale cultural event in Brussels, bringing together over 500 guests, including compatriots and students, as well as representatives of the Belgian authorities, the diplomatic corps, European institutions and business circles, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Welcoming remarks were delivered by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, who highlighted the importance of such cultural initiatives as an effective tool for strengthening international dialogue and fostering mutual understanding.





The centerpiece of the event was a traditional Kazakh yurt installed on the Embassy premises with the support of the Akimat of the Karaganda Region. Now a permanent feature of the Embassy, the yurt symbolizes openness and hospitality while serving as a living space that introduces visitors to the history and lifestyle of the nomadic civilization.





Particular attention was drawn to the rich cultural program presented by the "Zhoshy" folk music ensemble and renowned Kazakh performers, with the support of the Akimat of Astana. The program enabled guests not only to observe but also to experience Kazakh traditions firsthand. Traditional games showcasing the spirit of competition and folk customs were featured, alongside a ceremonial performance of betashar, one of the most recognizable Kazakh rituals symbolizing respect for family and tradition.





A memorable highlight of the event was a large-scale flash mob involving more than 200 participants, serving as a vivid symbol of unity and the growing interest in Kazakh culture across Europe.





The event received enthusiastic feedback from the international audience, confirming strong interest in Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and underscoring the potential of cultural diplomacy as a powerful tool for fostering mutual understanding and trust.





The event was held as part of the inaugural Shanyraq Fest Brussels, laying the foundation for a new annual cultural platform of Kazakhstan in Brussels.