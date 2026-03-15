Kazakhstan to see warmer weather in coming days

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Kazhydromet has released the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 14–16, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.





According to meteorologists, a vast anticyclone will bring warm and dry weather to most of Kazakhstan, while the north and east may see precipitation (rain and snow), icy conditions and stronger winds with snowstorms due to passing atmospheric fronts. Fog is also expected across the country.





Daytime temperatures will reach +3°C to +15°C in the west and south, while in the north, east and central regions they are expected to range from –2°C to +5°C.