Kazakhstan to upgrade nearly 400 km of heating networks

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As the heating season in Kazakhstan comes to an end, preparations for large-scale repairs are getting underway, with energy specialists beginning the modernization of worn-out infrastructure, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.





A key priority for the Ministry of Energy will be the large-scale reconstruction of heating networks to reduce wear and improve the reliability of heat supply.





Currently, the total length of heating networks across the country stands at 13,400 km.





Last year, 323 km of heating networks underwent reconstruction and major repairs, helping to reduce the average wear level from 52% to 50% and significantly improve the reliability of heat supply.





This year, 377 km of heating networks are set to undergo major repairs and reconstruction, with particular focus on regions with high levels of wear, including East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.





As part of the national project to modernize the energy sector, 130 km of heating networks are set to be reconstructed in 2026, with overall efforts expected to reduce the average wear level to 48%.





Overall, by 2029, the national project envisages the modernization of 1,600 km of heating networks across the country, which is expected to reduce the wear level to 42%.





The Committee of Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control of the Ministry of Energy continuously monitors the condition and modernization of heating infrastructure. In the first quarter of this year, it worked with local authorities to review the 2026 repair programs of heat-producing and heat-supplying organizations.