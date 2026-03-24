Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 23

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The Festive Concert Held in Ljubljana on the eve of Nauryz Became Vibrant Contribution to Strengthening Cultural Ties Between Kazakhstan and Slovenia
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Nauryz Holiday was Celebrated in Latvia
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Kazakhstan rolls out new university funding model and endowment system
The Head of State has signed a law to gradually introduce a new higher education funding model. The model is aimed at improving the quality of training and building competitive universities. The results of the national ranking will be taken into account when determining universities eligible for state-funded education places, while top-performing institutions will be granted greater academic autonomy," the minister said.
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