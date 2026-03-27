Nauryz Celebrated at Bulgaria’s Oldest University

Tell a friendWith the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria, a ceremonial event dedicated to the spring holiday of Nauryz was held at the Center for Kazakh Language, History and Culture at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports. The event was attended by members of the academic staff, as well as students studying the Kazakh language. In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev congratulated the participants on the occasion of Nauryz, emphasizing its significance as a symbol of the renewal of nature, the beginning of a new life cycle, and harmony between humanity and the окружающий world. "In 2024, at the initiative of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the celebration of Nauryz in Kazakhstan was enriched with new substantive content - the ‘Nauryznama’ decade format was introduced, taking place from March 14 to 23. Each day of the decade is dedicated to a specific theme and value reflecting the richness of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and social traditions," V.Temirbayev stated. The Kazakh diplomat also noted the symbolic nature of the fact that Bulgaria celebrates "Parva Prolet" (the First Day of Spring) on March 20, which carries a similar meaning and reflects universal values of renewal and hope. As part of the cultural program, Bulgarian students recited poetry in the Kazakh language, demonstrating a high level of proficiency and a deep interest in the culture of Kazakhstan. Participants of the event noted that the teaching of the Kazakh language in the oldest and one of the most prestigious universities in Bulgaria is a vivid confirmation of the strengthening of bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
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