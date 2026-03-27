Nauryz Celebrated for the First Time in Kenya

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The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kenya organized the first-ever gala celebration of Nauryz in the country, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was attended by representatives of the host country’s government authorities, international organizations within the UN system, the diplomatic corps, the business community, as well as religious and cultural organizations.





In his speech, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Barlybay Sadykov, noted that this year’s Nauryz celebration coincided with a historic milestone in the life of the nation - the successful nationwide Referendum held on March 15, 2026, and the adoption of the new Constitution. This event marked a crucial stage in the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s reforms, aimed at building a "Just Kazakhstan," strengthening parliamentarism, and expanding citizen participation in state governance.





Today, March 21, holds a special place in the 'Nauryznama' calendar as the Day of Solidarity. This is the spirit that Kazakhstan strives to project on the world stage, reaffirming our commitment to resolving disputes and conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means while respecting the norms of international law and the UN Charter," Ambassador Sadykov emphasized.





The guest of honor, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Anacláudia Rossbach, emphasized in her address that Nauryz transcends national borders, serving as a symbol of renewal and unity. She noted the profound cultural significance of this celebration, which for centuries has fostered the bonds of friendship and good-neighborliness.





According to A. Rossbach, the philosophy of Nauryz - calling for harmony between humanity and nature, as well as solidarity within communities - is directly aligned with the United Nations' mission to ensure sustainable development.





As part of the event, a video message from UN Secretary-General António Guterres was presented, in which he congratulated the participants on the International Day of Nauryz, highlighting its value in promoting peace and unity. Guests were also shown a video showcasing the traditions of Nauryz celebrations in Kazakhstan and other countries around the world.





A vibrant cultural program was prepared for the guests in collaboration with representatives from Central Asian countries (Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan) and Azerbaijan working in Kenya. Guests had the opportunity to experience Kazakh traditions and enjoy national dances. The dance performances, including the Kazakh "Kara Zhorga" and the Azerbaijani "Yally," drew particular interest.





The event concluded with a gala dinner. Guests were served pilaf, kuyrdak, baursaks, and other traditional delicacies of Kazakh and Central Asian cuisine. This year, Nauryz coincided with the Eid al-Fitr holiday, lending the event a special symbolism of unity and spiritual harmony.