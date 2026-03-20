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Nauryz Festival Celebrated in Hong Kong
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Nauryznama Framework and Kazakhstan’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Presented at UNESCO Headquarters
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The Festive Concert Held in Ljubljana on the eve of Nauryz Became Vibrant Contribution to Strengthening Cultural Ties Between Kazakhstan and Slovenia
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Nauryz Holiday was Celebrated in Latvia
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Traditional "Nauryz Ball" for Diplomatic Corps Held in Astana
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Kazakhstan rolls out new university funding model and endowment system
The Head of State has signed a law to gradually introduce a new higher education funding model. The model is aimed at improving the quality of training and building competitive universities. The results of the national ranking will be taken into account when determining universities eligible for state-funded education places, while top-performing institutions will be granted greater academic autonomy," the minister said.
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70.98% of Kazakhstanis have voted in Constitutional Referendum
- Abai region - 73.84%
- Akmola region - 77.72%
- Aktobe region - 83.12%
- Almaty region - 70.27%
- Atyrau region - 71.08%
- West Kazakhstan region - 66.90%
- Zhambyl region - 81.07%
- Zhetysu region - 73.84%
- Karaganda region - 81.44%
- Kostanay region - 80.11%
- Kyzylorda region - 91.80%
- Mangystau region - 76.84%
- Pavlodar region - 71.85%
- North Kazakhstan region - 68.58%
- Turkistan region - 82.03%
- Ulytau region - 70.57%
- East Kazakhstan region - 83.63%
- Astana City - 56.72%
- Almaty City - 32.82%
- Shymkent City - 74.44%
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Over 4.6mn Kazakhstanis cast their ballots in Constitutional Referendum
- Abai region - 41,93%
- Akmola region - 44,66%
- Aktobe region - 45,73%
- Almaty region - 40,41%
- Atyrau region - 42,29%
- West Kazakhstan region - 36,59%
- Zhambyl region - 35,86%
- Zhetysu region - 43,32%.
- Karaganda region - 42,95%
- Kostanay region - 37,10%.
- Kyzylorda region - 43,18%.
- Mangystau region - 34,57%
- Pavlodar region - 36,57% .
- North Kazakhstan region - 41,64%.
- Turkistan region - 44,13%.
- Ulytau region - 36,59%.
- East Kazakhstan region - 42,88%.
- Astana - 31,23%.
- Almaty - 14,85%.
- Shymkent - 42,59%.
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Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum: Voter turnout at 19.21% as of 10:00 am
- Karaganda region - 26.64%
- Kyzylorda region - 24.02%
- Aktobe region - 21.80%
- Shymkent city - 21.36%
- Turkistan region - 21.21%
- Zhetysu region - 21.01%
- Astana city - 20.68%
- East Kazakhstan region - 20.64%
- Ulytau region - 20.31%
- Akmola region - 19.82%
- Atyrau region - 19.44%
- Kostanay region - 19.24%
- West Kazakhstan region - 18.80%
- North Kazakhstan region - 18.72%
- Mangystau region - 18.53%
- Zhambyl region - 18.49%
- Almaty region - 18.10%
- Abai region - 17.98%
- Pavlodar region - 16.36%
- Almaty city - 9.54%
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