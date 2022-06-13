Nurlan Urankhayev becomes akim of Abai region

Images | Gov.kz
Nurlan Urankhayaev was born on 4 May 1965. He graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, the Kazakh Financial and Economic Institute and the East Kazakhstan State Technical University.
Prior to the appointment he was head of the architecture, town planning and land relations of Nur-Sultan city.
Earlier Kazinform reported that Berik Abdigaliuly had been appointed akim (governor) of Ulytau region.
