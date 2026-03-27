26.03.2026, 18:23 6431
Times Square in New York Hosted Nauryz Celebration
Images | gov.kz
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Times Square hosted a Nauryz celebration that brought together Kazakh diplomats, members of the diaspora, students, and guests to the city, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event featured a vibrant national costume showcase that drew the attention of many New Yorkers and tourists. Participants presented musical performances and elements of Kazakh culture, including the traditional Tusaukeser ceremony, and created an atmosphere of spring renewal, friendship, and unity.
A highlight of the program included a performance by the children’s ensemble "Alqissa" and the "Zhetigen" group who are currently taking part in the New York International Competition for Performing Arts 2026, organized by New York-based Secret Arts Center.
For the first time, Times Square heard the dombra, including Kurmangazy’s "Balbyraun" and "Adai." American guitarist and dombra player Geoff Gersh joined the ensemble. He actively promotes Kazakh music and culture in New York City.
As part of a cultural outreach initiative, organizers distributed apples with QR codes that share information about Kazakhstan as the homeland of apples. Research, including National Geographic materials, supports this fact.
The celebration took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, promoted Kazakh culture abroad, and strengthened cultural ties between Kazakhstan and the United States.
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26.03.2026, 19:12 5661
Nauryz Celebrated for the First Time in Kenya
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The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kenya organized the first-ever gala celebration of Nauryz in the country, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by representatives of the host country’s government authorities, international organizations within the UN system, the diplomatic corps, the business community, as well as religious and cultural organizations.
In his speech, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Barlybay Sadykov, noted that this year’s Nauryz celebration coincided with a historic milestone in the life of the nation - the successful nationwide Referendum held on March 15, 2026, and the adoption of the new Constitution. This event marked a crucial stage in the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s reforms, aimed at building a "Just Kazakhstan," strengthening parliamentarism, and expanding citizen participation in state governance.
Today, March 21, holds a special place in the 'Nauryznama' calendar as the Day of Solidarity. This is the spirit that Kazakhstan strives to project on the world stage, reaffirming our commitment to resolving disputes and conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means while respecting the norms of international law and the UN Charter," Ambassador Sadykov emphasized.
The guest of honor, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Anacláudia Rossbach, emphasized in her address that Nauryz transcends national borders, serving as a symbol of renewal and unity. She noted the profound cultural significance of this celebration, which for centuries has fostered the bonds of friendship and good-neighborliness.
According to A. Rossbach, the philosophy of Nauryz - calling for harmony between humanity and nature, as well as solidarity within communities - is directly aligned with the United Nations' mission to ensure sustainable development.
As part of the event, a video message from UN Secretary-General António Guterres was presented, in which he congratulated the participants on the International Day of Nauryz, highlighting its value in promoting peace and unity. Guests were also shown a video showcasing the traditions of Nauryz celebrations in Kazakhstan and other countries around the world.
A vibrant cultural program was prepared for the guests in collaboration with representatives from Central Asian countries (Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan) and Azerbaijan working in Kenya. Guests had the opportunity to experience Kazakh traditions and enjoy national dances. The dance performances, including the Kazakh "Kara Zhorga" and the Azerbaijani "Yally," drew particular interest.
The event concluded with a gala dinner. Guests were served pilaf, kuyrdak, baursaks, and other traditional delicacies of Kazakh and Central Asian cuisine. This year, Nauryz coincided with the Eid al-Fitr holiday, lending the event a special symbolism of unity and spiritual harmony.
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26.03.2026, 17:44 6821
Celebration of Nauryz Took Place in Frankfurt am Main
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The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Frankfurt am Main hosted a large-scale celebration of Nauryz, a symbol of renewal, peace, and harmony. This year’s festivities were held as part of the Nauryznama decade and coincided with the Day of National Games, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together compatriots as well as international guests, offering them an opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Kazakh people.
Special attention was given to traditional national games. Guests were introduced to such games as asyk atu and toguz kumalak, which sparked great interest and allowed participants to experience the uniqueness of Kazakhstan’s intellectual and sporting traditions.
A festive dastarkhan featuring traditional dishes was organized for the guests. A special highlight was Nauryz kozhe, a traditional dish symbolizing prosperity, well-being, and unity.
As part of the Nauryz celebrations, the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at the invitation of the brotherly Republic of Türkiye, attended a concert program by the Munich Symphony Orchestra at the Alte Oper. This cultural event contributed to strengthening friendly ties and fostering cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
Nauryz is a celebration of renewal, good beginnings, and unity that brings people together and promotes mutual understanding.
The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan extends its congratulations on the occasion of Nauryz and wishes prosperity, peace, and well-being to every home.
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26.03.2026, 14:55 7136
Book Presentation on Nauryz Held in Seoul
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With the support of UNESCO and the Secretariat of the Central Asia-Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum, a presentation of the book Nauryz Traditions Along the Silk Roads was held, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by diplomats, representatives of the business community, academia, cultural organizations, as well as the media.
The book, prepared by 25 authors from different countries, explores the significance of Nauryz as a celebration of spring renewal, peace, prosperity, and harmony with nature, and also presents its rich traditions preserved among the peoples of Eurasia.
In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurgali Arystanov emphasized that Nauryz holds a special place in the cultural and spiritual life of Kazakhstan and symbolizes renewal, unity, continuity of traditions, and respect for nature. He noted that the inclusion of Nauryz in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity became vivid evidence of the cultural commonality and cooperation among the states of Eurasia.
The Kazakh diplomat also highlighted the dynamic development of relations between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea in the political, economic, and cultural spheres. According to him, the upcoming first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit and the visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Seoul in September 2026 will provide additional momentum to bilateral cooperation and open new opportunities for interaction.
The Ambassador also spoke about the results of the republican referendum on Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, held on 15 March 2026. He noted that the people of Kazakhstan supported the new Constitution and that this became an important socio-political event, demonstrating a high level of civic engagement, unity, and public responsibility for the future of the country. According to him, the results of the referendum marked a new stage in Kazakhstan’s further renewal and modernization.
In their remarks, the Ambassadors of the Central Asian countries, Vice Administrator of the Korea Heritage Service Choi Bo-geun, and Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum Rhee Jong Kook noted that Nauryz unites the peoples of the region on the basis of shared historical and spiritual values. The importance of further strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation was also emphasized.
Overall, the presentation of the book Nauryz Traditions Along the Silk Roads became an important event that underscored the significance of further developing cultural dialogue between Kazakhstan, the countries of Central Asia, and the Republic of Korea.
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26.03.2026, 12:11 7471
Nauryz Celebrated at Bulgaria’s Oldest University
Tell a friendWith the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria, a ceremonial event dedicated to the spring holiday of Nauryz was held at the Center for Kazakh Language, History and Culture at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports. The event was attended by members of the academic staff, as well as students studying the Kazakh language. In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev congratulated the participants on the occasion of Nauryz, emphasizing its significance as a symbol of the renewal of nature, the beginning of a new life cycle, and harmony between humanity and the окружающий world. "In 2024, at the initiative of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the celebration of Nauryz in Kazakhstan was enriched with new substantive content - the ‘Nauryznama’ decade format was introduced, taking place from March 14 to 23. Each day of the decade is dedicated to a specific theme and value reflecting the richness of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and social traditions," V.Temirbayev stated. The Kazakh diplomat also noted the symbolic nature of the fact that Bulgaria celebrates "Parva Prolet" (the First Day of Spring) on March 20, which carries a similar meaning and reflects universal values of renewal and hope. As part of the cultural program, Bulgarian students recited poetry in the Kazakh language, demonstrating a high level of proficiency and a deep interest in the culture of Kazakhstan. Participants of the event noted that the teaching of the Kazakh language in the oldest and one of the most prestigious universities in Bulgaria is a vivid confirmation of the strengthening of bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
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24.03.2026, 19:55 72596
Uzbekistan Airways to operate Tashkent-Atyrau flights starting March 29
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A new flight en route Tashkent-Atyrau will be launched starting March 29, the Kazakh Transport Ministry announced on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The ministry noted that ongoing efforts are being taken to expand the geography of international air routes and increase the frequency of flights on existing routes.
The airline Uzbekistan Airways will operate a new air connection on the Tashkent-Atyrau route starting March 29 this year. The airline plans to operate flights twice a week on Mondays and Fridays using Airbus A320 aircraft.
The launch of the new air service follows talks between the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, held on August 14, 2025. During these talks, agreements were reached to further expand the legal framework for operating international flights between the two countries.
The launch of the air service is expected to contribute to strengthening business, trade-economic, and tourism cooperation between the two countries, the ministry noted.
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24.03.2026, 09:41 73026
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan Mar 24
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On March 24, most parts of Kazakhstan will experience unstable weather with rain and snow, due to the impact of atmospheric frontal zones, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Heavy rain is expected in the country’s south and southeast. Mountainous districts will face heavy precipitation (rain and snow). Thunderstorm is possible in the daytime.
Fog will spread across the country. Ice will form on the roads in northern and central regions. Stronger winds will batter northern, eastern and southeastern regions.
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23.03.2026, 07:11 100621
Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 23
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On March 23, Kazakhstan’s west, north, and south will experience rain and snow, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet.
In the foothills and mountainous areas of southern regions, heavy rain is expected, while thunderstorms may occur in the west and south.
The remaining parts of the country will stay under the impact of a high pressure, due to which dry weather will persist.
Fog is forecast nationwide; in the north and centre, black ice may form. Stronger winds are expected in the north-west, north, south, and south-east.
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22.03.2026, 18:59 122451
Russia’s carrier rocket with Progress MS-33 resupply ship launches from Baikonur to orbital outpost
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A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-33 resupply ship successfully lifted off from the Baikonur spaceport towards the International Space Station (ISS), a TASS correspondent reported from Russia’s Flight Control Center, Qazinform News Agency cites TASS.
In about nine minutes after the lift-off, the Progress MS-33 resupply ship separated from the upper stage of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket and entered the designated orbit.
It will take the resupply ship about 49.5 hours to approach the orbital outpost. Its docking with the Poisk module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station is expected at 4:35 p.m. Moscow time (1:35 p.m. GMT) on March 24.
The Progress MS-33 resupply ship will deliver 2,509 kg of useful cargo to the ISS, including 1,211 kg of dry cargo for the ISS Expedition 74 crew and the space station’s systems, in particular, equipment for the Sun-Terahertz scientific experiment, 828 kg of propellant for the station’s refueling, 420 liters of potable water for cosmonauts and 50 kg of oxygen to replenish the ISS atmosphere, it said.
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