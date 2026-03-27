Times Square in New York Hosted Nauryz Celebration

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With the support of UNESCO and the Secretariat of the Central Asia-Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum, a presentation of the book Nauryz Traditions Along the Silk Roads was held, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was attended by diplomats, representatives of the business community, academia, cultural organizations, as well as the media.





The book, prepared by 25 authors from different countries, explores the significance of Nauryz as a celebration of spring renewal, peace, prosperity, and harmony with nature, and also presents its rich traditions preserved among the peoples of Eurasia.





In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurgali Arystanov emphasized that Nauryz holds a special place in the cultural and spiritual life of Kazakhstan and symbolizes renewal, unity, continuity of traditions, and respect for nature. He noted that the inclusion of Nauryz in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity became vivid evidence of the cultural commonality and cooperation among the states of Eurasia.





The Kazakh diplomat also highlighted the dynamic development of relations between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea in the political, economic, and cultural spheres. According to him, the upcoming first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit and the visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Seoul in September 2026 will provide additional momentum to bilateral cooperation and open new opportunities for interaction.





The Ambassador also spoke about the results of the republican referendum on Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, held on 15 March 2026. He noted that the people of Kazakhstan supported the new Constitution and that this became an important socio-political event, demonstrating a high level of civic engagement, unity, and public responsibility for the future of the country. According to him, the results of the referendum marked a new stage in Kazakhstan’s further renewal and modernization.





In their remarks, the Ambassadors of the Central Asian countries, Vice Administrator of the Korea Heritage Service Choi Bo-geun, and Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum Rhee Jong Kook noted that Nauryz unites the peoples of the region on the basis of shared historical and spiritual values. The importance of further strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation was also emphasized.





Overall, the presentation of the book Nauryz Traditions Along the Silk Roads became an important event that underscored the significance of further developing cultural dialogue between Kazakhstan, the countries of Central Asia, and the Republic of Korea.