This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Aidar Arapov of Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Asian Judo Championships
relevant news
Ippon victory: Kazakhstan secures its first Asian judo gold since 2022
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev hails Kazakh boxers for Asian Championships triumph
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Aibek Oralbay wins gold at 2026 Asian Boxing Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan pockets another gold at Asian Boxing Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Valentina Khalzova secures bronze at Asian Boxing Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh gymnasts win silver and bronze at World Cup in Cairo
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Akmaral Yerekesheva wins bronze at 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in France
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Orazbek Assylkulov advances to 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships semi-final
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.04.2026, 15:21Kazakhstan and Wallonia Strengthen Partnership in Key Economic Sectors 18.04.2026, 17:108866Kazakhstan and Croatia Aim to Strengthen Cooperation 18.04.2026, 08:108256Warmer weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend 18.04.2026, 10:028016Kazakhstan to build at least 3 NPPs by 2050 18.04.2026, 20:553606Aidar Arapov of Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Asian Judo Championships 12.04.2026, 08:1084821Kazakhstan to brace for fog, rain, and strong winds 12.04.2026, 10:0084401Tokayev congratulates Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on Easter 13.04.2026, 12:1072081World Bank greenlights Caspian Sea biodiversity initiative 16.04.2026, 10:1268146U.S. Senator Steve Daines was Honored with the Order of Dostyk 15.04.2026, 12:1167036Kazakhstan-Türkiye trade grows by 9% 21.03.2026, 22:33192306The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 20.03.2026, 21:24185841The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 21.03.2026, 09:00174476Kazakhstan’s Initiative to Establish a Water Organization was Presented at the United Nations 21.03.2026, 11:54The Results of the Referendum on the Adoption of the New Constitution of Kazakhstan were Announced at the OSCE Meeting in Vienna173546The Results of the Referendum on the Adoption of the New Constitution of Kazakhstan were Announced at the OSCE Meeting in Vienna 20.03.2026, 19:50169941Opportunities for Exporting Ethiopian Coffee to Kazakhstan were Discussed in Addis Ababa