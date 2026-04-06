05.04.2026, 18:15 6886
Akmaral Yerekesheva wins bronze at 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in France
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The 2026 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix series has kicked off in Thiais, France, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Kazakh gymnast Akmaral Yerekesheva climbed on the third step of the rostrum, earning a bronze medal in the individual all-around with a total score of 106.900 points.
Gold medal went to Alina Harnasko of Belarus (112.200), while Mariia Borisova of Russia (110.350) took silver.
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05.04.2026, 21:24 7201
Kazakh gymnasts win silver and bronze at World Cup in Cairo
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Kazakhstan’s men’s artistic gymnastics team secured silver and bronze medals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, according to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Both medals were grabbed in the pommel horse event. Zeinolla Idrissov scored 14.566 points in the final, earning the silver medal.
Nariman Kurbanov matched the score of 14.566 and claimed bronze medal.
Gold medal went to Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia, who had achieved 14.800 points.
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04.04.2026, 15:20 14406
Orazbek Assylkulov advances to 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships semi-final
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Kazakhstani boxer Orazbek Assylkulov has reached the semi-final of the 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, without stepping into the ring, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Sports.kz.
In the quarter-final of the men’s 60kg category, Assylkulov was scheduled to face Japan’s Shunsuke Kitamoto, but according to the Kazakh Boxing Federation, the Japanese athlete withdrew from the tournament due to injury.
As a result, Assylkulov automatically advanced to the semi-final and secured at least a bronze medal.
The Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships in Mongolia is organized by World Boxing for the first time, with athletes from more than 20 countries participating in it. The competition runs until 10 April.
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01.04.2026, 13:14 28426
Kirill Kurdidi wins gold at Asian Track Cycling Championships
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Kazakhstan has claimed a gold medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in Tagaytay, the Philippines, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee (NOC).
Kirill Kurdidi secured gold, showing the best time in the heat.
China's Han Xie finished second, and Japan's Ryuto Ichida came in third, earning bronze.
Previously, Alisher Zhumakan had finished second in the team scratch race.
Ramis Dinmukhametov and Ilya Karabutov took silver in men's elite madison, while Rinata Sultanova finished third in women's individual pursuit.
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29.03.2026, 20:27 43526
Kazakh athletes secure three medals at Asian Track Cycling Championships
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The Kazakhstan national team continues to compete at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in Tagaytay, Philippines, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
The team has won three medals at the tournament.
In the women’s individual pursuit, Rinata Sultanova won the bronze medal.
Alisher Zhumakan finished second in the points race.
Ramis Dinmukhametov and Ilya Karabutov also made it to the podium. The athletes came in second in the Madison.
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29.03.2026, 15:45 43251
Kazakhstan bags second medal at Artistic Swimming World Cup stage
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The second stage of the Artistic Swimming World Cup is underway in France, where the Kazakhstan national team has secured its second medal, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the mixed duet technical routine, Yasmin Islamova and Aldiyar Ramazanov came in second place on the podium with a score of 211.1267 points.
The winners were Alina Rumyantseva and Zakhar Trofimov (Russia) with 231.9159 points.
Emily Minante and Gustavo Sanchez (Colombia) took bronze with 207.9975 points.
The Kazakhstan national team has earned two medals. Earlier, Viktor Druzin won a bronze medal for Kazakhstan at the World Cup stage.
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26.03.2026, 12:45 65231
Kazakh President awards Paralympic champion Yerbol Khamitov Barys Order, III Degree
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Yerbol Khamitov the Barys Order, III Degree for his outstanding achievements at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games in Italy, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.
Coaches Vasily Kolomiyets and Anton Zhdanovich from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ Center for Training Athletes with Disabilities received the Parasat Order, while Aslan Tokbayev, a coach from the Umit Sports Club in North Kazakhstan was honored with the Qurmet Order.
During the ceremony, Yerbol Khamitov expressed his gratitude to the President, recalling that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had entrusted him with the national flag before he departed for the Paralympic Games.
He said Kazakhstan achieved victory thanks to the President’s support highlighting that specialists and coaches made a huge contribution.
Your encouragement gave strength and energy to every athlete. We will not stop here," said the Paralympic champion.
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24.03.2026, 13:45 80776
Kazakhstan’s Hero of Labor title awarded to legendary mountaineer Yervand Ilyinsky
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The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Tuesday signed a decree awarding the title Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan to Yervand Ilyinsky for his outstanding achievements in mountaineering, as well as his significant contribution to the development of sports in the country and active participation in public life, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda.
Yervand Tikhonovich is a multiple-time champion and prize-winner of USSR championships, a Master of Sport of the USSR since 1968, and since 1982 a Master of Sport of International Class and Honored Master of Sport of the USSR. He also holds several other titles such as a senior coach of CSKA in mountaineering since 1973, an honored coach of the Kazakh SSR since 1975, and an honored coach of the USSR since 1979.
During his coaching career, he has trained more than 100 masters of sport of the USSR and the Republic of Kazakhstan, including 33 masters of sport of international class.
Under his leadership, Kazakhstani mountaineers were the first in the world to complete the program of climbing all 14 eight-thousanders as a team.
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23.03.2026, 11:44 84976
Kazakh gymnast wins gold medal at tournament in Greece
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Akmaral Yerekesheva, a member of Kazakhstan’s rhythmic gymnastics team, claimed victory at the Aphrodite Cup in Athens, Greece, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
Yerekesheva secured the gold medal in the all-around competition, earning a total of 109.700 points.
Andreea Verdes of Romania finished second with 104.250 points, while Bulgaria’s Dara Stoyanova took third place with 103.450 points.
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