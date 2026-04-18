17.04.2026, 15:14 1161
Ippon victory: Kazakhstan secures its first Asian judo gold since 2022
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The second day of the 2026 Asian Judo Championships in Ordos, China, was marked by a historic victory of Kazakhstan's Adilet Almat, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Competing in the under-81kg weight category, Kazakh judoka Adilet Almat faced 2024 Paris Olympic bronze medalist Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan in the final. Almat secured the gold by scoring an ippon with a submission hold (armbar).
It is worth noting that this win marks Kazakhstan's first gold medal at the Asian Judo Championships in four years. The last major continental gold was achieved by Daniyar Shamshayev at the 2022 Asian Judo Championships in Astana.
For Adilet Almat, this is his first major title at the senior level, following his success as the 2023 Asian Junior Champion. On his path to the final, Almat defeated Chyngyzkhan Sagynaliev (Kyrgyzstan), compatriot Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (Kazakhstan), and Behruzi Khojazoda (Tajikistan).
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10.04.2026, 15:34 37741
Tokayev hails Kazakh boxers for Asian Championships triumph
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s national team on their stellar performance at the 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, announced Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The President emphasized that the nation's athletes reaffirmed the prestige of the domestic boxing school by securing first place in the overall team standings.
In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the significant contributions of Orazbek Assylkulov, Sabyrzhan Akkalykov, Nurbek Oralbay, Aibek Oralbay, Nadezhda Ryabets, and Dina Islambekova, all of whom reached the top of the podium.
The Head of State wished the boxers continued success in honorably defending the national colors at future global competitions.
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10.04.2026, 14:08 38011
Aibek Oralbay wins gold at 2026 Asian Boxing Championships
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Captain of Kazakhstan’s men’s boxing team Aibek Oralbay has won gold at the 2026 Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
In the men’s 90+ kg final, Aibek Oralbay defeated Danabieke Bayikewuzi of China.
Aibek Oralbay took an early lead, winning the first round 3-2 and maintaining his precision in the second. After scoring a knockdown in the third, he secured a unanimous decision victory.
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09.04.2026, 13:20 45501
Kazakhstan pockets another gold at Asian Boxing Championships
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Kazakh Dina Islambekova won a gold medal at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
In the women’s 80 kg final bout, Dina Islambekova defeated Alfiya Pathan of India.
To note, the Kazakh women’s boxing team finished the Asian Elite Boxing Championships with five medals. Nadezhda Ryabets was the first to win the Asian Elite Boxing Championships title in the women’s 80 kg, Bakhyt Seidish took home silver in the 70 kg finals, while Aigerim Sattybayeva and Valentina Khalzova claimed bronze in the 48kg and 75 kg divisions.
The 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships are running from March 28 to April 11 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The championships bring together more than 230 athletes from over 25 nations.
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06.04.2026, 15:20 68331
Valentina Khalzova secures bronze at Asian Boxing Championships
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Kazakhstan’s boxer Valentina Khalzova has lost in the semifinals of the 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
In the women’s -75kg semifinals, Khalzova faced Bao Ziyi of China. The Kazakhstani boxer won the first round with 4:1 and the second round by a small margin.
However, the decisive judges gave the victory to Chinese Bao Ziyi. The Kazakhstani lost the bout by split decision after points were deducted for a foul. Kazakhstan’s boxer wrapped up the Asian Championships with a bronze medal.
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05.04.2026, 21:24 77611
Kazakh gymnasts win silver and bronze at World Cup in Cairo
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Kazakhstan’s men’s artistic gymnastics team secured silver and bronze medals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, according to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Both medals were grabbed in the pommel horse event. Zeinolla Idrissov scored 14.566 points in the final, earning the silver medal.
Nariman Kurbanov matched the score of 14.566 and claimed bronze medal.
Gold medal went to Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia, who had achieved 14.800 points.
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05.04.2026, 18:15 77281
Akmaral Yerekesheva wins bronze at 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in France
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The 2026 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix series has kicked off in Thiais, France, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Kazakh gymnast Akmaral Yerekesheva climbed on the third step of the rostrum, earning a bronze medal in the individual all-around with a total score of 106.900 points.
Gold medal went to Alina Harnasko of Belarus (112.200), while Mariia Borisova of Russia (110.350) took silver.
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04.04.2026, 15:20 84816
Orazbek Assylkulov advances to 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships semi-final
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Kazakhstani boxer Orazbek Assylkulov has reached the semi-final of the 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, without stepping into the ring, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Sports.kz.
In the quarter-final of the men’s 60kg category, Assylkulov was scheduled to face Japan’s Shunsuke Kitamoto, but according to the Kazakh Boxing Federation, the Japanese athlete withdrew from the tournament due to injury.
As a result, Assylkulov automatically advanced to the semi-final and secured at least a bronze medal.
The Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships in Mongolia is organized by World Boxing for the first time, with athletes from more than 20 countries participating in it. The competition runs until 10 April.
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01.04.2026, 13:14 98326
Kirill Kurdidi wins gold at Asian Track Cycling Championships
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Kazakhstan has claimed a gold medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in Tagaytay, the Philippines, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee (NOC).
Kirill Kurdidi secured gold, showing the best time in the heat.
China's Han Xie finished second, and Japan's Ryuto Ichida came in third, earning bronze.
Previously, Alisher Zhumakan had finished second in the team scratch race.
Ramis Dinmukhametov and Ilya Karabutov took silver in men's elite madison, while Rinata Sultanova finished third in women's individual pursuit.
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