29.03.2026, 20:27 4466
Kazakh athletes secure three medals at Asian Track Cycling Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakhstan national team continues to compete at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in Tagaytay, Philippines, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
The team has won three medals at the tournament.
In the women’s individual pursuit, Rinata Sultanova won the bronze medal.
Alisher Zhumakan finished second in the points race.
Ramis Dinmukhametov and Ilya Karabutov also made it to the podium. The athletes came in second in the Madison.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
29.03.2026, 15:45 4096
Kazakhstan bags second medal at Artistic Swimming World Cup stage
Tell a friend
The second stage of the Artistic Swimming World Cup is underway in France, where the Kazakhstan national team has secured its second medal, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the mixed duet technical routine, Yasmin Islamova and Aldiyar Ramazanov came in second place on the podium with a score of 211.1267 points.
The winners were Alina Rumyantseva and Zakhar Trofimov (Russia) with 231.9159 points.
Emily Minante and Gustavo Sanchez (Colombia) took bronze with 207.9975 points.
The Kazakhstan national team has earned two medals. Earlier, Viktor Druzin won a bronze medal for Kazakhstan at the World Cup stage.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.03.2026, 12:45 26076
Kazakh President awards Paralympic champion Yerbol Khamitov Barys Order, III Degree
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Yerbol Khamitov the Barys Order, III Degree for his outstanding achievements at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games in Italy, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.
Coaches Vasily Kolomiyets and Anton Zhdanovich from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ Center for Training Athletes with Disabilities received the Parasat Order, while Aslan Tokbayev, a coach from the Umit Sports Club in North Kazakhstan was honored with the Qurmet Order.
During the ceremony, Yerbol Khamitov expressed his gratitude to the President, recalling that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had entrusted him with the national flag before he departed for the Paralympic Games.
He said Kazakhstan achieved victory thanks to the President’s support highlighting that specialists and coaches made a huge contribution.
Your encouragement gave strength and energy to every athlete. We will not stop here," said the Paralympic champion.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.03.2026, 13:45 41621
Kazakhstan’s Hero of Labor title awarded to legendary mountaineer Yervand Ilyinsky
Images | mountain.kz
Tell a friend
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Tuesday signed a decree awarding the title Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan to Yervand Ilyinsky for his outstanding achievements in mountaineering, as well as his significant contribution to the development of sports in the country and active participation in public life, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda.
Yervand Tikhonovich is a multiple-time champion and prize-winner of USSR championships, a Master of Sport of the USSR since 1968, and since 1982 a Master of Sport of International Class and Honored Master of Sport of the USSR. He also holds several other titles such as a senior coach of CSKA in mountaineering since 1973, an honored coach of the Kazakh SSR since 1975, and an honored coach of the USSR since 1979.
During his coaching career, he has trained more than 100 masters of sport of the USSR and the Republic of Kazakhstan, including 33 masters of sport of international class.
Under his leadership, Kazakhstani mountaineers were the first in the world to complete the program of climbing all 14 eight-thousanders as a team.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.03.2026, 11:44 48596
Kazakh gymnast wins gold medal at tournament in Greece
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Akmaral Yerekesheva, a member of Kazakhstan’s rhythmic gymnastics team, claimed victory at the Aphrodite Cup in Athens, Greece, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
Yerekesheva secured the gold medal in the all-around competition, earning a total of 109.700 points.
Andreea Verdes of Romania finished second with 104.250 points, while Bulgaria’s Dara Stoyanova took third place with 103.450 points.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2026, 21:21 91036
Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at ski jumping tournament in Poland
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
An international ski jumping tournament, the Orlen Cup, was held in Zakopane, Poland, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the boys’ normal hill (HS70) event, Kazakhstan’s Kereikhan Kabdulla recorded 251.5 points to secure first place.
In the same event, Alexandr Filonenko claimed the bronze medal with 242.3 points.
Poland’s Milosz Malarz finished second with 249.6 points.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.03.2026, 15:48 101141
Kazakhstan completes 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy with two medals
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has competed in two disciplines represented by seven para athletes at the XIV Winter Paralympics that have come to an end in Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Yerbol Khamitov, Alexandr Gerlits, Sergey Usoltsev, and Yuri Berezin competed in para biathlon and para cross-country skiing. Vladislav Kobal, Anna Gracheva, and Nurlan Alimov performed in para cross-country skiing.
Yerbol Khamitov claimed a historic gold medal in the men’s 4.5 km sprint pursuit sitting in para biathlon. He also secured bronze in the men’s 1.5 km sitting para cross-country skiing sprint.
The XIV Winter Paralympics have finished. Kazakhstan’s team has secured one gold and one bronze medals. In a relay, our team placed in the top five. These achievements are the result of systematic state support and collaborative efforts to develop para sports. All the necessary conditions were created during the training period for the athletes, including complex medical support and the organization of international training camps at the best winter resorts. Roman Petushkov, an experienced international specialist and multiple Paralympic champion, consulted the team on preparation. The athletes demonstrated their high level of expertise in competitions through teamwork," emphasized Marat Kaskyrbayev, Head of the Department of the Committee of Sports and Physical Education.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2026, 19:41 119781
XDS Astana rider wins stage 6 of Paris-Nice
Tell a friend
XDS Astana’s Harold Tejada won the sixth stage of the Paris-Nice multi-stage race, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The sixth stage covered 179.3 kilometers between the French cities of Barbentane and Apt, with a total elevation gain of around 2,100 meters. The first 100 kilometers were mostly flat, while the final part of the stage featured four short climbs.
Colombian rider Harold Tejada, 28, won the stage. France’s Dorian Godon of INEOS Grenadiers finished second, while Britain’s Lewis Askey of Groupama-FDJ placed third.
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma | Lease a Bike continues to lead the overall classification.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2026, 16:28 119461
Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at Asian Junior Triathlon Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s triathlon team won a gold medal at the Asian Junior Triathlon Championships held in Hong Kong, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the girls’ event, Diana Yerzhanova climbed to the top of the podium, finishing with a time of 01:01:59.
Second place went to Kanade Sugiura of Japan with 01:02:16, while Park Seo-eun of South Korea finished third in 01:02:43.
In the boys’ competition, Ramazan Ainegov won the bronze medal, completing the course in 55:39. Konosuke Uchida of Japan took first place with 55:22, while his teammate Daiki Nishizaki finished second with 55:34.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
30.03.2026, 10:49Tulips, warmth, and greenery: spring arrives in southern Kazakhstan 30.03.2026, 11:36476Three amur tiger cubs born at Almaty Zoo 23.03.2026, 17:42Kazakhstan opposes the involvement of neutral states in military actions in the Middle East - Tokayev137701Kazakhstan opposes the involvement of neutral states in military actions in the Middle East - Tokayev 23.03.2026, 07:11117921Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 23 23.03.2026, 15:10114071Day of Purification: President Tokayev launches nationwide environmental campaign 24.03.2026, 15:00105656Kazakh Foreign Minister Receives UAE Ambassador 24.03.2026, 19:5592681Uzbekistan Airways to operate Tashkent-Atyrau flights starting March 29 18.03.2026, 20:24194951Kazakh President signs decree on family and demographic policy 17.03.2026, 20:18190496President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution 18.03.2026, 19:20187381Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Austria 21.03.2026, 22:33185851The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 20.03.2026, 21:24183326The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava