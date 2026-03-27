26.03.2026, 12:45 1601
Kazakh President awards Paralympic champion Yerbol Khamitov Barys Order, III Degree
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Yerbol Khamitov the Barys Order, III Degree for his outstanding achievements at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games in Italy, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.
Coaches Vasily Kolomiyets and Anton Zhdanovich from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ Center for Training Athletes with Disabilities received the Parasat Order, while Aslan Tokbayev, a coach from the Umit Sports Club in North Kazakhstan was honored with the Qurmet Order.
During the ceremony, Yerbol Khamitov expressed his gratitude to the President, recalling that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had entrusted him with the national flag before he departed for the Paralympic Games.
He said Kazakhstan achieved victory thanks to the President’s support highlighting that specialists and coaches made a huge contribution.
Your encouragement gave strength and energy to every athlete. We will not stop here," said the Paralympic champion.
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24.03.2026, 13:45 17051
Kazakhstan’s Hero of Labor title awarded to legendary mountaineer Yervand Ilyinsky
Images | mountain.kz
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The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Tuesday signed a decree awarding the title Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan to Yervand Ilyinsky for his outstanding achievements in mountaineering, as well as his significant contribution to the development of sports in the country and active participation in public life, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda.
Yervand Tikhonovich is a multiple-time champion and prize-winner of USSR championships, a Master of Sport of the USSR since 1968, and since 1982 a Master of Sport of International Class and Honored Master of Sport of the USSR. He also holds several other titles such as a senior coach of CSKA in mountaineering since 1973, an honored coach of the Kazakh SSR since 1975, and an honored coach of the USSR since 1979.
During his coaching career, he has trained more than 100 masters of sport of the USSR and the Republic of Kazakhstan, including 33 masters of sport of international class.
Under his leadership, Kazakhstani mountaineers were the first in the world to complete the program of climbing all 14 eight-thousanders as a team.
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23.03.2026, 11:44 24026
Kazakh gymnast wins gold medal at tournament in Greece
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Akmaral Yerekesheva, a member of Kazakhstan’s rhythmic gymnastics team, claimed victory at the Aphrodite Cup in Athens, Greece, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
Yerekesheva secured the gold medal in the all-around competition, earning a total of 109.700 points.
Andreea Verdes of Romania finished second with 104.250 points, while Bulgaria’s Dara Stoyanova took third place with 103.450 points.
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17.03.2026, 21:21 66466
Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at ski jumping tournament in Poland
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An international ski jumping tournament, the Orlen Cup, was held in Zakopane, Poland, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the boys’ normal hill (HS70) event, Kazakhstan’s Kereikhan Kabdulla recorded 251.5 points to secure first place.
In the same event, Alexandr Filonenko claimed the bronze medal with 242.3 points.
Poland’s Milosz Malarz finished second with 249.6 points.
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16.03.2026, 15:48 76571
Kazakhstan completes 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy with two medals
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Kazakhstan has competed in two disciplines represented by seven para athletes at the XIV Winter Paralympics that have come to an end in Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Yerbol Khamitov, Alexandr Gerlits, Sergey Usoltsev, and Yuri Berezin competed in para biathlon and para cross-country skiing. Vladislav Kobal, Anna Gracheva, and Nurlan Alimov performed in para cross-country skiing.
Yerbol Khamitov claimed a historic gold medal in the men’s 4.5 km sprint pursuit sitting in para biathlon. He also secured bronze in the men’s 1.5 km sitting para cross-country skiing sprint.
The XIV Winter Paralympics have finished. Kazakhstan’s team has secured one gold and one bronze medals. In a relay, our team placed in the top five. These achievements are the result of systematic state support and collaborative efforts to develop para sports. All the necessary conditions were created during the training period for the athletes, including complex medical support and the organization of international training camps at the best winter resorts. Roman Petushkov, an experienced international specialist and multiple Paralympic champion, consulted the team on preparation. The athletes demonstrated their high level of expertise in competitions through teamwork," emphasized Marat Kaskyrbayev, Head of the Department of the Committee of Sports and Physical Education.
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14.03.2026, 19:41 95211
XDS Astana rider wins stage 6 of Paris-Nice
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XDS Astana’s Harold Tejada won the sixth stage of the Paris-Nice multi-stage race, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The sixth stage covered 179.3 kilometers between the French cities of Barbentane and Apt, with a total elevation gain of around 2,100 meters. The first 100 kilometers were mostly flat, while the final part of the stage featured four short climbs.
Colombian rider Harold Tejada, 28, won the stage. France’s Dorian Godon of INEOS Grenadiers finished second, while Britain’s Lewis Askey of Groupama-FDJ placed third.
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma | Lease a Bike continues to lead the overall classification.
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14.03.2026, 16:28 95491
Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at Asian Junior Triathlon Championships
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Kazakhstan’s triathlon team won a gold medal at the Asian Junior Triathlon Championships held in Hong Kong, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the girls’ event, Diana Yerzhanova climbed to the top of the podium, finishing with a time of 01:01:59.
Second place went to Kanade Sugiura of Japan with 01:02:16, while Park Seo-eun of South Korea finished third in 01:02:43.
In the boys’ competition, Ramazan Ainegov won the bronze medal, completing the course in 55:39. Konosuke Uchida of Japan took first place with 55:22, while his teammate Daiki Nishizaki finished second with 55:34.
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13.03.2026, 17:45 100516
Kazakhstan's Yerbol Khamitov wins gold at 2026 Paralympic Games
Images | Sports.kz
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Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan has won the gold medal in the para biathlon event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Khamitov won the biathlon pursuit race at the Winter Paralympics, missing once at the second shooting stage after hitting all targets at the first.
The Kazakh athlete also showed excellent speed, clocking the distance in 9 minutes and 39 seconds. Ukraine’s Taras Rad claimed silver, finishing 21.9 seconds behind Khamitov, while China’s Liu Zixu took bronze, 21.5 seconds back.
This marks Kazakhstan’s first gold medal at the Winter Paralympics since 2018. Yerbol Khamitov also became the first Kazakh athlete in history to win gold at both the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games.
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08.03.2026, 18:31 130401
Kazakhstan’s gymnast Milad Karimi becomes two-time medalist at FIG World Cup in Baku
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Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi claimed his second silver medal at the at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakhstani took second spot in the men’s horizontal bar finals with 15.033 points. Tang Chia-hung from Chinese Taipei claimed the top spot with a score of 15.366 points. Coming in third was Ángel Barajas of Colombia with 14.400 points.
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