Kazakhstan bags second medal at Artistic Swimming World Cup stage

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The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Tuesday signed a decree awarding the title Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan to Yervand Ilyinsky for his outstanding achievements in mountaineering, as well as his significant contribution to the development of sports in the country and active participation in public life, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda.





Yervand Tikhonovich is a multiple-time champion and prize-winner of USSR championships, a Master of Sport of the USSR since 1968, and since 1982 a Master of Sport of International Class and Honored Master of Sport of the USSR. He also holds several other titles such as a senior coach of CSKA in mountaineering since 1973, an honored coach of the Kazakh SSR since 1975, and an honored coach of the USSR since 1979.





During his coaching career, he has trained more than 100 masters of sport of the USSR and the Republic of Kazakhstan, including 33 masters of sport of international class.





Under his leadership, Kazakhstani mountaineers were the first in the world to complete the program of climbing all 14 eight-thousanders as a team.