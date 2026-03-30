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Kazakhstan bags second medal at Artistic Swimming World Cup stage
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Kazakh athletes secure three medals at Asian Track Cycling Championships
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Kazakh President awards Paralympic champion Yerbol Khamitov Barys Order, III Degree
Your encouragement gave strength and energy to every athlete. We will not stop here," said the Paralympic champion.
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Kazakhstan’s Hero of Labor title awarded to legendary mountaineer Yervand Ilyinsky
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Kazakh gymnast wins gold medal at tournament in Greece
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Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at ski jumping tournament in Poland
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Kazakhstan completes 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy with two medals
The XIV Winter Paralympics have finished. Kazakhstan’s team has secured one gold and one bronze medals. In a relay, our team placed in the top five. These achievements are the result of systematic state support and collaborative efforts to develop para sports. All the necessary conditions were created during the training period for the athletes, including complex medical support and the organization of international training camps at the best winter resorts. Roman Petushkov, an experienced international specialist and multiple Paralympic champion, consulted the team on preparation. The athletes demonstrated their high level of expertise in competitions through teamwork," emphasized Marat Kaskyrbayev, Head of the Department of the Committee of Sports and Physical Education.
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XDS Astana rider wins stage 6 of Paris-Nice
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Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at Asian Junior Triathlon Championships
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