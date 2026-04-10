09.04.2026, 13:20 2031
Kazakhstan pockets another gold at Asian Boxing Championships
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Kazakh Dina Islambekova won a gold medal at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
In the women’s 80 kg final bout, Dina Islambekova defeated Alfiya Pathan of India.
To note, the Kazakh women’s boxing team finished the Asian Elite Boxing Championships with five medals. Nadezhda Ryabets was the first to win the Asian Elite Boxing Championships title in the women’s 80 kg, Bakhyt Seidish took home silver in the 70 kg finals, while Aigerim Sattybayeva and Valentina Khalzova claimed bronze in the 48kg and 75 kg divisions.
The 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships are running from March 28 to April 11 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The championships bring together more than 230 athletes from over 25 nations.
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06.04.2026, 15:20 24601
Valentina Khalzova secures bronze at Asian Boxing Championships
Images | olympic.kz
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Kazakhstan’s boxer Valentina Khalzova has lost in the semifinals of the 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
In the women’s -75kg semifinals, Khalzova faced Bao Ziyi of China. The Kazakhstani boxer won the first round with 4:1 and the second round by a small margin.
However, the decisive judges gave the victory to Chinese Bao Ziyi. The Kazakhstani lost the bout by split decision after points were deducted for a foul. Kazakhstan’s boxer wrapped up the Asian Championships with a bronze medal.
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05.04.2026, 21:24 33881
Kazakh gymnasts win silver and bronze at World Cup in Cairo
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Kazakhstan’s men’s artistic gymnastics team secured silver and bronze medals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, according to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Both medals were grabbed in the pommel horse event. Zeinolla Idrissov scored 14.566 points in the final, earning the silver medal.
Nariman Kurbanov matched the score of 14.566 and claimed bronze medal.
Gold medal went to Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia, who had achieved 14.800 points.
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05.04.2026, 18:15 33551
Akmaral Yerekesheva wins bronze at 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in France
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The 2026 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix series has kicked off in Thiais, France, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Kazakh gymnast Akmaral Yerekesheva climbed on the third step of the rostrum, earning a bronze medal in the individual all-around with a total score of 106.900 points.
Gold medal went to Alina Harnasko of Belarus (112.200), while Mariia Borisova of Russia (110.350) took silver.
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04.04.2026, 15:20 41086
Orazbek Assylkulov advances to 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships semi-final
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Kazakhstani boxer Orazbek Assylkulov has reached the semi-final of the 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, without stepping into the ring, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Sports.kz.
In the quarter-final of the men’s 60kg category, Assylkulov was scheduled to face Japan’s Shunsuke Kitamoto, but according to the Kazakh Boxing Federation, the Japanese athlete withdrew from the tournament due to injury.
As a result, Assylkulov automatically advanced to the semi-final and secured at least a bronze medal.
The Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships in Mongolia is organized by World Boxing for the first time, with athletes from more than 20 countries participating in it. The competition runs until 10 April.
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01.04.2026, 13:14 55106
Kirill Kurdidi wins gold at Asian Track Cycling Championships
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Kazakhstan has claimed a gold medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in Tagaytay, the Philippines, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee (NOC).
Kirill Kurdidi secured gold, showing the best time in the heat.
China's Han Xie finished second, and Japan's Ryuto Ichida came in third, earning bronze.
Previously, Alisher Zhumakan had finished second in the team scratch race.
Ramis Dinmukhametov and Ilya Karabutov took silver in men's elite madison, while Rinata Sultanova finished third in women's individual pursuit.
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29.03.2026, 20:27 70206
Kazakh athletes secure three medals at Asian Track Cycling Championships
Images | olympic.kz
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The Kazakhstan national team continues to compete at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in Tagaytay, Philippines, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
The team has won three medals at the tournament.
In the women’s individual pursuit, Rinata Sultanova won the bronze medal.
Alisher Zhumakan finished second in the points race.
Ramis Dinmukhametov and Ilya Karabutov also made it to the podium. The athletes came in second in the Madison.
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29.03.2026, 15:45 69931
Kazakhstan bags second medal at Artistic Swimming World Cup stage
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The second stage of the Artistic Swimming World Cup is underway in France, where the Kazakhstan national team has secured its second medal, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the mixed duet technical routine, Yasmin Islamova and Aldiyar Ramazanov came in second place on the podium with a score of 211.1267 points.
The winners were Alina Rumyantseva and Zakhar Trofimov (Russia) with 231.9159 points.
Emily Minante and Gustavo Sanchez (Colombia) took bronze with 207.9975 points.
The Kazakhstan national team has earned two medals. Earlier, Viktor Druzin won a bronze medal for Kazakhstan at the World Cup stage.
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26.03.2026, 12:45 91291
Kazakh President awards Paralympic champion Yerbol Khamitov Barys Order, III Degree
Images | Akorda
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Yerbol Khamitov the Barys Order, III Degree for his outstanding achievements at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games in Italy, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.
Coaches Vasily Kolomiyets and Anton Zhdanovich from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ Center for Training Athletes with Disabilities received the Parasat Order, while Aslan Tokbayev, a coach from the Umit Sports Club in North Kazakhstan was honored with the Qurmet Order.
During the ceremony, Yerbol Khamitov expressed his gratitude to the President, recalling that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had entrusted him with the national flag before he departed for the Paralympic Games.
He said Kazakhstan achieved victory thanks to the President’s support highlighting that specialists and coaches made a huge contribution.
Your encouragement gave strength and energy to every athlete. We will not stop here," said the Paralympic champion.
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