Kazakhstan pockets another gold at Asian Boxing Championships  

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Kazakhstan’s boxer Valentina Khalzova has lost in the semifinals of the 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.





In the women’s -75kg semifinals, Khalzova faced Bao Ziyi of China. The Kazakhstani boxer won the first round with 4:1 and the second round by a small margin.





However, the decisive judges gave the victory to Chinese Bao Ziyi. The Kazakhstani lost the bout by split decision after points were deducted for a foul. Kazakhstan’s boxer wrapped up the Asian Championships with a bronze medal.