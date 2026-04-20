Kazakhstan's Rybakina wins Stuttgart Open

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The second day of the 2026 Asian Judo Championships in Ordos, China, was marked by a historic victory of Kazakhstan's Adilet Almat, Qazinform News Agency reports.





Competing in the under-81kg weight category, Kazakh judoka Adilet Almat faced 2024 Paris Olympic bronze medalist Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan in the final. Almat secured the gold by scoring an ippon with a submission hold (armbar).





It is worth noting that this win marks Kazakhstan's first gold medal at the Asian Judo Championships in four years. The last major continental gold was achieved by Daniyar Shamshayev at the 2022 Asian Judo Championships in Astana.





For Adilet Almat, this is his first major title at the senior level, following his success as the 2023 Asian Junior Champion. On his path to the final, Almat defeated Chyngyzkhan Sagynaliev (Kyrgyzstan), compatriot Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (Kazakhstan), and Behruzi Khojazoda (Tajikistan).