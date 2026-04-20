19.04.2026, 18:05 8106
Kazakhstan's Rybakina wins Stuttgart Open
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Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player Elena Rybakina claimed the title at the WTA 500 clay tournament in Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Rybakina delivered a confident performance throughout the match.
In the final, Rybakina defeated Czech player Karolina Muchova (world No. 12) in straight sets, 7:5, 6:1. The match lasted one hour and eighteen minutes.
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18.04.2026, 20:55 14161
Aidar Arapov of Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Asian Judo Championships
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Kazakh judoka Aidar Arapov won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Judo Championships in Ordos city, China, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh athlete claimed a podium finish in the -90 kg weight category, defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Erlan Sherov in the bronze medal bout.
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17.04.2026, 15:14 19256
Ippon victory: Kazakhstan secures its first Asian judo gold since 2022
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The second day of the 2026 Asian Judo Championships in Ordos, China, was marked by a historic victory of Kazakhstan's Adilet Almat, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Competing in the under-81kg weight category, Kazakh judoka Adilet Almat faced 2024 Paris Olympic bronze medalist Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan in the final. Almat secured the gold by scoring an ippon with a submission hold (armbar).
It is worth noting that this win marks Kazakhstan's first gold medal at the Asian Judo Championships in four years. The last major continental gold was achieved by Daniyar Shamshayev at the 2022 Asian Judo Championships in Astana.
For Adilet Almat, this is his first major title at the senior level, following his success as the 2023 Asian Junior Champion. On his path to the final, Almat defeated Chyngyzkhan Sagynaliev (Kyrgyzstan), compatriot Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (Kazakhstan), and Behruzi Khojazoda (Tajikistan).
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10.04.2026, 15:34 55836
Tokayev hails Kazakh boxers for Asian Championships triumph
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s national team on their stellar performance at the 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, announced Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The President emphasized that the nation's athletes reaffirmed the prestige of the domestic boxing school by securing first place in the overall team standings.
In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the significant contributions of Orazbek Assylkulov, Sabyrzhan Akkalykov, Nurbek Oralbay, Aibek Oralbay, Nadezhda Ryabets, and Dina Islambekova, all of whom reached the top of the podium.
The Head of State wished the boxers continued success in honorably defending the national colors at future global competitions.
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10.04.2026, 14:08 56106
Aibek Oralbay wins gold at 2026 Asian Boxing Championships
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Captain of Kazakhstan’s men’s boxing team Aibek Oralbay has won gold at the 2026 Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
In the men’s 90+ kg final, Aibek Oralbay defeated Danabieke Bayikewuzi of China.
Aibek Oralbay took an early lead, winning the first round 3-2 and maintaining his precision in the second. After scoring a knockdown in the third, he secured a unanimous decision victory.
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09.04.2026, 13:20 63596
Kazakhstan pockets another gold at Asian Boxing Championships
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Kazakh Dina Islambekova won a gold medal at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
In the women’s 80 kg final bout, Dina Islambekova defeated Alfiya Pathan of India.
To note, the Kazakh women’s boxing team finished the Asian Elite Boxing Championships with five medals. Nadezhda Ryabets was the first to win the Asian Elite Boxing Championships title in the women’s 80 kg, Bakhyt Seidish took home silver in the 70 kg finals, while Aigerim Sattybayeva and Valentina Khalzova claimed bronze in the 48kg and 75 kg divisions.
The 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships are running from March 28 to April 11 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The championships bring together more than 230 athletes from over 25 nations.
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06.04.2026, 15:20 86426
Valentina Khalzova secures bronze at Asian Boxing Championships
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Kazakhstan’s boxer Valentina Khalzova has lost in the semifinals of the 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
In the women’s -75kg semifinals, Khalzova faced Bao Ziyi of China. The Kazakhstani boxer won the first round with 4:1 and the second round by a small margin.
However, the decisive judges gave the victory to Chinese Bao Ziyi. The Kazakhstani lost the bout by split decision after points were deducted for a foul. Kazakhstan’s boxer wrapped up the Asian Championships with a bronze medal.
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05.04.2026, 21:24 95706
Kazakh gymnasts win silver and bronze at World Cup in Cairo
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Kazakhstan’s men’s artistic gymnastics team secured silver and bronze medals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, according to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Both medals were grabbed in the pommel horse event. Zeinolla Idrissov scored 14.566 points in the final, earning the silver medal.
Nariman Kurbanov matched the score of 14.566 and claimed bronze medal.
Gold medal went to Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia, who had achieved 14.800 points.
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05.04.2026, 18:15 91951
Akmaral Yerekesheva wins bronze at 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in France
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The 2026 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix series has kicked off in Thiais, France, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Kazakh gymnast Akmaral Yerekesheva climbed on the third step of the rostrum, earning a bronze medal in the individual all-around with a total score of 106.900 points.
Gold medal went to Alina Harnasko of Belarus (112.200), while Mariia Borisova of Russia (110.350) took silver.
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