13.03.2026, 17:45 4361
Kazakhstan's Yerbol Khamitov wins gold at 2026 Paralympic Games
Images | Sports.kz
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Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan has won the gold medal in the para biathlon event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Khamitov won the biathlon pursuit race at the Winter Paralympics, missing once at the second shooting stage after hitting all targets at the first.
The Kazakh athlete also showed excellent speed, clocking the distance in 9 minutes and 39 seconds. Ukraine’s Taras Rad claimed silver, finishing 21.9 seconds behind Khamitov, while China’s Liu Zixu took bronze, 21.5 seconds back.
This marks Kazakhstan’s first gold medal at the Winter Paralympics since 2018. Yerbol Khamitov also became the first Kazakh athlete in history to win gold at both the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games.
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08.03.2026, 18:31 34846
Kazakhstan’s gymnast Milad Karimi becomes two-time medalist at FIG World Cup in Baku
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Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi claimed his second silver medal at the at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakhstani took second spot in the men’s horizontal bar finals with 15.033 points. Tang Chia-hung from Chinese Taipei claimed the top spot with a score of 15.366 points. Coming in third was Ángel Barajas of Colombia with 14.400 points.
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02.03.2026, 10:11 53506
Kazakhstan wins 4 gold medals at Strandja Cup 2026
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Team Kazakhstan claimed four gold medals at the Strandja 2026 international boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Daniyal Sabit (men’s -50 kg), Elina Bazarova (women’s -54 kg), Nadezhda Ryabets (women’s -80 kg), and Valeriya Aksenova (women’s +80 kg) brought gold medals for Team Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan’s Farukh Toktasynov and Laura Yesenkeldy won silver medalists in the men’s -70kg and women’s -65 kg, respectively.
Anel Sakysh (women’s -54 kg), Balentina Khalzova (women’s -75 kg), and Dina Islambelova (women’s +80 kg) settled for bronze.
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25.02.2026, 15:50 75871
Tokayev hails Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov’s victory as monumental achievement in national sport history
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A ceremony of awarding 2026 Winter Olympics gold medalist Mikhail Shaidorov and his coaches took place at the Akorda presidential palace on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Akorda press service.
Addressing the ceremony, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said these Olympic Games turned out to be a truly momentous event for entire Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh leader said that thanks to the triumph of Mikhail Shaidorov, who claimed the men’s figure skating gold, the sky-blue flag of Kazakhstan was raised high above the Olympic arena.
First of all, I would like to congratulate and sincerely thank Mikhail, as well as express my gratitude to his father, his coach, and everyone who has gathered today at the Akorda. Mikhail’s global recognition is the result of your diligent work and determination! Under your guidance, he became an outstanding athlete and was able to fully unleash his potential. Today, the entire country is proud of Mikhail, and for young people he has become a true role model. To become an Olympic champion means to accept the challenge and be prepared to run the toughest distance. Only those who work tirelessly and demonstrate iron discipline achieve great heights, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
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22.02.2026, 14:56 95811
Kazakh speed skaters pocket 4 gold medals at Junior World Cup
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The junior stage of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup is taking place in Inzell, Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
According to the NOC, the Kazakh team claimed four gold medals on the opening day of the international competition.
Kristina Shumekova won gold in both the 1,000m and 3,000m events.
In the 1,000m race among neo-seniors, Kazakh skaters swept the entire podium. Inessa Shumekova took first place, followed by Darya Vazhenina in second, while Alina Dauranova rounded out the top three. Kazakhstan also claimed gold in the women’s team sprint (neo-seniors).
Andrey Semenov posted the second-fastest time in the 1,000m event (neo-seniors).
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22.02.2026, 12:00 95556
Team Kazakhstan’s Day 15 results at 2026 Winter Olympics
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On February 21, Kazakh athletes competed in three sports at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Cross-country skiing
In the men’s 50km mass start, Kazakhstan was represented by Amirgali Muratbekov and Nail Bashmakov. Making his Olympic debut, Muratbekov finished 46th, while Bashmakov was unfortunately unable to finish the race.
Speed skating
In the women’s mass start, the Games' final speed skating event, Elizaveta Golubeva came in 16th.
Freestyle skiing (aerials)
The mixed team aerials competition also took place on Saturday. The trio of Ayana Zholdas, Roman Ivanov, and Assan Assylkhan finished in seventh place.
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21.02.2026, 14:56 100176
Kazakhstan’s schedule at 2026 Winter Olympics for February 21
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On the penultimate day of competition at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and several other cities across northern Italy, Kazakh athletes will compete for medals in three sports, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakh athletes’ schedule for February 21 is as follows (all times are in Kazakhstan time):
- At 2:45 p.m. Kazakhstan time, the freestyle skiing aerials team event will take place, featuring both qualification and final rounds. Ayana Zholdas, Roman Ivanov, and Assan Assylkhan are set to compete.
- At 3:00 p.m., Amirgali Muratbekov, Vitaly Pukhkalo, and Nail Bashmakov will line up for the men’s 50 km cross-country skiing mass start.
- At 7:50 p.m., the final Olympic speed skating event will get underway - the women’s mass start - with Elizaveta Golubeva representing Kazakhstan.
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15.02.2026, 14:56 138436
Ilya Mizernykh sets new national record in men's large hill ski jumping at 2026 Winter Olympics
Images | Turar Kazangapov/olympic.kz
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Ilya Mizernykh improved Kazakhstan’s men's large hill ski jumping record at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Ilya Mizernykh scored 281.6 to finish eighth in the in the men's large hill ski jumping final on Saturday. His teammate Danil Vassilyev received a score of 235.9, putting him in 27th place.
Slovenia ski jumper Domen Prevc captured the Olympic large hill gold with a result of 301.8, while Japan’s Ren Nikaidō (295.0) captured silver and Poland's Kacper Tomasiak (291.2) took home bronze.
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15.02.2026, 12:41 136016
Ilya Mizernykh sets new national record in men's large hill ski jumping at 2026 Winter Olympics
Images | Sali Sabirov/olympic.kz
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Ilya Mizernykh improved Kazakhstan’s men's large hill ski jumping record at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Ilya Mizernykh scored 281.6 to finish eighth in the in the men's large hill ski jumping final on Saturday. His teammate Danil Vassilyev received a score of 235.9, putting him in 27th place.
Slovenia ski jumper Domen Prevc captured the Olympic large hill gold with a result of 301.8, while Japan’s Ren Nikaidō (295.0) captured silver and Poland's Kacper Tomasiak (291.2) took home bronze.
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