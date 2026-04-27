Kazakhstan wins silver in women’s water polo at Asian Beach Games 2026

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Team Kazakhstan has added five more medals to its tally at the 2026 ACC Canoe Sprint Asian Championships in Hefei, China, serving as a qualifying event for the Los Angeles Olympic Games, Qazinform News Agency reports.





According to the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture, Kazakhstan’s Olga Shmelyova won gold in the women’s K-1 200 meters event. She later teamed up with Tatyana Tokarnitskaya to claim silver in the 500 meters race.





Last year, I finished third in this distance. Today I managed to beat my rival and take revenge. I put all my effort into training this year, and here is the result!" Shmelyova said after the finish.





This marks her third medal at the tournament in Hefei - one gold and two silver.





World Championship bronze medalist Viktor Stepanov also secured a place among the top three, winning bronze in the men’s C-1 200 meters event.Additionally, Kazakhstan earned two more bronze medals in the 500 meters events: Sergey Yemelyanov and Alisher Khayotov finished third in the C-2 race, while Bekarys Ramatulla and Dmitriy Kholmogorov took bronze in the K-2 event.





After two days of competition, Kazakhstan has collected nine medals in total - two gold, two silver, and five bronze. The final medals will be contested on Sunday, with China currently leading the overall standings by a significant margin.