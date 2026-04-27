26.04.2026, 13:10 4886
Kazakhstan wins silver in women’s water polo at Asian Beach Games 2026
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Kazakhstan’s women’s water polo team claimed silver at the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, finishing second behind the host nation, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The tournament featured four teams and was played in a round-robin format. Both Kazakhstan and China entered the final round unbeaten, with gold decided in their head-to-head match.
Due to poor weather, the decisive game was moved indoors, where China secured a 3-1 victory.
The silver medal marks Kazakhstan’s fifth medal at the Games. Thailand took bronze.
Earlier, Kazakhstan’s jiu-jitsu team earned four medals, including one gold.
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26.04.2026, 18:45 5081
Olga Shmelyova wins gold and silver at 2026 Canoe Sprint Asian Championships
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Team Kazakhstan has added five more medals to its tally at the 2026 ACC Canoe Sprint Asian Championships in Hefei, China, serving as a qualifying event for the Los Angeles Olympic Games, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture, Kazakhstan’s Olga Shmelyova won gold in the women’s K-1 200 meters event. She later teamed up with Tatyana Tokarnitskaya to claim silver in the 500 meters race.
Last year, I finished third in this distance. Today I managed to beat my rival and take revenge. I put all my effort into training this year, and here is the result!" Shmelyova said after the finish.
This marks her third medal at the tournament in Hefei - one gold and two silver.
World Championship bronze medalist Viktor Stepanov also secured a place among the top three, winning bronze in the men’s C-1 200 meters event.Additionally, Kazakhstan earned two more bronze medals in the 500 meters events: Sergey Yemelyanov and Alisher Khayotov finished third in the C-2 race, while Bekarys Ramatulla and Dmitriy Kholmogorov took bronze in the K-2 event.
After two days of competition, Kazakhstan has collected nine medals in total - two gold, two silver, and five bronze. The final medals will be contested on Sunday, with China currently leading the overall standings by a significant margin.
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24.04.2026, 21:10 10416
Elena Rybakina fights back to win Madrid opener
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World No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan kicked off her WTA 1000 campaign in Madrid with a victory over Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Sports.kz.
The Kazakhstani athlete played against Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ranked 71st) and rallied to win in three sets: 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. The match lasted 2 hours and 29 minutes.
Thus, Elena Rybakina advances to the third round, where she will face China's Qinwen Zheng (world No. 36).
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19.04.2026, 18:05 33601
Kazakhstan's Rybakina wins Stuttgart Open
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Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player Elena Rybakina claimed the title at the WTA 500 clay tournament in Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Rybakina delivered a confident performance throughout the match.
In the final, Rybakina defeated Czech player Karolina Muchova (world No. 12) in straight sets, 7:5, 6:1. The match lasted one hour and eighteen minutes.
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18.04.2026, 20:55 39656
Aidar Arapov of Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Asian Judo Championships
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Kazakh judoka Aidar Arapov won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Judo Championships in Ordos city, China, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh athlete claimed a podium finish in the -90 kg weight category, defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Erlan Sherov in the bronze medal bout.
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17.04.2026, 15:14 44751
Ippon victory: Kazakhstan secures its first Asian judo gold since 2022
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The second day of the 2026 Asian Judo Championships in Ordos, China, was marked by a historic victory of Kazakhstan's Adilet Almat, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Competing in the under-81kg weight category, Kazakh judoka Adilet Almat faced 2024 Paris Olympic bronze medalist Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan in the final. Almat secured the gold by scoring an ippon with a submission hold (armbar).
It is worth noting that this win marks Kazakhstan's first gold medal at the Asian Judo Championships in four years. The last major continental gold was achieved by Daniyar Shamshayev at the 2022 Asian Judo Championships in Astana.
For Adilet Almat, this is his first major title at the senior level, following his success as the 2023 Asian Junior Champion. On his path to the final, Almat defeated Chyngyzkhan Sagynaliev (Kyrgyzstan), compatriot Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (Kazakhstan), and Behruzi Khojazoda (Tajikistan).
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10.04.2026, 15:34 81331
Tokayev hails Kazakh boxers for Asian Championships triumph
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s national team on their stellar performance at the 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, announced Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The President emphasized that the nation's athletes reaffirmed the prestige of the domestic boxing school by securing first place in the overall team standings.
In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the significant contributions of Orazbek Assylkulov, Sabyrzhan Akkalykov, Nurbek Oralbay, Aibek Oralbay, Nadezhda Ryabets, and Dina Islambekova, all of whom reached the top of the podium.
The Head of State wished the boxers continued success in honorably defending the national colors at future global competitions.
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10.04.2026, 14:08 81601
Aibek Oralbay wins gold at 2026 Asian Boxing Championships
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Captain of Kazakhstan’s men’s boxing team Aibek Oralbay has won gold at the 2026 Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
In the men’s 90+ kg final, Aibek Oralbay defeated Danabieke Bayikewuzi of China.
Aibek Oralbay took an early lead, winning the first round 3-2 and maintaining his precision in the second. After scoring a knockdown in the third, he secured a unanimous decision victory.
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09.04.2026, 13:20 87846
Kazakhstan pockets another gold at Asian Boxing Championships
Images | Kazakh Boxing Federation
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Kazakh Dina Islambekova won a gold medal at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
In the women’s 80 kg final bout, Dina Islambekova defeated Alfiya Pathan of India.
To note, the Kazakh women’s boxing team finished the Asian Elite Boxing Championships with five medals. Nadezhda Ryabets was the first to win the Asian Elite Boxing Championships title in the women’s 80 kg, Bakhyt Seidish took home silver in the 70 kg finals, while Aigerim Sattybayeva and Valentina Khalzova claimed bronze in the 48kg and 75 kg divisions.
The 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships are running from March 28 to April 11 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The championships bring together more than 230 athletes from over 25 nations.
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