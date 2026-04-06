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Orazbek Assylkulov advances to 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships semi-final
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Kirill Kurdidi wins gold at Asian Track Cycling Championships
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Kazakh athletes secure three medals at Asian Track Cycling Championships
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Kazakh President awards Paralympic champion Yerbol Khamitov Barys Order, III Degree
Your encouragement gave strength and energy to every athlete. We will not stop here," said the Paralympic champion.
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Kazakhstan’s Hero of Labor title awarded to legendary mountaineer Yervand Ilyinsky
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Kazakh gymnast wins gold medal at tournament in Greece
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