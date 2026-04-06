Orazbek Assylkulov advances to 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships semi-final

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Kazakhstani boxer Orazbek Assylkulov has reached the semi-final of the 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, without stepping into the ring, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Sports.kz.





In the quarter-final of the men’s 60kg category, Assylkulov was scheduled to face Japan’s Shunsuke Kitamoto, but according to the Kazakh Boxing Federation, the Japanese athlete withdrew from the tournament due to injury.





As a result, Assylkulov automatically advanced to the semi-final and secured at least a bronze medal.





The Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships in Mongolia is organized by World Boxing for the first time, with athletes from more than 20 countries participating in it. The competition runs until 10 April.