Tokayev hails Kazakh boxers for Asian Championships triumph

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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s national team on their stellar performance at the 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, announced Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The President emphasized that the nation's athletes reaffirmed the prestige of the domestic boxing school by securing first place in the overall team standings.





In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the significant contributions of Orazbek Assylkulov, Sabyrzhan Akkalykov, Nurbek Oralbay, Aibek Oralbay, Nadezhda Ryabets, and Dina Islambekova, all of whom reached the top of the podium.





The Head of State wished the boxers continued success in honorably defending the national colors at future global competitions.