21.04.2023, 21:34 3581
State Security Service, Еxclusive Video
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Today is SSS Day.
The State Security Service ensures the security of the President and reports directly to him.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.04.2023, 07:39 3456
Kazakhstan saved its Saiga antelope from near extinction
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.04.2023, 11:32 9581
Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.04.2023, 18:28 10676
Video congratulation on Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu Day
Images | rtrk.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakh national holiday known as the Day of Love of Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu. The holiday was established in 2011 as a traditional version of Valentine’s Day and is dedicated to the heroes of the Kazakh epic poem of the 13th-14th century titled “Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu.”
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.04.2023, 11:23 10556
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan went down to mine in Ulytau region
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Alikhan Smailov listened to the problematic questions of the miners at a depth of 90 meters underground.
According to the Prime Minister, the government is working on amendments to the current system of social security for persons employed in harmful working conditions, which will allow miners to retire earlier.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.04.2023, 19:01 12251
World-class guest in Akorda
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The 1st rocket of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina at the reception of Tokayev.
She shared her plans and spoke about the upcoming tournaments.
Tomorrow, speaking in Kazakhstan, I will be glad to see everyone. Of course, I hope that it will be possible to show a good game".
On April 14-15, Astana will host the billie Jean King Cup qualifying match for the first time.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.04.2023, 17:41 17131
Auyzashar on behalf of the President in Akorda
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2023, 08:36 26651
Residents of Aktau met Motor rally "Caspian - sea of friendship"
Images | telegram/babushkin30
Tell a friend
The route of Motor rally 'Caspian - sea of friendship' will pass through the territory of all five Caspian states - Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Azerbaijan.
The main goal is to strengthen good neighborly relations with the Caspian countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.03.2023, 11:12 29976
Beautiful Video In The Bozzhyra Tract
Images | Frame from video
Tell a friend
Rare in beauty footage was published by Sergey Khachatryan, one of the travelers to Mangystau.
Baby camel with big camel caught on video.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
18.04.2023, 14:57Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi 19.04.2023, 07:4445171Defence Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan debate coop issues 19.04.2023, 10:0144886Sitting on Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development kicks off in Astana 19.04.2023, 12:304473624 international companies relocated to Kazakhstan 19.04.2023, 13:3744631We need real industrialization - President 27.03.2023, 10:4677451Shymbulak sets Guinness record as world’s highest slope for night skiing 28.03.2023, 14:4676056Nas Daily creates video clip about Almaty, ‘apple capital’ of the world 30.03.2023, 11:1071261Kazakhstani librarians to upgrade skills in Türkiye 30.03.2023, 10:4369711Head of State receives Majilis Speaker Koshanov 30.03.2023, 19:0966126Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye