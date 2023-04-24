19.04.2023, 07:39 3456

Kazakhstan saved its Saiga antelope from near extinction

Images | Depositphotos
 

21.04.2023, 21:34 3581

State Security Service, Еxclusive Video

Images | Akorda
Today is SSS Day.

The State Security Service ensures the security of the President and reports directly to him.

 

16.04.2023, 11:32 9581

Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana

15.04.2023, 18:28 10676

Video congratulation on Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu Day

Images | rtrk.kz
The Kazakh national holiday known as the Day of Love of Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu. The holiday was established in 2011 as a traditional version of Valentine’s Day and is dedicated to the heroes of the Kazakh epic poem of the 13th-14th century titled “Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu.”

 

15.04.2023, 11:23 10556

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan went down to mine in Ulytau region

Images | primeminister.kz
Alikhan Smailov listened to the problematic questions of the miners at a depth of 90 meters underground.

According to the Prime Minister, the government is working on amendments to the current system of social security for persons employed in harmful working conditions, which will allow miners to retire earlier.

 

13.04.2023, 19:01 12251

World-class guest in Akorda

Images | Akorda
The 1st rocket of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina at the reception of Tokayev.


She shared her plans and spoke about the upcoming tournaments.

Tomorrow, speaking in Kazakhstan, I will be glad to see everyone. Of course, I hope that it will be possible to show a good game".


On April 14-15, Astana will host the billie Jean King Cup qualifying match for the first time.

Akorda

Akorda
 

09.04.2023, 17:41 17131

Auyzashar on behalf of the President in Akorda

Images | Akorda

 

03.04.2023, 08:36 26651

Residents of Aktau met Motor rally "Caspian - sea of friendship"

Images | telegram/babushkin30
The route of Motor rally 'Caspian - sea of friendship' will pass through the territory of all five Caspian states - Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Azerbaijan.

The main goal is to strengthen good neighborly relations with the Caspian countries.

 

31.03.2023, 11:12 29976

Beautiful Video In The Bozzhyra Tract

Images | Frame from video
Rare in beauty footage was published by Sergey Khachatryan, one of the travelers to Mangystau.

Baby camel with big camel caught on video.

 

