27.04.2023, 19:00 1826
XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly
Images | Akorda
relevant news
21.04.2023, 21:34 8471
State Security Service, Еxclusive Video
Images | Akorda
Today is SSS Day.
The State Security Service ensures the security of the President and reports directly to him.
19.04.2023, 07:39 8346
Kazakhstan saved its Saiga antelope from near extinction
Images | Depositphotos
16.04.2023, 11:32 14456
Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana
15.04.2023, 18:28 15566
Video congratulation on Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu Day
Images | rtrk.kz
The Kazakh national holiday known as the Day of Love of Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu. The holiday was established in 2011 as a traditional version of Valentine’s Day and is dedicated to the heroes of the Kazakh epic poem of the 13th-14th century titled “Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu.”
15.04.2023, 11:23 15446
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan went down to mine in Ulytau region
Images | primeminister.kz
Alikhan Smailov listened to the problematic questions of the miners at a depth of 90 meters underground.
According to the Prime Minister, the government is working on amendments to the current system of social security for persons employed in harmful working conditions, which will allow miners to retire earlier.
13.04.2023, 19:01 17141
World-class guest in Akorda
Images | Akorda
The 1st rocket of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina at the reception of Tokayev.
She shared her plans and spoke about the upcoming tournaments.
Tomorrow, speaking in Kazakhstan, I will be glad to see everyone. Of course, I hope that it will be possible to show a good game".
On April 14-15, Astana will host the billie Jean King Cup qualifying match for the first time.
09.04.2023, 17:41 22021
Auyzashar on behalf of the President in Akorda
Images | Akorda
03.04.2023, 08:36 31111
Residents of Aktau met Motor rally "Caspian - sea of friendship"
Images | telegram/babushkin30
The route of Motor rally 'Caspian - sea of friendship' will pass through the territory of all five Caspian states - Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Azerbaijan.
The main goal is to strengthen good neighborly relations with the Caspian countries.
