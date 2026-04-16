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The blaze started in a multi-level garage used to store test and decommissioned cars. According to the fire department, emergency units arrived at 02:48 Beijing time and quickly contained the fire. The company reported that the fire was fully extinguished and there were no casualties.





The cause of the fire is still under investigation.





The incident comes amid a challenging period for the market: although sales increased in March compared to February, year-on-year figures remain lower than last year. Intensifying price competition is also putting pressure on manufacturers. At the same time, overseas sales of BYD continue to grow.



