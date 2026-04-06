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77 killed, 137 injured in rain-related incidents in Afghanistan
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China’s humanoid robot with lifelike expressions can smile, emote during interactions
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CSTO PA expresses concern over situation in the Middle East
We consider the use of force unacceptable and call for the resolution of existing contradictions exclusively through peaceful means based on dialogue, mutual respect, and consideration of the interests of all parties in accordance with generally recognized principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter," the statement said.
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Explosion reported at Valero refinery in Port Arthur
Expect road closures in and around the area of Hwy 82 & 87 and traffic coming into this area from additional roadways," it added.
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Over 5,500 evacuated as Hawaii faces worst flooding in over 20 years
The storm will deliver another 4 to 6 inches of rain on Oahu throughout this weekend, but it's now moving to Maui, where we expect somewhere between likely 4 to 8 inches but as much as 10 to 12 inches in some areas," said Green.
No loss of life so far. A few serious injuries. But don't take this storm lightly," he said.
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China Focus: China reviews draft law on promoting ethnic unity, progress
It will make developing ethnic minority regions a statutory responsibility, which will ensure stable, long-term institutional support", - said Chen Zhen, an NPC deputy from the Dong ethnic group in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
This legal protection of ethnic unity will provide a greater sense of security and allow us to focus on pursuing development", - he said.
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Amazing China:People-Centric Approach in Urban Governance
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Xi Story: Shaping prosperity by addressing everyday concerns
Seeing it left me with a heavy heart - it was deeply distressing," Xi recalled. He said he later felt somewhat relieved after learning that a new steel ladder with handrails had been completed by the end of 2016, improving travel conditions for villagers.
The village has truly taken a big step forward - thanks to the Party and the country's policies. We're planning projects such as a canyon adventure camp and a cultural experience camp, and life is getting better and better," said Jilie Ziri, a lawmaker from Liangshan.
Chinese modernization puts people's well-being first. All the work of the Party and the government is aimed at ensuring the people a happier life," Xi has said.
The CPC regards serving the people and improving their well-being as the most important measure of performance, and uses the extent to which officials deliver tangible benefits for the people as an important benchmark in evaluating their performance," Xi said.
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