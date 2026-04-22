21.04.2026, 19:21 1751
China's Green Glow-Up: Foreigners stunned by urban oases
Images | news.cn
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Across Chinese cities, lush greenery, well-maintained parks, and clean streets have become a common sight. The pleasant environment and fresh air deeply impress overseas visitors. China's commitment to ecological construction has greatly improved urban landscapes, winning wide recognition from the international community, news.cn reports.
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12.04.2026, 21:01 28551
Trump says U.S. will blockade Strait of Hormuz after Iran peace talks fail
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President Donald Trump on Sunday said the U.S. will blockade the Strait of Hormuz after talks held in Pakistan to end the Iran war hit the skids, cnbc.com reports.
Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said in a post to his social media platform Truth Social. "The Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this Illegal Act of EXTORTION."
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11.04.2026, 09:00 32541
NASA's Artemis II splashes down off southern U.S. California coast
Images | NASA
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Four astronauts returned safely to Earth on Friday after completing a 10-day mission around the Moon, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said.
The capsule Orion touched down at about 17:07 local time (0007 GMT on Saturday) in the Pacific Ocean, some 96 km off the San Diego coast, California, according to NASA. It was the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972, Xinhua reports.
After splashing down, Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman said that all four crew members are in good condition.
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05.04.2026, 09:25 52121
77 killed, 137 injured in rain-related incidents in Afghanistan
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Flash floods caused by torrential rains have claimed 77 lives and left 137 others injured across Afghanistan, the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement on Saturday.
According to the NDMA, the heavy deluge has either destroyed or partially damaged 3,466 homes. The floodwaters also washed away 337 km of roads, inundated 11,676 acres of farmland, and caused severe damage to 121 water canals and irrigation networks. The authority further noted that a total of 5,811 families have been affected by the latest natural disasters so far, Xinhua reported.
Afghanistan's meteorological department has forecast more heavy rainfall in the coming days, warning of a heightened risk of flooding, particularly in remote and vulnerable areas.
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02.04.2026, 12:04 64306
EconomyInFocus: Xiong'an New Area dedicated to innovation-driven development
Images | Xinhua
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About an hour's drive from Beijing, a futuristic city is rising on the North China Plain - the Xiong'an New Area, Xinhua reports.
In recent years, Xiong'an has responded to the national call for innovation-driven development. Technology is not an abstract concept in Xiong'an. It has taken shape in perceptible smart living scenarios.
In April 2017, China decided to establish the Xiong'an New Area as part of a strategy to promote the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
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29.03.2026, 11:12 75821
China’s humanoid robot with lifelike expressions can smile, emote during interactions
Images | naked-science.ru/Yuhang Hu
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China’s humanoid robotics industry is entering a new phase, not just focused on mobility and industrial automation, but increasingly on something more human - the face, interestingengineering.com reports.
Recent developments in hyperrealistic humanoid robot faces have gone viral online, sparking debate over whether lifelike appearance will become the key to commercial success in humanoid robotics.
The discussion gained momentum after a video shared by robotics researcher Yuhang Hu, the founder of Shouxing Technology, on X on March 22.
The video showed a humanoid robot woman displaying extremely realistic facial expressions, blinking naturally, scanning the room, and reacting to its surroundings.
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26.03.2026, 15:41 94921
CSTO PA expresses concern over situation in the Middle East
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The Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly has issued a statement regarding the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and around Islamic Republic of Iran, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The organization expressed serious concern over military strikes on Iranian territory and the ongoing developments in the region.
The Council of the CSTO PA called on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could further escalate the conflict.
We consider the use of force unacceptable and call for the resolution of existing contradictions exclusively through peaceful means based on dialogue, mutual respect, and consideration of the interests of all parties in accordance with generally recognized principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter," the statement said.
The organization also appealed to the United Nations and the UN Security Council to take urgent measures to prevent the undermining of international peace and security.
The document emphasizes the need to ensure Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.
The CSTO PA Council expressed solidarity with the government and people of Iran and voiced its support amid the current situation.
The organization also extended condolences to the families of those killed.
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24.03.2026, 17:48 109161
Explosion reported at Valero refinery in Port Arthur
Images | screenshot
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An explosion was reported Monday at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, aa.com.tr reports.
A large fire broke out following the blast. A shelter-in-place order was issued for the west side of Port Arthur, the department said.
Expect road closures in and around the area of Hwy 82 & 87 and traffic coming into this area from additional roadways," it added.
Residents were urged to remain in place until the "All Clear" was given by emergency personnel.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known. KFDM News reported no injuries, citing Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens. The explosion involved a heater unit, according to the report.
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22.03.2026, 20:21 118321
Over 5,500 evacuated as Hawaii faces worst flooding in over 20 years
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More than 5,500 people have been evacuated as the Hawaiian island of Oahu suffered its worst flooding in over 20 years, Xinhua reports.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to pass over the U.S. state of Hawaii on Saturday, posing major risks to Oahu and Maui County, local officials warned. Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in a video on X that more rain is expected over the weekend.
The storm will deliver another 4 to 6 inches of rain on Oahu throughout this weekend, but it's now moving to Maui, where we expect somewhere between likely 4 to 8 inches but as much as 10 to 12 inches in some areas," said Green.
No loss of life so far. A few serious injuries. But don't take this storm lightly," he said.
The governor noted that conditions remain dangerous because the ground is already saturated, meaning it will take much less rain to trigger flooding, road closures and damage. He told the media on Friday that the cost of the storm could top 1 billion U.S. dollars in estimated damages to private and public property.
While confirming that more than 230 people have been rescued during the storm, officials cautioned that a 120-year-old dam could fail.
Authorities told residents Friday to leave the area downstream of the Wahiawa dam, a 120-year-old dam on Oahu, warning it was "at risk of imminent failure."
More than 200 National Guard members have been activated during the storm to assist with rescues, road closures, door-to-door checks and other public safety needs, according to Green.
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