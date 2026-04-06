02.04.2026, 12:04 14281
EconomyInFocus: Xiong'an New Area dedicated to innovation-driven development
Images | Xinhua
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About an hour's drive from Beijing, a futuristic city is rising on the North China Plain - the Xiong'an New Area, Xinhua reports.
In recent years, Xiong'an has responded to the national call for innovation-driven development. Technology is not an abstract concept in Xiong'an. It has taken shape in perceptible smart living scenarios.
In April 2017, China decided to establish the Xiong'an New Area as part of a strategy to promote the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
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05.04.2026, 09:25 2096
77 killed, 137 injured in rain-related incidents in Afghanistan
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Flash floods caused by torrential rains have claimed 77 lives and left 137 others injured across Afghanistan, the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement on Saturday.
According to the NDMA, the heavy deluge has either destroyed or partially damaged 3,466 homes. The floodwaters also washed away 337 km of roads, inundated 11,676 acres of farmland, and caused severe damage to 121 water canals and irrigation networks. The authority further noted that a total of 5,811 families have been affected by the latest natural disasters so far, Xinhua reported.
Afghanistan's meteorological department has forecast more heavy rainfall in the coming days, warning of a heightened risk of flooding, particularly in remote and vulnerable areas.
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29.03.2026, 11:12 25796
China’s humanoid robot with lifelike expressions can smile, emote during interactions
Images | naked-science.ru/Yuhang Hu
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China’s humanoid robotics industry is entering a new phase, not just focused on mobility and industrial automation, but increasingly on something more human - the face, interestingengineering.com reports.
Recent developments in hyperrealistic humanoid robot faces have gone viral online, sparking debate over whether lifelike appearance will become the key to commercial success in humanoid robotics.
The discussion gained momentum after a video shared by robotics researcher Yuhang Hu, the founder of Shouxing Technology, on X on March 22.
The video showed a humanoid robot woman displaying extremely realistic facial expressions, blinking naturally, scanning the room, and reacting to its surroundings.
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26.03.2026, 15:41 44896
CSTO PA expresses concern over situation in the Middle East
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The Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly has issued a statement regarding the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and around Islamic Republic of Iran, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The organization expressed serious concern over military strikes on Iranian territory and the ongoing developments in the region.
The Council of the CSTO PA called on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could further escalate the conflict.
We consider the use of force unacceptable and call for the resolution of existing contradictions exclusively through peaceful means based on dialogue, mutual respect, and consideration of the interests of all parties in accordance with generally recognized principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter," the statement said.
The organization also appealed to the United Nations and the UN Security Council to take urgent measures to prevent the undermining of international peace and security.
The document emphasizes the need to ensure Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.
The CSTO PA Council expressed solidarity with the government and people of Iran and voiced its support amid the current situation.
The organization also extended condolences to the families of those killed.
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24.03.2026, 17:48 59136
Explosion reported at Valero refinery in Port Arthur
Images | screenshot
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An explosion was reported Monday at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, aa.com.tr reports.
A large fire broke out following the blast. A shelter-in-place order was issued for the west side of Port Arthur, the department said.
Expect road closures in and around the area of Hwy 82 & 87 and traffic coming into this area from additional roadways," it added.
Residents were urged to remain in place until the "All Clear" was given by emergency personnel.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known. KFDM News reported no injuries, citing Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens. The explosion involved a heater unit, according to the report.
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22.03.2026, 20:21 68771
Over 5,500 evacuated as Hawaii faces worst flooding in over 20 years
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More than 5,500 people have been evacuated as the Hawaiian island of Oahu suffered its worst flooding in over 20 years, Xinhua reports.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to pass over the U.S. state of Hawaii on Saturday, posing major risks to Oahu and Maui County, local officials warned. Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in a video on X that more rain is expected over the weekend.
The storm will deliver another 4 to 6 inches of rain on Oahu throughout this weekend, but it's now moving to Maui, where we expect somewhere between likely 4 to 8 inches but as much as 10 to 12 inches in some areas," said Green.
No loss of life so far. A few serious injuries. But don't take this storm lightly," he said.
The governor noted that conditions remain dangerous because the ground is already saturated, meaning it will take much less rain to trigger flooding, road closures and damage. He told the media on Friday that the cost of the storm could top 1 billion U.S. dollars in estimated damages to private and public property.
While confirming that more than 230 people have been rescued during the storm, officials cautioned that a 120-year-old dam could fail.
Authorities told residents Friday to leave the area downstream of the Wahiawa dam, a 120-year-old dam on Oahu, warning it was "at risk of imminent failure."
More than 200 National Guard members have been activated during the storm to assist with rescues, road closures, door-to-door checks and other public safety needs, according to Green.
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07.03.2026, 18:00 124326
China Focus: China reviews draft law on promoting ethnic unity, progress
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China is seeking to bolster the legal foundation for advancing high-quality development and common prosperity among its 56 ethnic groups, with a draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress submitted to national lawmakers for deliberation on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The draft was submitted to the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the country's top legislature, for a third reading.
The law aims to translate "fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation" into the will of the state, said Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, in his explanatory remarks on the draft.
The official said the law was formulated to advance the governance of ethnic affairs within the framework of the rule of law.
The legal document articulates state support for high-quality development in areas with large ethnic minority populations and for promoting common prosperity among all ethnic groups, Li said, adding that specific provisions are set out on infrastructure construction, industrial development, public services, protection of natural resources, among others.
Many ethnic minority communities reside in mountainous areas, far-off regions or other historically underdeveloped parts of China. Benefiting from heavy government investment, the nationwide poverty reduction campaign and modernization drive, these regions have recorded rapid economic and social development.
Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China, for instance, led the entire country in starting to provide 15 years of publicly-funded education from kindergarten to senior high in 2012. The 15-year free schooling has also been available in four southern prefectures in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, northwest China.
Lawmakers have expected the law to inject fresh momentum into ethnic minority regions by offering legal guarantees for ethnic unity and progress.
It will make developing ethnic minority regions a statutory responsibility, which will ensure stable, long-term institutional support", - said Chen Zhen, an NPC deputy from the Dong ethnic group in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Formulation of the law, initiated in 2023 before going through extensive consultations, has followed the principle of promoting common ground while respecting and accommodating differences, according to Li Hongzhong.
Targeting acts that erode ethnic unity, the draft stipulates that violent terrorism, ethnic separatism and religious extremism will face criminal liability if constituting crimes.
Tursun Ebey, an associate professor at Xinjiang University, said ethnic unity constitutes "the lifeline of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang."
This legal protection of ethnic unity will provide a greater sense of security and allow us to focus on pursuing development", - he said.
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07.03.2026, 12:22 125856
Amazing China:People-Centric Approach in Urban Governance
Images | english.news.cn
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In China, behind the urban prosperity lies the support of advanced technology and the backing of policy safeguards, Xinhua reports.
Central to this dynamic is a consistent people-centered governance philosophy. This unique Chinese approach to urban modernization ensures that even the most technologically advanced cities are filled with the warmest human connections.
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03.03.2026, 15:15 146176
Xi Story: Shaping prosperity by addressing everyday concerns
Images | President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with delivery workers while visiting a community canteen for seniors in Xicheng district of Beijing, Feb 10, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)
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When China's annual "two sessions" convene in Beijing each spring, the discussions of national lawmakers and political advisors extend well beyond macroeconomic targets and national blueprints, Xinhua reports.
The meetings are also opportunities for them and President Xi Jinping, who is a national lawmaker himself, to drill down into the everyday concerns of ordinary people - safe housing and transport, employment, healthcare, education and other concrete details that shape daily life.
More than 2,100 kilometers from Beijing, the fate of a small mountain village in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, had long weighed on the mind of Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.
During the 2017 "two sessions," while joining a deliberation with lawmakers from Sichuan, Xi spoke of his concern after seeing media reports that residents of Atulie'er, widely known as the "cliff village," had to climb rattan ladders clinging to a sheer precipice to reach the outside world.
Seeing it left me with a heavy heart - it was deeply distressing," Xi recalled. He said he later felt somewhat relieved after learning that a new steel ladder with handrails had been completed by the end of 2016, improving travel conditions for villagers.
Perched in a mountain hollow at an altitude of 1,600 meters, Atulie'er was emblematic of poverty-stricken areas in western China. After Xi took the top office, China launched a nationwide campaign against poverty, aiming to lift all rural residents above the absolute poverty line within about a decade, nearly 100 million people in total. The entire nation was mobilized in support of this effort.
Xi, notably, traveled extensively to inspect poverty alleviation work firsthand. He also used key occasions such as the "two sessions" to press for progress, coordinate action and hear feedback from the grassroots.
At the 2022 gathering, Xi was briefed about fresh updates from the "cliff village." As part of a state-led relocation program designed to assist residents in inhospitable areas, villagers from Atulie'er had begun moving to a nearby county seat. The community was also developing tourism as a new source of income.
After reviewing before-and-after photos of the village, Xi asked detailed questions about children's schooling and access to medical services for the elderly. This time, he appeared reassured.
The village has truly taken a big step forward - thanks to the Party and the country's policies. We're planning projects such as a canyon adventure camp and a cultural experience camp, and life is getting better and better," said Jilie Ziri, a lawmaker from Liangshan.
Over the years, improving people's livelihoods has remained central to Xi's agenda at the "two sessions." He has closely followed developments in Shibadong Village in central China's Hunan Province, where many young migrants have returned from the more prosperous eastern coastal regions to start businesses, injecting new vitality into their hometown.
His focus on livelihood issues spans diverse regions and varying development needs. During the "two sessions" in 2021, Xi joined lawmakers from Qinghai Province and asked questions about daily life in a small village on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. Residents have engaged in distinctive local industries, ranging from ethnic-style embroidery to solar power projects, tailored to the region's unique conditions.
The people-centered approach was also evident during last year's "two sessions," when Xi met Li Xiaona, a lawmaker from Jiangsu Province in east China. Xi asked in detail about conditions in her community and set out specific expectations.
Senior canteens, he said, should operate in ways suited to local circumstances and remain financially sustainable. Home-based elderly care services should be strengthened, and more professionals in geriatric medicine and nursing should be trained.
This year, a major focus of the "two sessions" will be the adoption of the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), a key blueprint guiding China's drive toward modernization.
Chinese modernization puts people's well-being first. All the work of the Party and the government is aimed at ensuring the people a happier life," Xi has said.
Last October, the Party's leadership passed a set of recommendations for drafting the plan, which included a dedicated section on ensuring and improving public well-being. This section covers employment, income distribution, education, social security, housing and healthcare, which are areas closely tied to people's daily lives.
Last month, Xi visited a downtown area in Beijing during his pre-Spring Festival inspection. He dropped by an elderly home and a community canteen where diners aged 60 and above, as well as those in new forms of employment such as delivery workers, are offered a discount.
Xi carefully examined the dishes and asked staff members whether the canteen's operations were sustainable. He also spoke with delivery workers resting in the restaurant, asking about their work and daily lives.
The CPC has recently launched a five-month Party-wide campaign to guide its members, especially officials, in establishing and practicing a correct view on what it means to perform well. Officials across the governance hierarchy are urged to maintain a people-centered approach and take more concrete action to meet public needs.
The CPC regards serving the people and improving their well-being as the most important measure of performance, and uses the extent to which officials deliver tangible benefits for the people as an important benchmark in evaluating their performance," Xi said.
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