Forest fires ravage 19 states in Mexico

A total of 120 active forest fires have been recorded in Mexico, preliminarily affecting 7,137 hectares in 19 states, the Mexican government said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

According to a report by the National Forestry Commission (Conafor), there are 120 forest fires in 19 states, with the central state of Hidalgo worst hit, having so far burned 1,874 hectares.

Conafor's preliminary report said there are active fires where an estimate of the affected open field is still not available. In recent days, 42 fires have been extinguished, preliminarily affecting 2,608 hectares.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference that a total of 6,000 Mexican soldiers and marines, and Civil Protection and Conafor personnel, are working to control the fires. He assured that there is currently no risk to the population caused by the blazes.

The president also lamented the death of four people in firefighting efforts in the state of Mexico, namely two community members, a police officer and a firefighter.
 

27.03.2024, 21:46 4916

Major hospitals in emergency mode amid huge losses over doctors' walkout in S. Korea

Major general hospitals in South Korea have temporarily shut down part of their wards and rearranged staffs as they are struggling with snowballing losses over the prolonged walkout by trainee doctors, Yonhap reports.

More than 90 percent of the country's 13,000 trainee doctors have been on strike for more than a month to protest the government's decision to increase the medical school enrollment quota by 2,000 seats from the current 3,058 starting next year.

The five major hospitals - Asan Medical Center, Samsung Medical Center, Severance Hospital, Seoul National University Hospital and Seoul St. Mary's Hospital - have suffered more than 1 billion won (US$741,344) of losses per day and have been in an emergency management mode to overcome the crisis, according to officials.

Seoul National University Hospital closed 10 out of its 60 wards on a temporary basis, including those for emergency patients and cancer patients after sending patients there to other wards, "for flexible operation given the current situation," an official said.

It also secured a 100 billion won credit facility for overdraft to brace for further financial difficulties.

Asan Medical Center also closed nine out of 56 hospital wards and St. Mary's Hospital vacated two of its 19 wards as part of their respective emergency responses.

Such moves came as the number of surgeries and other patient treatments have nosedived following the doctors' walkout.

Hospitals have also said that they have no other option but to do so to better focus on emergency and seriously ill patients with a limited number of remaining medical personnel.

Some of the hospitals have been accepting applications for unpaid leave from their employees in an effort to cut labor costs and have postponed the recruitment process for nurses.

We cannot even forecast when the situation will end as trainee doctors have not reported to work and professors have tendered resignations," a hospital official said. "Remaining workers have also been thinly stretched."


The country has experienced a serious medical service chaos as the government and doctors have remained deadlocked over the medical school quota hike, though President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for "flexibility" regarding the suspension of doctors' licenses and dialogue.

The government has vowed to engage in active dialogue with doctors but stressed that the 2,000 quota hike is fixed and cannot be a matter of negotiation.

The government is pushing to increase the admission quota to address a shortage of doctors, particularly in rural areas and essential medical fields, such as high-risk surgeries, pediatrics, obstetrics and emergency medicine.

Given the rapid population aging and other issues, the country is also expected to fall short of 15,000 doctors by 2035.

But doctors argue that the quota hikes would compromise the quality of medical education and services and create a surplus of physicians, and the government must devise ways of better protecting them from malpractice suits and extending compensation to induce more physicians to practice in such "unpopular" areas.
 

25.03.2024, 13:24 12996

23 die, over 5,000 displaced due to heavy rains in southeastern Brazil

At least 23 people have died and more than 5,000 evacuated from their homes due to heavy rains since Friday in southeastern Brazil, the country's Civil Defense said on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

The states of Espirito Santo and Rio de Janeiro were hardest hit by heavy rainfall, registering 15 and eight deaths respectively, according to the report.

More than 5,000 people in the states had to leave their homes because of the rains, which caused flooding and landslides.
 

21.03.2024, 14:41 30236

Navruz celebrations begin in Uzbekistan

Navruz celebrations begin in Uzbekistan
Images | uza.uz
Navruz is a wonderful holiday that embodies national values. It is included in the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, and in 2010, the UN General Assembly declared March 21 the International Nowruz Day, UzA reports.

After independence, the annual celebration of Navruz, along with other values, was restored. Now, it is widely celebrated in Uzbekistan as a national holiday.

The teaching staff and students of Urgench State Pedagogical Institute also presented a rich program dedicated to Navruz. In particular, folk songs were performed at a concert. Traditional sports games were held, national dishes such as sumalak, halim, and samsa with greens were prepared, and an exhibition dedicated to national values and traditions took place.
 

21.03.2024, 12:39 30386

Kyrgyzstan celebrates Nooruz holiday

Kyrgyzstan celebrates Nooruz holiday
Images | Kabar
A solemn celebration of Nooruz is taking place In Bishkek, on the central Ala-Too square with the participation of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and First Lady Aigul Zhaparova, Kabar reports.

In his speech, the head of state congratulated his compatriots on the holiday and wished every Kyrgyzstani that this year would be a year of success, great achievements, unity and economic growth of the country.

I sincerely congratulate my compatriots on this day that marks new hopes and aspirations. For a month you sprouted wheat, prepared sumolok until dawn and asked the Creator for blessings. Let them be heard and accepted," he said.


The event is also attended by ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Shakirov, members of the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of the diplomatic corps, honorary residents and guests of the capital.

As part of the event, festive festivities are organized on the square until the evening.
 

20.03.2024, 22:46 30111

Japan aiming for wealthy Asians to visit rural areas near 2025 Expo

Japan is seeking to attract inbound tourists, particularly wealthy travelers from Southeast Asia, to visit rural areas in and around Osaka and Kyoto prefectures when the 2025 World Exposition is held in western Japan, Kyodo reports.

The industry ministry's branch in Osaka invited officials of travel companies in Thailand and Malaysia in late February to a program that included sightseeing beyond the usual trips downtown. They were also briefed about the expo by its organizers.

The idea is to promote tour packages tied to the World Expo, slated to take place from April 13 to Oct. 13, 2025, on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay.

In late February, nine travel agents from Thailand visited the town of Wazuka, a producer of premium Uji tea in southern Kyoto Prefecture with a population of about 3,500, as part of a five-day tour that also took them to Fukui, Nara, Osaka and Shiga prefectures.

The participants learned how to grow tea leaves, and make and drink matcha, a finely milled green tea powder.

Kesinee Wongchai, 33, who is planning a tour in Japan, said the scenery of tea fields will be popular among Thai people who like taking pictures. A tea farm with a unique storyline will be included in her tour package.

The number of visitors from Thailand had been on a rising trend, topping 1.3 million in 2019, before plunging due to the coronavirus pandemic. The figure recovered to nearly 1 million in 2023, with repeat visitors accounting for a large portion.

The participants in the program organized by the Kansai Bureau of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry also learned to make ink in Nara and "washi" Japanese paper in Fukui's Echizen.

Demand for visits to the countryside is high among "wealthy individuals who tend to seek experiences distinct from others," said Yoshiko Miura, director of the bureau's International Investment Promotion Division.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency, spending by foreign visitors grew 33.8 percent in 2023 from 2019 to 212,000 yen ($1,400) per person.

With spending shifting from buying goods to buying experiences, Wazuka Mayor Masami Baba said, "We want to cultivate tourism suitable for us such as offering stays in farmhouse inns."

While Japan sees the expo as a chance to attract foreign tourists, the event has yet to gain recognition.

We have occasionally received calls from overseas (regarding expo tickets) but they are not selling well," said an official of major Japanese travel firm H.I.S. Co.


Punn Krissakornviji, 42, from Bangkok, who listened to the expo organizers' presentation on the final day of the program, said she wants to organize a tour starting from the expo venue.

Another participant said, however, it would be difficult to introduce the expo to clients as the exhibition's content remains unclear.
 

20.03.2024, 17:50 29976

Bishkek to host Second World Deaf Taekwondo Championship

The second World Deaf Taekwondo Championship will be held in Bishkek from March 25 to 30, head of the high achievement sports department of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tilekmat Abdyrakhmanov, told today at a press conference at Kabar Agency.

He said that about 200 athletes from 14 countries will take part in the championship. Athletes are expected to arrive from such countries as China, Croatia, Korea, Mexico, Japan, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Ukraine and others.

A lot of work is being done to develop this sport. This, one might say, is a kind of propaganda of sign language taekwondo among the deaf. And we aim to show that people with disabilities can also achieve great success in sports. I would also like to note the great contribution of the state to the development of Deaflympic sports in the country. Limited health capabilities are not a limitation in sports. Everyone has the opportunity to play sports and reach the top. Our goal will be achieved - every special citizen of Kyrgyzstan will receive this opportunity," Abdrakhmanov said.


The official opening of the event will take place on March 26.
 

20.03.2024, 16:57 29851

Azerbaijan to chair CICA in 2024-2026

Azerbaijan to chair CICA in 2024-2026
Images | trend.az
The Republic of Azerbaijan was elected as the CICA Chairperson for 2024-2026 by the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers on March 19, 2024, due to Mart 14 recommendations made at meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Council for Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Based on the decision, Azerbaijan plans to host a meeting of the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers in 2024 and a meeting of the CICA Council of Heads of State and Government in 2026 while serving as chairman.

To recall, Kazakhstan proposed CICA for the first time on October 5, 1992, during the 47th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The effort sought to establish an effective and universal institution to safeguard Asia's security.

Azerbaijan actively participates in collaboration within the CICA framework. Our government coordinates the confidence-building initiative "Development of safe and efficient transport corridors." The Almaty Act, enacted in 2002, and the Declaration of Principles Governing Relations between CICA Member States, issued in 1999, are the major texts governing CICA activities. The Astana Statement on the Transformation of CICA was agreed upon during the CICA Summit in 2022, marking the start of the process of transforming CICA into a full-fledged regional international organization. Currently, the group has 28 members. In addition, ten countries and international organizations such as the UN, OSCE, International Organization for Migration, League of Arab States, and TURKPA have observer status in CICA. The administrative body of CICA is the Secretariat, located in Astana and coordinating the activities of the Council. CICA activity management and priority setting are carried out by the presiding country," the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes.

 

20.03.2024, 14:00 29611

China launches new relay satellite for Earth-Moon communications

China launches new relay satellite for Earth-Moon communications
Images | Xinhua/Yang Guanyu
China launched a new relay satellite on Wednesday to provide Earth-Moon communications services, a key step for its future lunar exploration missions such as retrieving samples from the far side of the moon, Xinhua reports.

A Long March-8 rocket, carrying the satellite dubbed Queqiao-2, or magpie bridge-2, soared into the sky at 8:31 a.m. from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.

After 24 minutes of flight, the satellite separated from the rocket, and entered the planned Earth-Moon transfer orbit with the perigee at 200 kilometers and the apogee at 420,000 kilometers. The satellite's solar panels and communications antennae were unfolded, according to the China National Space Administration.
 

