Forest fires ravage 19 states in Mexico
Major hospitals in emergency mode amid huge losses over doctors' walkout in S. Korea
We cannot even forecast when the situation will end as trainee doctors have not reported to work and professors have tendered resignations," a hospital official said. "Remaining workers have also been thinly stretched."
23 die, over 5,000 displaced due to heavy rains in southeastern Brazil
Navruz celebrations begin in Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan celebrates Nooruz holiday
I sincerely congratulate my compatriots on this day that marks new hopes and aspirations. For a month you sprouted wheat, prepared sumolok until dawn and asked the Creator for blessings. Let them be heard and accepted," he said.
Japan aiming for wealthy Asians to visit rural areas near 2025 Expo
We have occasionally received calls from overseas (regarding expo tickets) but they are not selling well," said an official of major Japanese travel firm H.I.S. Co.
Bishkek to host Second World Deaf Taekwondo Championship
A lot of work is being done to develop this sport. This, one might say, is a kind of propaganda of sign language taekwondo among the deaf. And we aim to show that people with disabilities can also achieve great success in sports. I would also like to note the great contribution of the state to the development of Deaflympic sports in the country. Limited health capabilities are not a limitation in sports. Everyone has the opportunity to play sports and reach the top. Our goal will be achieved - every special citizen of Kyrgyzstan will receive this opportunity," Abdrakhmanov said.
Azerbaijan to chair CICA in 2024-2026
Azerbaijan actively participates in collaboration within the CICA framework. Our government coordinates the confidence-building initiative "Development of safe and efficient transport corridors." The Almaty Act, enacted in 2002, and the Declaration of Principles Governing Relations between CICA Member States, issued in 1999, are the major texts governing CICA activities. The Astana Statement on the Transformation of CICA was agreed upon during the CICA Summit in 2022, marking the start of the process of transforming CICA into a full-fledged regional international organization. Currently, the group has 28 members. In addition, ten countries and international organizations such as the UN, OSCE, International Organization for Migration, League of Arab States, and TURKPA have observer status in CICA. The administrative body of CICA is the Secretariat, located in Astana and coordinating the activities of the Council. CICA activity management and priority setting are carried out by the presiding country," the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes.
China launches new relay satellite for Earth-Moon communications
