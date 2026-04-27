26.04.2026, 11:12 4346
Trump evacuated from White House Correspondents' Dinner after security incident
Images | Xinhua
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U.S. President Donald Trump has been evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after what appears to be a security incident at the event, according to a live broadcast on Saturday night, Xinhua reports.
Attendees were seen on the live broadcast ducking around their tables and taking cover. Multiple news outlets reported that gunshots were heard in the White House ballroom.
Organizers announced that the program will resume momentarily, but did not offer more details.
This would mark Trump's first time attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
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21.04.2026, 19:21 13916
China's Green Glow-Up: Foreigners stunned by urban oases
Images | news.cn
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Across Chinese cities, lush greenery, well-maintained parks, and clean streets have become a common sight. The pleasant environment and fresh air deeply impress overseas visitors. China's commitment to ecological construction has greatly improved urban landscapes, winning wide recognition from the international community, news.cn reports.
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12.04.2026, 21:01 40716
Trump says U.S. will blockade Strait of Hormuz after Iran peace talks fail
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President Donald Trump on Sunday said the U.S. will blockade the Strait of Hormuz after talks held in Pakistan to end the Iran war hit the skids, cnbc.com reports.
Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said in a post to his social media platform Truth Social. "The Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this Illegal Act of EXTORTION."
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11.04.2026, 09:00 44706
NASA's Artemis II splashes down off southern U.S. California coast
Images | NASA
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Four astronauts returned safely to Earth on Friday after completing a 10-day mission around the Moon, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said.
The capsule Orion touched down at about 17:07 local time (0007 GMT on Saturday) in the Pacific Ocean, some 96 km off the San Diego coast, California, according to NASA. It was the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972, Xinhua reports.
After splashing down, Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman said that all four crew members are in good condition.
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05.04.2026, 09:25 64286
77 killed, 137 injured in rain-related incidents in Afghanistan
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Flash floods caused by torrential rains have claimed 77 lives and left 137 others injured across Afghanistan, the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement on Saturday.
According to the NDMA, the heavy deluge has either destroyed or partially damaged 3,466 homes. The floodwaters also washed away 337 km of roads, inundated 11,676 acres of farmland, and caused severe damage to 121 water canals and irrigation networks. The authority further noted that a total of 5,811 families have been affected by the latest natural disasters so far, Xinhua reported.
Afghanistan's meteorological department has forecast more heavy rainfall in the coming days, warning of a heightened risk of flooding, particularly in remote and vulnerable areas.
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02.04.2026, 12:04 76471
EconomyInFocus: Xiong'an New Area dedicated to innovation-driven development
Images | Xinhua
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About an hour's drive from Beijing, a futuristic city is rising on the North China Plain - the Xiong'an New Area, Xinhua reports.
In recent years, Xiong'an has responded to the national call for innovation-driven development. Technology is not an abstract concept in Xiong'an. It has taken shape in perceptible smart living scenarios.
In April 2017, China decided to establish the Xiong'an New Area as part of a strategy to promote the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
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29.03.2026, 11:12 87986
China’s humanoid robot with lifelike expressions can smile, emote during interactions
Images | naked-science.ru/Yuhang Hu
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China’s humanoid robotics industry is entering a new phase, not just focused on mobility and industrial automation, but increasingly on something more human - the face, interestingengineering.com reports.
Recent developments in hyperrealistic humanoid robot faces have gone viral online, sparking debate over whether lifelike appearance will become the key to commercial success in humanoid robotics.
The discussion gained momentum after a video shared by robotics researcher Yuhang Hu, the founder of Shouxing Technology, on X on March 22.
The video showed a humanoid robot woman displaying extremely realistic facial expressions, blinking naturally, scanning the room, and reacting to its surroundings.
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26.03.2026, 15:41 107086
CSTO PA expresses concern over situation in the Middle East
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The Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly has issued a statement regarding the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and around Islamic Republic of Iran, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The organization expressed serious concern over military strikes on Iranian territory and the ongoing developments in the region.
The Council of the CSTO PA called on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could further escalate the conflict.
We consider the use of force unacceptable and call for the resolution of existing contradictions exclusively through peaceful means based on dialogue, mutual respect, and consideration of the interests of all parties in accordance with generally recognized principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter," the statement said.
The organization also appealed to the United Nations and the UN Security Council to take urgent measures to prevent the undermining of international peace and security.
The document emphasizes the need to ensure Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.
The CSTO PA Council expressed solidarity with the government and people of Iran and voiced its support amid the current situation.
The organization also extended condolences to the families of those killed.
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24.03.2026, 17:48 119801
Explosion reported at Valero refinery in Port Arthur
Images | screenshot
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An explosion was reported Monday at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, aa.com.tr reports.
A large fire broke out following the blast. A shelter-in-place order was issued for the west side of Port Arthur, the department said.
Expect road closures in and around the area of Hwy 82 & 87 and traffic coming into this area from additional roadways," it added.
Residents were urged to remain in place until the "All Clear" was given by emergency personnel.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known. KFDM News reported no injuries, citing Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens. The explosion involved a heater unit, according to the report.
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