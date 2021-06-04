200 million dollars will be invested in construction of a new terminal at Almaty airport

200 million dollars will be invested in the construction of a new terminal at the Almaty airport, Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan said.

The investor plans to spend about $ 200 million for the construction of a new passenger terminal with an area of 55 thousand square meters, the capacity will reach 6 million passengers per year," Atamkulov said.

The new passenger terminal will include five telescopic ladders, three luggage belts on arrival, 32 passport control cabins for arrival and 20 for departure, 40 check-in counters, Duty Free - 1.8 thousand square meters, a food court - 2.2 thousand sq. m. Construction period - 30 months (2.5 years).













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.