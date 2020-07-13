Aigul Shaimova appointed vice minister of national economy

By the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Shaimova Aigul Amantayevna was appointed vice minister of national economy. This was reported by the Press Service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Shaimova was born in 1979 in Marinovka village, Tselinograd region. She graduated from Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Academy of Financial Police, Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.





Over the years, she worked in the Agency of the Financial Police of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Combating Economic and Corruption Crime, the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan





In 2013-2014, she held the position of deputy head of the Situation Center of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In 2014-2016, she was head of the Office of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption.





In 2016, she was vice minister for civil service of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





From September 2016 to July 2019, she was deputy chair of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption. Since July 2019, she temporarily held the position of vice minister of national economy for the period of study leave of Madina Zhunusbekova.













